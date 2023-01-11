ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Islanders nip Canadiens to snap four-game losing streak

The Islanders could not afford a fifth straight loss on Saturday night. Not with such a precarious position in the Eastern Conference standings, with the Penguins holding games in hand while the Sabres and Red Wings were both creeping up. Not after a morale-sapping third-period collapse against the Wild on Thursday. Not with the tanking, hapless Canadiens their opponent in UBS Arena. Winning was a bare minimum, and losing it would have been tantamount to a fire alarm for a group that thinks itself good enough to make it back to the playoffs. Even after beating the Canadiens 2-1, however, the pressure is...
ELMONT, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy