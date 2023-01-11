ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan brand to have Detroit clothing line at Meijer stores

DETROIT – The Michigan brand “Born In Detroit” can now be found at several Meijer stores throughout Metro Detroit. The clothing brand was established in 2015 and aims to showcase the pride of Detroiters. The brand has partnerships with many Metro Detroit schools creating customized spirit apparel...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit Windsor Tunnel toll rate hike takes effect Jan. 15

DETROIT – Traveling from Detroit to Windsor through the tunnel is going to cost you a bit more starting Jan. 15. The Detroit Windsor Tunnel (DWT) announced that the toll to travel from Detroit to Windsor will increase by about $1 for most automobiles crossing into Canada, taking effect on Sunday, Jan. 15.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 9 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King with special events around town dedicated to the civil rights leader. Ultimate Fishing Show (Suburban Collection Showplace), through Sunday: From rods to bait and even boats, find everything you need for your next fishing trip under one roof. Touting itself as the largest fishing market in the country, the annual convention is home to hundreds of specialty booths. It’s your chance to meet representatives from popular resorts, lodges, charters and guides. Admission is $12 for adults and $5 for children. Open 12 to 8 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. More information and tickets here.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ashlee Baracy: Why I decided to come home to WDIV, how life has changed

You can take the girl out of Michigan, but I guess it’s true that you can’t always take Michigan out of the girl. When I signed off the morning show seven years ago at Local 4, I knew in my heart that it wasn’t a “goodbye,” but truly a “see you later.” I was born and raised in Metro Detroit, so coming home was always my dream.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Events to get you ready for summer happening this weekend

It may be cold outside, but some events this weekend will have you looking forward to the summer. First up, it’s the Detroit Boat Show happening in Downtown Detroit. The Boat Show cruises into Huntington Place, and is back for the first time since the pandemic. The event will feature more than 100 brands and 166 new models will be on display. Boating accessories will also be featured, as well some fun water toys like skiing and wakeboarding gear. The Detroit Boat Show is happening Jan 14-16 and Jan 19-22. Huntington Place is located in Downtown Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

I-75 closing this weekend in Detroit: What drivers should know

DETROIT – Both sides of I-75 will be closed this weekend in Detroit for ongoing construction at the Gordie Howe International Bridge. Starting January 13, 2023, Bridging North America will temporarily close northbound and southbound I-75 to support girder work over northbound I-75 for the Gordie Howe International Bridge, US Port of Entry ramp. This weekend closure will be in place until January 16, 2023.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Woman struck by SUV, killed on I-75 in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – A woman was struck by an SUV and killed Wednesday night on I-75 in Monroe County. The crash happened at 9:48 p.m. Wednesday (Jan. 11) in the northbound lanes of I-75 near mile marker eight, according to authorities. Michigan State Police troopers said a pedestrian...
MONROE COUNTY, MI

