ClickOnDetroit.com
Employer-led advanced manufacturing technician training program launches in Southeast Michigan
A new chapter of the Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (FAME) is launching in southeast Michigan. The training program which equips students with the skills required for the rapidly evolving manufacturing industry provides a debt-free path to an Associate degree. Known as the MI FAME Mitten Chapter, the program pairs...
ClickOnDetroit.com
University of Michigan professor returns to work after being cleared of criminal charges
ANN ARBOR – Peter Chen has resumed teaching at the University of Michigan’s division of Computer Science and Engineering after he was found not guilty of criminal charges. The move was announced in an email to students from U-M’s Dean of Engineering, Alec D. Gallimore. Chen was...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan brand to have Detroit clothing line at Meijer stores
DETROIT – The Michigan brand “Born In Detroit” can now be found at several Meijer stores throughout Metro Detroit. The clothing brand was established in 2015 and aims to showcase the pride of Detroiters. The brand has partnerships with many Metro Detroit schools creating customized spirit apparel...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit Windsor Tunnel toll rate hike takes effect Jan. 15
DETROIT – Traveling from Detroit to Windsor through the tunnel is going to cost you a bit more starting Jan. 15. The Detroit Windsor Tunnel (DWT) announced that the toll to travel from Detroit to Windsor will increase by about $1 for most automobiles crossing into Canada, taking effect on Sunday, Jan. 15.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Legal alligator sales in Metro Detroit are causing a problem most don’t know about -- the dumping of gators
ALLEN PARK, Mich. – People are buying alligators as pets in Michigan and them dumping them into local waterways when they get too big. Local 4 Investigators exposed the issue late last year and since then we’ve learned more about the varying laws across Metro Detroit. The laws...
ClickOnDetroit.com
What’s Going Around: Flu, gastrointestinal, COVID continue to spread in Metro Detroit
Here’s our weekly round up of what illnesses are spreading the most in Metro Detroit communities, according to our local doctors and hospitals. Local doctors share their notes on What’s Going Around:. Wayne County:. Dr. Tiffney Widner -- Pediatrician, Children’s Hospital of Michigan. “Still seeing a lot...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘I was not included in the stores I went to’: Bridal store focuses on inclusivity in Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich. – L’amour Bridal is a semi-custom couture shop in Dearborn. The owner, Hana Abboud, saw the challenges brides had in finding their fairytale gown without compromising their faith or cultural values. Abboud started the business about seven years ago after a horrible experience shopping for her...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Woman captured on video trashing gas station in Detroit -- and other top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Wild video shows woman trashing recently renovated Detroit gas station. A video showing a wild outburst by a frustrated woman at a Detroit gas station...
ClickOnDetroit.com
🔒 9 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King with special events around town dedicated to the civil rights leader. Ultimate Fishing Show (Suburban Collection Showplace), through Sunday: From rods to bait and even boats, find everything you need for your next fishing trip under one roof. Touting itself as the largest fishing market in the country, the annual convention is home to hundreds of specialty booths. It’s your chance to meet representatives from popular resorts, lodges, charters and guides. Admission is $12 for adults and $5 for children. Open 12 to 8 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. More information and tickets here.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ashlee Baracy: Why I decided to come home to WDIV, how life has changed
You can take the girl out of Michigan, but I guess it’s true that you can’t always take Michigan out of the girl. When I signed off the morning show seven years ago at Local 4, I knew in my heart that it wasn’t a “goodbye,” but truly a “see you later.” I was born and raised in Metro Detroit, so coming home was always my dream.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Events to get you ready for summer happening this weekend
It may be cold outside, but some events this weekend will have you looking forward to the summer. First up, it’s the Detroit Boat Show happening in Downtown Detroit. The Boat Show cruises into Huntington Place, and is back for the first time since the pandemic. The event will feature more than 100 brands and 166 new models will be on display. Boating accessories will also be featured, as well some fun water toys like skiing and wakeboarding gear. The Detroit Boat Show is happening Jan 14-16 and Jan 19-22. Huntington Place is located in Downtown Detroit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Thief in Macomb County drops trail of stolen items while running from cops outside Home Depot
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Home Depot thief from Iowa had a trail of stolen items falling out of his coat as he fled police officers in the Macomb County store’s parking lot, according to authorities. Deputies were called Wednesday (Jan. 11) to the Home Depot on Hall...
ClickOnDetroit.com
I-75 closing this weekend in Detroit: What drivers should know
DETROIT – Both sides of I-75 will be closed this weekend in Detroit for ongoing construction at the Gordie Howe International Bridge. Starting January 13, 2023, Bridging North America will temporarily close northbound and southbound I-75 to support girder work over northbound I-75 for the Gordie Howe International Bridge, US Port of Entry ramp. This weekend closure will be in place until January 16, 2023.
ClickOnDetroit.com
62-year-old man charged with soliciting money from businesses under false pretenses in Detroit
DETROIT – A Detroit man is charged with soliciting money from businesses under false pretenses. Michael McCombs, 62, was charged by Prosecutor Kym Worthy in connection with fraudulently obtaining funds from businesses. The incidents were alleged to have occurred from Dec. 28, 2022, to Jan. 7, 2023, where McCombs...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Feds: Man tried to buy guns before threatening parents, children outside Bloomfield Hills synagogue
Alarming new details about Hassan Chokr’s movements the day police say he threatened parents and children outside a Bloomfield Hills synagogue have been revealed. Police say Chokr went to a Dearborn gun store later that day to buy weapons. The feds said Chokr made very ominous threats as he...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police investigating possible link between Ulta theft ring and arrests in Livingston County
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. – Police arrested five people accused of trying to steal from a Livingston County beauty store. Green Oak Township police were called to an Ulta store at 8 p.m. on Thursday (Jan. 12) after receiving reports that suspects had entered the store and were filling a bag with merchandise.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman struck by SUV, killed on I-75 in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – A woman was struck by an SUV and killed Wednesday night on I-75 in Monroe County. The crash happened at 9:48 p.m. Wednesday (Jan. 11) in the northbound lanes of I-75 near mile marker eight, according to authorities. Michigan State Police troopers said a pedestrian...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Police say teen confessed to murdering best friend during botched robbery -- and more stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Detroit teen confesses to murdering best friend during botched robbery, police say. A 17-year-old boy is accused of shooting and killing his lifelong best friend...
ClickOnDetroit.com
5 women arrested for stealing from Ulta at Brighton mall; trooper shooting under investigation
BRIGHTON, Mich. – A trooper is on administrative leave after firing his gun during the arrests of five women who had stolen bags of items from the Ulta store at an outdoor mall in Livingston County, police said. Michigan State Police troopers were called around 8:10 p.m. Thursday (Jan....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Community group steps up security after deadly carjacking on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – A community group called New Era Detroit is coming together to safely escort employees from businesses to their cars every night. It comes after a mother was shot and killed in the area on Dec. 28. “Clearly, we are stepping up in high-traffic areas like gas stations...
