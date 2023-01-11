ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OnaJava: Onalaska special ed. students serve up fresh coffee, learn job skills

By Leah Rivard
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wB4pi_0kAQsesz00

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) – A good cup of coffee can change your morning.

Special education students at Onalaska High School are working hard to serve that feeling up to fellow students and their teachers.

OnaJava, a student-run coffee shop, is located inside the high school.

Fifteen kids from the special education classes buy products, open the shop early in the morning, and serve coffee, tea, apple cider, and hot chocolate.

After the morning rush, the students close the coffee bar before their classes start.

All the cash they make goes right back into the business.

“Our goal is basically to just make enough to continue the business and get our students the practice they need and job skills and work skills,” said Special Education Teacher Sarah Ormes.

OnaJava has been running for years, but Ormes says sales spiked when they started offering cold brew options.

Students can get their morning beverages on Tuesday and Friday mornings. On Wednesday, the students deliver coffee to teachers.

The coffee shop isn’t open to the public because they don’t have a commercial license; the shop is only able to sell to students, teachers, and guests at the school.

Onalaska High School hosts final day of Show Choir Classic Competition

ONALASKA (WKBT) – It was the final day to catch the Show Choir Classic in Onalaska on Saturday. Choirs came from across Minnesota and Wisconsin to perform for an enraptured audience. Onalaska’s Choir Director Richard Moses says keeping this annual tradition alive is important for the community and the club. “It’s never not happened,” said Moses. “Even through snowstorms. I...
ONALASKA, WI
Local children’s author hosts book signing

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – A local author hosted a book signing at Pearl Street Books in La Crosse on Saturday. Called “Sally The Squirrel Goes to School”, La Crosse’s own Jolene Goodman wrote her first children’s book in December. The book takes place in Cashton and according to Goodman, it’s dedicated to her grandchildren. “I have just loved children’s stories...
LA CROSSE, WI
Wisconsin program Project ADAM saves lives nationwide

Melrose-Mindoro, Wis. (WKBT) — Every second counts when a person goes into cardiac arrest. An automated external defibrillator (AED) has to be used in 2 minutes, but sometimes, the closest one isn’t close enough. Project Automated Defibrillators in Adam’s Memory (ADAM) hopes to change that.  In times of crisis, it’s a race against the clock.  “She was an 11-year-old girl....
WISCONSIN STATE
Local food pantries prepare for increased business after benefits are cut

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) released a statement Thursday morning, announcing that February will be the end of extra FoodShare benefits for all those enrolled in it. The program has helped nearly 400,000 households statewide and has distributed an average of $80 million each month to help support those who struggle to afford food....
LA CROSSE, WI
Gundersen Health System donating funds to help pay for La Crosse winter emergency plan

LA CROSSE (WKBT)- Gundersen Health System has donated money to help pay for the cost of last month’s city’s winter emergency shelter declaration, City of La Crosse Parks & Recreation Director Jay Odegaard confirmed Thursday night. Odegaard did not give Gundersen’s exact donation figure but did tell the La Crosse Common Council at Thursday night’s meeting the total cost of...
LA CROSSE, WI
Using lights can help with seasonal affective disorder, according to Mayo Clinic Health System

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – We all need a little bit of light to brighten up dark winter days. For people who have Seasonal Affective Disorder, less daylight can make winter tough. Psychologists at Mayo Clinic Health System say light therapy is one thing that can help make a big difference. They say light therapy, which can be done with the...
LA CROSSE, WI
West Salem Police Department welcomes therapy dog

WEST SALEM (WKBT) – The West Salem Police Department is adding a new furry officer to the force. School Resource Officer Nate Ganrude and his wife are training their dog Griffin to be the department’s first therapy dog. Part of Griffin’s duties will include visiting West Salem schools to provide emotional and mental support to students. “We haven’t specifically set...
WEST SALEM, WI
Family & Children’s Center raises $700,000 during Matching Challenge

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Family and Children’s Center is celebrating a major fundraising goal. It’s one the non-profit reached thanks to the community. The FCC met the $700,000 goal for its matching challenge grant, all thanks to 14 donors who gave 25,000 dollars each. Those donations will help FCC serve 4,600 people across the Coulee Region. “We were truly amazed...
LA CROSSE, WI
La Crosse, WI
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
