NEW ORLEANS — Southeast Louisiana will remain chilly throughout the afternoon, today and Saturday. Tonight temperatures on the Northshore could experience frost freeze conditions, as morning lows drop to around 28-33° degrees. Pearl River, Hancock, and Harrison Counties in Mississippi, may be close behind at 30-35° degrees. Along the South Shore low temperatures may drop to 32 38° degrees. The New Orleans Metro Area may range from 38-41°, and farther to the south -- Houma and Belle Chasse 32-37°. Skies will be clear, therefore, no blanket of clouds to retain rising heat from the surface. Winds remain windy across the overnight hours from the north at 10-20 mph. Folks that are not protected from the cold elements need to seek shelter. It will feel much colder than the temperatures will read at that time. Saturday, conditions will be fairly similar. Local high temperatures will be from 53-57° degrees -- barely distinguishable in feel of comfort. Overnight lows will be 1-3° degrees warmer as winds become east-southeast and no longer guiding cold air from the north into Southeast Louisiana.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO