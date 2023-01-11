ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

KSNB Local4

Governor's Walk: State officials promoting health and wellness

It’s the end of an era at the Grand Island Police Department, as Chief Robert Falldorf ends a decades-long career with GIPD. The Grand Island Public School Board has chosen Matt Fisher to lead the district. CASA moving to new location. Updated: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:26 PM CST.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

CASA moving to new location

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Court Appointed Special Advocates also known as CASA is moving to a new location in the near future. They are moving out of the South Burlington Plaza and into the old Hastings Public Schools administration building. CASA purchased the building for over $400,000 dollars in...
HASTINGS, NE
siouxlandnews.com

Proposed bill could change how Nebraskans vote

LINCOLN, Neb. — A bill to structure Voter ID in Nebraska was introduced this week in the legislature. The bill as it stands Wednesday could cancel fees to acquire IDs and could largely eliminate voting by mail. An exception could be made for those who show they can’t make...
NEBRASKA STATE
Kearney Hub

New Tommy's Express Car Wash will open in Kearney in mid-March

KEARNEY – Ben Conover and his partner Matt Preister are all in on Kearney’s car wash business. Sometime around mid-March, when they open their bright red Tommy’s Express Car Wash in north Kearney, they’ll know if their investment of time and money was worth it. Conover...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Howard Co. cockfighting suspects moving through courts

ST. PAUL, Neb. (KSNB) - Six of the 10 men accused of cockfighting were scheduled for probable cause hearings next month in Howard County Court. They were Eduardo Alcantar, Jose Reyes Jimenez, Martin Montelongo, Jorge Rodriguez and Jesus Serrano Sanchez, all of Grand Island and Angel Gutierrez, of Chapman. Each appeared for an initial court hearing Wednesday in St. Paul and were scheduled for probable cause hearings Feb. 22.
HOWARD COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island Salvation Army reopens to the public after pipe burst

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A local nonprofit is allowing people back in after a water pipe burst, which caused major damage to their building the day after Christmas. Officials with the Grand Island Salvation Army said fifty gallons of water per minute poured into the facility, damaging every part of it.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Former UNK baseball player killed in plane crash

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The University of Nebraska-Kearney Thursday announced that a former former athlete and student was killed Wednesday in a plane crash in eastern Nebraska. UNK announced that Colton Hill, 24, was one of the two people killed in a crash near the Auburn airport. The accident happened...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Webster County Sheriff’s Office gets body cams

RED CLOUD, Neb. (KSNB) - The Webster County Sheriff’s Office has some new equipment after receiving federal funds to purchase body cameras for their staff. The sheriff’s office was awarded more than $17,000 from the Department of Justice through the Small Rural and Tribal Body Camera program. There...
WEBSTER COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Southeast Nebraska plane crash kills 2

NEMAHA COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nemaha County, Nebraska sheriff’s office confirmed two people were killed in a small plane crash Wednesday night. 911 received a call at 11 p.m. that a plane was missing. It had left Lincoln for the airport in Auburn and was supposed to return to Lincoln but never arrived.
AUBURN, NE
KSNB Local4

Doniphan-Trumbull wrestling hosts Rumbull in Trumbull

TRUMBULL, Neb. (KSNB) - Doniphan-Trumbull hosted a double dual quad event at the Trumbull Community Center Thursday. The Cardinals have named the event Rumbull in Trumbull and Harvard, Sandy Creek and Superior made the trip. In round one, Doniphan-Trumbull faced off in a dual with Harvard. DT won the matchup...
TRUMBULL, NE
KSNB Local4

Held tabs former Husker GA Ellis as UNK OC

KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska Kearney head football coach Ryan Held announced today that Colby Ellis is the Lopers new offensive coordinator and quarterback coach. Ellis is the first assistant coach to be announced by Held who was named the 19th head football coach in UNK history in late December. More staff names will be released in the coming days.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings girls basketball falls by 8 to McCook

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings girls basketball played host to McCook Friday night. The Bison scored just a few more buckets than the Tigers to win this one 38-30. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Experts give home buying tips for 2023

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - If you’re looking into buying a home in 2023, local experts say there are three key factors to be aware of. Those include finding a realtor, a great lender and educating yourself about the market. Wood Bros Realty says housing market prices are still very fluid, but the average home in Grand Island is more than $350,000. They also said having professional help can enhance your home buying experience.
GRAND ISLAND, NE

