Little Rock, AR

THV11

Police: One dead after alleged burglary in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are investigating an incident that left one person dead around 9 p.m. on Wednesday. According to police, authorities arrived at Breckenridge Drive in response to a "burglary in progress." Once there, authorities were made aware of a person that was unresponsive in...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Attempted traffic stop in North Little Rock ended with one dead

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas State Police announced on Friday they are investigating a suspect who fled from troopers and ended up crashing. According to police at 8:22 p.m. Thursday night North Little Rock police officers tried to make a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle in the 2700 McAuthur Drive area.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Pulaski County sheriffs looking for missing 39-year-old man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Officials in Pulaski County are looking for 39-year-old Cory Batchelor, who was reported missing on Jan. 11. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, Batchelor was last seen walking from his residence on Gina Road, while wearing a black Royal Flush baseball cap, a blue Old Navy hoodie with white lettering, blue denim jeans and blue and grey steel toe work shoes.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
ktoy1047.com

TAPD: Suspect flees through school campus, retrieved by K-9 unit

51-year-old Damarcus Weekly was initially approached by an officer around 2:17 p.m. yesterday at a residence in the 3600 block of Garland Avenue. The officer informed Weekly that there was an active felony warrant out for him from Pulaski County. Weekly fled on foot from the officer, running south on...
KTLO

Woman sentenced for attacking Buffalo River park rangers

A Perry County woman has been sentenced in federal court for attacking park rangers at the Buffalo National River. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Arkansas, 30-year-old Kristie Hudson of Bigelow will serve one year and one day in prison followed by two years of supervised release on one count of assaulting, resisting and impeding a federal officer.
PERRY COUNTY, AR
THV11

Little Rock police searching for missing 57-year-old woman

The Little Rock Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a 57-year-old Black woman. Rosa Swain was last seen in Little Rock and is described as 5-feet-5-inches tall and about 160 pounds. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Boyd at (501) 404-3016, Detective...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

