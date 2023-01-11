Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Little Rock Education Association slams Governor Sanders' 'unjustified' executive order prohibiting CRTEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Little RockTed RiversLittle Rock, AR
Former teacher's assistant pleads guilty to child pornography charges in federal courtEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Arkansas shelters provide warmth and comfort to those in need this holiday seasonEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Louisiana woman arrested in stabbing death of ex-girlfriend after changing story to police
A Louisiana woman who allegedly altered her story multiple times to police has been charged in the stabbing death of her ex-girlfriend after being found trying to put the corpse in her car.
KATV
Shooting near Mayflower I-40 exit on Saturday; Faulkner County Sheriff & MPD on scene
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A shooting occurred on Saturday, Jan. 14 near the Mayflower, Arkansas exit of I-40. The Faulkner County Sheriff's Office and Mayflower Police Department responded to the scene. The crime scene has been secured and there is no evidence to suggest a threat to the public...
KATV
Police search for Sherwood men after they left Walmart without paying, police say
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Police need your help identifying two men involved in a Sherwood Walmart theft. Officials said on Jan. 1, the two men exited the Walmart Neighborhood Market with approximately $200 worth of unpaid merchandise. If you are able to identify these men and know where they...
Stephens Elementary, Central High School off lockdown after LRPD searched for suspect accused of murder
A Friday-morning lockdown has been lifted at Stephens Elementary and Central High schools after police searched the area.
Suspect dead in crash after fleeing from North Little Rock police
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas State Police is investigating the car crash of a suspect who fled from State Troopers and North Little Rock police on Thursday evening. Around 8 p.m., officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a stolen silver Kia Sportage in the 2700...
Police: One dead after alleged burglary in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are investigating an incident that left one person dead around 9 p.m. on Wednesday. According to police, authorities arrived at Breckenridge Drive in response to a "burglary in progress." Once there, authorities were made aware of a person that was unresponsive in...
KATV
Attempted traffic stop in North Little Rock ended with one dead
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas State Police announced on Friday they are investigating a suspect who fled from troopers and ended up crashing. According to police at 8:22 p.m. Thursday night North Little Rock police officers tried to make a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle in the 2700 McAuthur Drive area.
Pulaski County sheriffs looking for missing 39-year-old man
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Officials in Pulaski County are looking for 39-year-old Cory Batchelor, who was reported missing on Jan. 11. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, Batchelor was last seen walking from his residence on Gina Road, while wearing a black Royal Flush baseball cap, a blue Old Navy hoodie with white lettering, blue denim jeans and blue and grey steel toe work shoes.
KATV
Federal authorities now assisting in the search for 15-year-old Little Rock murder suspect
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A 15-year-old suspect wanted for capital murder in Little Rock has now gained the attention of federal authorities who have joined the search and they're warning he may be armed and dangerous. The United States Marshals Service are teaming up with local authorities to track...
LRPD: Woman facing murder charges in connection to killing on Breckenridge Drive
Little Rock police arrested a woman who they believe is connected to a deadly burglary in the west side of the city.
KATV
Fayetteville detectives search to find answers after dog finds human jawbone in backyard
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Fayetteville detectives are working to find answers after a dog found what appeared to be a human jawbone Wednesday. Our content news partners at 40/29 News said the discovery led Fayetteville death scene investigators behind a home in a residential neighborhood near UAMS. "I think...
ASP: One dead after Thursday night North Little Rock pursuit ends in fiery Maumelle crash
Arkansas state troopers said that one person is dead after a North Little Rock police chase ended in a fiery crash in Maumelle Thursday night.
Little Rock police conducting death investigation in southwest Little Rock
The Little Rock Department is investigating the death of a man found with a gunshot wound on Wednesday evening.
Little Rock police activate Silver Alert in search for missing man
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has activated a Silver Alert in reference to a missing Little Rock man. 77-year-old Alonzo Moses was last known to be at 1508 S. Pulaski St. in Little Rock on Tuesday, January 10. He was last seen wearing a tan...
North Little Rock police need help to identify subject in surveillance video
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Detectives with the North Little Rock Police Department are attempting to identify the subject seen in this video. The police department said the subject may have information regarding a homicide that occurred at the 1200 block of Gregory Street on Jan. 2. According to NLRPD,...
ktoy1047.com
TAPD: Suspect flees through school campus, retrieved by K-9 unit
51-year-old Damarcus Weekly was initially approached by an officer around 2:17 p.m. yesterday at a residence in the 3600 block of Garland Avenue. The officer informed Weekly that there was an active felony warrant out for him from Pulaski County. Weekly fled on foot from the officer, running south on...
Little Rock police investigating fatal pedestrian collision
Little Rock police have said they are on the scene of a fatal traffic collision Tuesday night
KTLO
Woman sentenced for attacking Buffalo River park rangers
A Perry County woman has been sentenced in federal court for attacking park rangers at the Buffalo National River. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Arkansas, 30-year-old Kristie Hudson of Bigelow will serve one year and one day in prison followed by two years of supervised release on one count of assaulting, resisting and impeding a federal officer.
Little Rock police searching for missing 57-year-old woman
The Little Rock Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a 57-year-old Black woman. Rosa Swain was last seen in Little Rock and is described as 5-feet-5-inches tall and about 160 pounds. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Boyd at (501) 404-3016, Detective...
Man killed in Monday night shooting at Arkansas intersection, police say
Police in Pine Bluff are investigating after a Monday night shooting at an intersection left one man dead.
