Columbia football coach Demetric Jackson steps down after state semifinal season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The high school football offseason coaching carousel continues to spin, this time opening up a position at Columbia High School. Demetric Jackson resigned on Thursday after two seasons leading his alma mater. He led Columbia to back-to-back district championships and helped guide the Tigers to the Class 3S state semifinals last season. The Lake City Reporter was the first to report Jackson’s departure.
FHP: 3 children seriously hurt in crash on US-301 in Maxville

MAXVILLE, Fla. – Three children, ages 3, 5 and 7 were rushed to a hospital for treatment after a crash Thursday afternoon in Maxville, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP report says an SUV was traveling northbound on 301 approaching State Road 228, while a pickup truck...
