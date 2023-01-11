Read full article on original website
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes
Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
Priscilla Presley Breaks Silence on Daughter Lisa Marie Presley's Hospitalization
Priscilla Presley has spoken out about daughter Lisa Marie Presley following her hospitalization Thursday. "My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers," Priscilla, 77, said in a statement to PEOPLE. She continued, "We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time." The 54-year-old is the only child of Elvis Presley and his ex-wife Priscilla. She attended the Golden Globes with her mother and fellow Elvis actor Austin Butler just days before her medical emergency. Before Presley was transported to the hospital, paramedics performed CPR at her Calabasas, California, home. EMTs were able to regain her pulse before taking her to the hospital. At the time of this publication, it is unclear what her condition is, but she continues to receive treatment.
‘This History Is Being Erased’: Tyler Perry and Chinonye Chukwu on ‘Till’ and Why Black Directors Keep Telling Stories From the Past
While Chinonye Chukwu was filming “Till” — which tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley’s relentless pursuit of justice following the lynching of her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till — she spotted someone she didn’t recognize visiting with the film’s producer and star Whoopi Goldberg on the Atlanta set. “I see this tall man. I was like, ‘Who is this?’” Chukwu recalls. The mysterious visitor was Tyler Perry. “I came in to support,” Perry explains as the two filmmakers sit down. “I just wanted to let you and Whoopi and everybody else know that anything I could do, I was there 100%. Atlanta’s a little...
Meet Jane Fonda’s Three Children Who Are All Grown Up
Jane Fonda dominated the entertainment industry with her versatile performances. She bagged two Academy Awards and an AFI Life Achievement Award in the course of her 63-year career. However, despite having an impressive run in Hollywood, Fonda’s private life hasn’t been always great as her childhood was marred with sexual abuse and her marital life was a mess.
Jane Fonda, 85, Is Stunning With Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 83, & Sally Field, 76, At Premiere Of ’80 For Brady’
Jane Fonda, 85, looked vibrant and happy as she attended the latest premiere for her new film, 80 For Brady in Palm Springs, CA on Friday night. The gorgeous actress, who recently revealed the great news that her cancer has gone into remission, wore a black blazer over a sparkly silver top, black pants, and black square-toed boots as she posed with some of her co-stars, including Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 93, and Sally Field, 76. At one point, the four iconic stars held hands as they flashed smiles for the cameras.
Best Dressed at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards
On Tuesday night, the Golden Globes attempted their comeback, two years since they last aired. In the meantime, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has promised to work at revamping the group, following the 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation exposing the lack of any Black members in the HFPA and other ethical malpractices. It has remained a big question in Hollywood whether the A-listers would come back to the Globes carpet, and if so, how much of a presence fashion would have. But as WWD reported last week, the stylists are ready to go big once again. As stylist Jennifer Austin put...
Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring
Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
2023 Golden Globes Best and Worst Dressed Stars: Photos of the Hit and Miss Red Carpet Outfits
After a one-year television absence, the Golden Globe Awards are back in 2023, albeit with several changes. But one thing remains the same: stars will bring out their fashion A-game with either major wow moments or style fails. The guest list for the Tuesday, January 10, event promises plenty of...
Robert Plant Felt ‘Sorry’ for Led Zeppelin’s Underage Groupies While Jimmy Page Dated One
Guitarist Jimmy Page reportedly dated a Led Zeppelin groupie who was underage while singer Robert Plant felt 'sorry' for the band's young groupies.
The Beatles Made Ringo Starr So Rich He Could Afford to Have a Wild Theory About His Money
The side bonus of the Fab Four’s fame is that it made Ringo Starr so rich that could afford to have a wild theory about his money.
Clint Eastwood Said 1 John Wayne Performance Was ‘Brilliant’ Because ‘He Wasn’t Afraid to Play the Flat-Out Racism’
Western star Clint Eastwood once explained why John Wayne's fearlessness contributed to one of the most 'brilliant' performances of his career.
Sally Field at Palm Springs International Film Festival ahead of screening of her film 80 for Brady
The 76-year-old actress donned a black leather biker jacket over a black turtleneck top with an azalea pink silk taffeta ball skirt by Carolina Herrera.
Nashville Says Goodbye To Male Country Music Recording Artists
Mickey Gilley recorded “Room Full of Roses,” a single that charted No. 1 on Billboard in 1974, the first of his 17 No. 1 hits before he passed away on May 7, at 86. Born in Natchez, Miss. on March 9, 1936, Gilley began his music career in the 1950s. By 1976, Gilley had been honored for “Best Album of the Year” according to Country Music Awards and a “Triple Crown” nominee in 1977. He is the only country music vocalist to have been nominated as a “Triple Crown” and go on to win only one time in each of the three...
Kevin Smith's Reaction To Finding Out That's Sigourney Weaver In Avatar 2 Is Pretty Great
Sigourney Weaver is 73. But she plays a teenager in Avatar: The Way of Water. And that blew Kevin Smith's mind.
Stevie Nicks Would ‘Bang on a Tambourine’ Because She ‘Didn’t Have a Lot to Do’ in Fleetwood Mac, Says Producer
A "Rumors" album producer said singer Stevie Nicks played the tambourine because she had "more free time" than her Fleetwood Mac bandmates.
Carole Cook Dies: Lucille Ball Protégé And ‘Sixteen Candles’ Actress Was 98
Carole Cook, a protege of Lucille Ball who would become a familiar face through appearances on Ball’s TV shows, movies like The Incredible Mr. Limpet and Sixteen Candles and stage musicals 42nd Street and Romantic Comedy, died today of heart failure in Beverly Hills, California, just three days before her 99th birthday. Her death was announced by husband Tom Troupe. Born Mildred Frances Cook in Abilene, Texas, Cook made her Broadway debut as a replacement in 1954’s Threepenny Opera. After moving to Los Angeles, she became a favorite of Ball’s, who suggested the name spelling of Carole in honor of movie star...
Lisa Marie & Priscilla Presley Cry While Watching Austin Butler Win Golden Globe For ‘Elvis’: Watch
Austin Butler, 31, took home his first-ever Golden Globe for the Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) category for portraying Elvis Presley in 2022’s Elvis biopic at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards — and he wasn’t the only emotional one in the room. Elvis’ wife, Priscilla Presley, 77, and their daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, 54, were seen crying as Austin accepted the award on stage on Jan. 10. He also sweetly shouted them out during his speech. “Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me,” he said. “Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever.”
Jake Gyllenhaal Said His Crush Made It Hard to Film Love Scenes With Jennifer Aniston
In 2002, Jake Gyllenhaal starred across from Jennifer Aniston in The Good Girl, a movie about two lovers, with Aniston playing an unhappily married woman having an affair with her younger co-worker. There are quite a few intimate scenes in the film, and in an interview on The Howard Stern Show, Gyllenhaal was asked about what it was like filming them with Aniston.
Matthew McConaughey Reveals Photo With His Kids Decorating His Massive Christmas Tree
Matthew McConaughey took to his Twitter to showcase one of his kids earning some character by putting an angel atop a tall Christmas tree. The Interstellar star posted an image of one of his boys atop a tall ladder. The veteran actor secures the ladder as two other kids look on as the boy places an angel on the massive tree.
