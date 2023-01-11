Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
World's Largest Bounce Houses Making a Stop in Miami-Dade This January
A larger-than-life attraction is coming to South Florida for three weekends in January. The Big Bounce America tour is stopping in the Magic City. The huge party attraction features a 16,000-square-foot bounce house and other colorful attractions. The biggest inflatable holds 300 people and even has a stage for DJs...
NBC Miami
Woman Shoots Ex-Boyfriend in Miami Gardens: Police
A woman is in custody after she allegedly shot her ex-boyfriend Friday in Miami Gardens, police said. It happened at around 9:17 p.m. in the 600 block of Northwest 183rd Street, according to Miami Gardens Police. The ex-boyfriend was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to a...
NBC Miami
'90 Day Fiancé' Alum Who Landed on Most Wanted List for Murder Captured in Davie
A Pennsylvania man who appeared on TLC's "90 Day Fiancé" before he was considered one of the U.S. Marshal's Most Wanted fugitives was arrested Friday in South Florida, authorities said. Michael A. Baltimore Jr., of Carlisle, Penn., was taken to Broward County jail after he was arrested following a...
NBC Miami
Teen Charged for Alleged Car Theft Spree Across Miami-Dade County
A Lauderdale Lakes teen has been charged for his alleged involvement in a car theft spree across Miami-Dade County, according to the State Attorney's Office. State Attorney Katherine Fernandez-Rundle announced Saturday that 19-year-old Joshua Von Reed was arrested and charged for allegedly targeting owners of high-end vehicles, stealing them from the owners' homes, often from inside the garages and then taking them to Broward County to be sold.
NBC Miami
Two Miami-Dade Officers Hospitalized After Crash on Florida's Turnpike
Two officers with the Miami-Dade Police Department were hospitalized Wednesday night after a crash on Florida's Turnpike. MDPD said the crash took place around 8 p.m. when the officers were responding to a call. Details were not released on how the crash took place. Both officers were taken to Jackson...
NBC Miami
Two Shootings, One Deadly Stabbing, Each Domestic Related Across NW Miami-Dade
It’s been a violent 24-hours across Northwest Miami-Dade. There were two shootings, one deadly and a deadly stabbing. All were domestic related. The deadly stabbing and deadly shooting happened a few hours apart from each other Saturday night. Miami-Dade Police say they got a 911 call Saturday afternoon that...
NBC Miami
19-Year-Old Accused in String of Home, Car Burglaries Throughout Miami-Dade
Police have arrested a man who they say is connected to several home and car burglaries in areas across Miami-Dade County, including South Miami, Pinecrest and Coral Gables. Joshua Reed, 19, of Broward County, appeared in Miami-Dade bond court Friday, facing numerous charges including burglary and grand theft, according to online inmate records.
NBC Miami
Luxury Car Stolen From Miami Valet
When Cristian Sahdala and his wife moved to Miami in October, his father-in-law’s Porsche 911 Carrera 4s came with them. “It was custom made, it had special paint, special wheels, everything was special on the car. It is not something you can get anywhere,” Sahdala said. He says...
NBC Miami
‘Horrific': Police Investigate Murders of Homeless People in Miami-Dade County
Police are investigating the deaths of two homeless people who were shot and killed within a day of each other in Miami-Dade County. City of Miami Police said Marie Noel died Monday near Northwest 17th Avenue at 28th Street in Allapattah. Residents said Noel lived in and frequented the area.
NBC Miami
Large Police Presence in Miramar Neighborhood for Armed Barricaded Man
There was a large police presence in a Miramar neighborhood after an armed man barricaded himself at a home Thursday. Miramar Police officials said the incident began when officers responded to a home in the area of Miramar Parkway and Island Drive for reports of a domestic disturbance. When they...
NBC Miami
Surveillance Shows Man Aimlessly Firing Gun in Hialeah Neighborhood
Surveillance video shows the moments a man fired his gun multiple times outside a Hialeah home Sunday night. Police said 32-year-old Asiel Duque was in an argument with another man at a nightclub just before the shooting spree. The argument then spilled over to this property a few blocks away in the area of East 5th Street and 7th Avenue,
NBC Miami
Broward Woman Arrested for Child Neglect Days After Winning Lottery
A Broward County woman is facing child neglect and other charges just days after winning the Florida Lottery. Amanda Walkes, 37, was arrested Wednesday on charges including child neglect with great bodily harm, and tampering with a witness and criminal conspiracy. According to an arrest report, Walkes tried to force...
