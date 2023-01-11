ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Miami

World's Largest Bounce Houses Making a Stop in Miami-Dade This January

A larger-than-life attraction is coming to South Florida for three weekends in January. The Big Bounce America tour is stopping in the Magic City. The huge party attraction features a 16,000-square-foot bounce house and other colorful attractions. The biggest inflatable holds 300 people and even has a stage for DJs...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Woman Shoots Ex-Boyfriend in Miami Gardens: Police

A woman is in custody after she allegedly shot her ex-boyfriend Friday in Miami Gardens, police said. It happened at around 9:17 p.m. in the 600 block of Northwest 183rd Street, according to Miami Gardens Police. The ex-boyfriend was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to a...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
NBC Miami

Teen Charged for Alleged Car Theft Spree Across Miami-Dade County

A Lauderdale Lakes teen has been charged for his alleged involvement in a car theft spree across Miami-Dade County, according to the State Attorney's Office. State Attorney Katherine Fernandez-Rundle announced Saturday that 19-year-old Joshua Von Reed was arrested and charged for allegedly targeting owners of high-end vehicles, stealing them from the owners' homes, often from inside the garages and then taking them to Broward County to be sold.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Luxury Car Stolen From Miami Valet

When Cristian Sahdala and his wife moved to Miami in October, his father-in-law’s Porsche 911 Carrera 4s came with them. “It was custom made, it had special paint, special wheels, everything was special on the car. It is not something you can get anywhere,” Sahdala said. He says...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Large Police Presence in Miramar Neighborhood for Armed Barricaded Man

There was a large police presence in a Miramar neighborhood after an armed man barricaded himself at a home Thursday. Miramar Police officials said the incident began when officers responded to a home in the area of Miramar Parkway and Island Drive for reports of a domestic disturbance. When they...
MIRAMAR, FL
NBC Miami

Surveillance Shows Man Aimlessly Firing Gun in Hialeah Neighborhood

Surveillance video shows the moments a man fired his gun multiple times outside a Hialeah home Sunday night. Police said 32-year-old Asiel Duque was in an argument with another man at a nightclub just before the shooting spree. The argument then spilled over to this property a few blocks away in the area of East 5th Street and 7th Avenue,
HIALEAH, FL
NBC Miami

Broward Woman Arrested for Child Neglect Days After Winning Lottery

A Broward County woman is facing child neglect and other charges just days after winning the Florida Lottery. Amanda Walkes, 37, was arrested Wednesday on charges including child neglect with great bodily harm, and tampering with a witness and criminal conspiracy. According to an arrest report, Walkes tried to force...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy