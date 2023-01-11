Read full article on original website
Domestic dispute over dog food ends in the tragic death of Louisiana womanEdy ZooLaplace, LA
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans to host 71st annual Miss Universe competition this weekendTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
“Most Haunted Road In Louisiana”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSLouisiana State
The New Orleans Saints' future has more questions than answers.Tina Howell
WDSU
Fire reported at a recycling center in the Lower Ninth Ward
NEW ORLEANS — A fire has been reported in the Lower Ninth Ward at EMR Southern Recycling on Friday evening. It is unknown if anyone was injured or the cause of the fire. Stay tuned with WDSU as this is a developing story.
New Orleans Woman Plants a Tree as a Memorial, City Government Digs It Up After Complaints
A woman in the New Orleans area wanted to plant a tree along a bayou as a memorial to someone she lost. It was planted at Blue Bridge after she got permission from the city's Parks and Parkways department, and it was watered regularly and covered in memorial photos. But...
WDSU
McGehee and Little Gate closed on St. Charles Avenue due to a cut gas line
NEW ORLEANS — McGehee and Little Gate schools are closed due to an accidental cut gas line by the Sewerage and Water Board on St. Charles Avenue and First Street, according to city council member Lesli Harris. Students in Benjamin Hall, the Alumnae House, and Abby Hall were evacuated...
WDSU
New Orleans man creates sign for truck to deter car-breakins
NEW ORLEANS — Martin Schott has had his truck stolen and broken into three times in a matter of days. Schott says it costs $300 every time he has to get his window fixed so he knew he had to figure out a way to stop this from happening again.
Surveillance cameras recorded you. Who should be able to see?
NEW ORLEANS – As local law enforcement collects more and more video surveillance footage from public spaces, government agencies are being forced to grapple with whether the public should be allowed to see it. And not everyone is on the same page. “It’s a really tough issue, and most public bodies haven’t figured it out […] The post Surveillance cameras recorded you. Who should be able to see? appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
fox8live.com
NOLA City Council members introduce ordinance to stop car break-ins
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two New Orleans City Council members introduce ordinances to stop car break-ins. The Saints and Pelicans organizations recently said the break-ins downtown have gotten the attention of the NFL and the NBA. Councilmember Lesli Harris wants to require more lighting and cameras in public lots. She...
WDSU
New Orleans police providing steering wheel locks for Hyundai owners due to a hike in car thefts
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are currently providing Hyundai owners steering wheel locks to Orleans Parish residents. If you own a 2013 to 2022 Hyundai vehicle with a key ignition only (not a push start) you are able to receive a free steering wheel lock. To get a...
Video of animal abuse in Jefferson Parish sparks investigation
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The video in this story may be graphic for some. An animal abuse case is underway on the Westbank after a video surfaced online of what appears to be two people abusing a dog. We want to warn you the video in this story may...
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish garbage bills will go up in 2024. But by how much?
Households and small businesses in unincorporated Jefferson Parish and Jean Lafitte will see their garbage bills go up in 2024, though how much is yet to be determined. Parish officials met on Friday to score proposals submitted by three haulers vying to provide twice-a-week garbage collection for 113,000 customers in the parish. The proposals didn’t include recycling, which will be bid out under a separate process.
fox8live.com
Carjacking victim dragged, cyclist shot in leg in New Orleans’ latest violent crimes
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A carjacking victim was dragged down a street and a man riding a bicycle was shot in the leg by a gunman in a passing car Friday (Jan. 13), in the latest manifestations of New Orleans’ wanton violent crime. New Orleans police said unknown juveniles...
WDSU
NOPD provides final details on Krewes returning to their original route
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police have provided the final details if Krewes wants to return to their original routes this year. There must be four officers per block, and under the consent decree, they have to be Louisiana certified. Deadlines to submit officer certification is Jan. 23, at...
WDSU
Entergy outage leaves thousands in the dark in Mid-City, Central City
NEW ORLEANS — More than 4,000 Entergy customers are without power Thursday morning. A majority of the outages are in the Mid-City and Central City areas. Entergy officials said a car ran into a utility pole and caused the blackout. The estimated restoration time for power in the area...
cenlanow.com
GRAPHIC IMAGES: Mother ‘furious’ with New Orleans school after son slashed with scissors during detention
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— There’s new information on a story we told you about earlier this week. A boy was injured when a teenage girl threw scissors at him at Langston Hughes Academy on Wednesday. WGNO’s Kenny Lopez had an exclusive interview with Samira Patterson, the mother of the...
WDSU
Woman shot in St. Claude on Saturday afternoon, police report
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman in St. Claude on Saturday afternoon. According to police, an adult woman was shot at the 1400 block of Desire Street around 12:40 p.m. No other information is available at this time.
WDSU
Potential for a Frost Freeze North of New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Southeast Louisiana will remain chilly throughout the afternoon, today and Saturday. Tonight temperatures on the Northshore could experience frost freeze conditions, as morning lows drop to around 28-33° degrees. Pearl River, Hancock, and Harrison Counties in Mississippi, may be close behind at 30-35° degrees. Along the South Shore low temperatures may drop to 32 38° degrees. The New Orleans Metro Area may range from 38-41°, and farther to the south -- Houma and Belle Chasse 32-37°. Skies will be clear, therefore, no blanket of clouds to retain rising heat from the surface. Winds remain windy across the overnight hours from the north at 10-20 mph. Folks that are not protected from the cold elements need to seek shelter. It will feel much colder than the temperatures will read at that time. Saturday, conditions will be fairly similar. Local high temperatures will be from 53-57° degrees -- barely distinguishable in feel of comfort. Overnight lows will be 1-3° degrees warmer as winds become east-southeast and no longer guiding cold air from the north into Southeast Louisiana.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigating shooting in the Seventh Ward that injured 1
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are currently on the scene investigating a shooting that injured one in the Seventh Ward on Saturday afternoon. One person was injured at the intersection of Urquhart Street and Elysian Fields Avenue around 11:43 a.m. No other information is available at this time.
calcasieu.info
A Louisiana Felon Has Been Sentenced to Ten Years in Prison After Being Spotted with a Firearm by Police
A Louisiana Felon Has Been Sentenced to Ten Years in Prison After Being Spotted with a Firearm by Police. New Orleans, Louisiana – A Louisiana felon has been sentenced to ten years in prison for two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm. On Friday, January...
NOLA.com
Six Flags deal close after new round of talks over shuttered amusement park
Developers and New Orleans officials have made a breakthrough in talks over the former Six Flags amusement park, more than a year after Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration selected Bayou Phoenix to build a water park, hotel and sports complex with retail and other amenities. That is welcome news for New Orleans East residents, after the deal looked close to dead late last year.
29-Year-Old Louisiana Man Sentenced to Three Years on Federal Firearms Charges
29-Year-Old Louisiana Man Sentenced to Three Years on Federal Firearms Charges. New Orleans, Louisiana – On Friday, January 13, 2023, United States District Judge Susie Morgan sentenced Kareem Madison, 29, of New Orleans, Louisiana, on January 10, 2023, to thirty-seven months (3 years, 1 month) in the Bureau of Prisons for a violation of the Federal Gun Control Act, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
Council committee approves recruitment, retention pay for NOPD
A New Orleans City Council committee says “yes” to funding increases for the New Orleans Police Department. It’s the council’s latest move in an effort to bolster the NOPD.
