The Islanders could not afford a fifth straight loss on Saturday night. Not with such a precarious position in the Eastern Conference standings, with the Penguins holding games in hand while the Sabres and Red Wings were both creeping up. Not after a morale-sapping third-period collapse against the Wild on Thursday. Not with the tanking, hapless Canadiens their opponent in UBS Arena. Winning was a bare minimum, and losing it would have been tantamount to a fire alarm for a group that thinks itself good enough to make it back to the playoffs. Even after beating the Canadiens 2-1, however, the pressure is...

ELMONT, NY ・ 17 MINUTES AGO