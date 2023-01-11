ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valparaiso, IN

McKnight guides Western Kentucky to 70-59 victory over FIU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP)Dayvion McKnight scored 14 points as Western Kentucky beat Florida International 70-59 on Saturday night. McKnight also had five rebounds for the Hilltoppers (11-6, 3-3 Conference USA). Jairus Hamilton scored 12 points and added seven rebounds. Jordan Rawls recorded 11 points. Arturo Dean finished with 18 points,...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Ndefo scores 16, Seton Hall downs DePaul 71-67

CHICAGO (AP)KC Ndefo scored 16 points as Seton Hall beat DePaul 71-67 on Saturday. Ndefo added 12 rebounds for the Pirates (11-8, 4-4 Big East Conference). Al-Amir Dawes added 15 points while going 4 of 8 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line, and he also had three steals. Femi Odukale recorded 12 points and was 4 of 7 shooting and 4 of 7 from the free throw line. Tyrese Samuel had 12 points on 5 of 8 shooting.
CHICAGO, IL
Kentucky overcomes negativity, beats No. 5 Tennessee 63-56

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Antonio Reeves scored 18 points and Oscar Tshiebwe had 15 points and 13 rebounds to lead Kentucky to a 63-56 victory over No. 5 Tennessee on Saturday. The Wildcats (11-6, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) showed a physical presence and dominated the Volunteers (14-3, 4-1) on the boards. C.J. Fredrick...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Northwestern eyeing big opportunity at Michigan

Northwestern is coming off a tough loss Wednesday night to Rutgers but the Wildcats are still on track to contend for just their second-ever trip to the NCAA Tournament. They can take another step toward that goal Sunday afternoon with a Big Ten Conference win against a desperate Michigan squad in Ann Arbor, Mich.
EVANSTON, IL
No. 15 Arkansas takes slow SEC start on road to Vanderbilt

When they meet for the first time this season Saturday afternoon in Nashville, Tenn., No. 15 Arkansas and Vanderbilt need to turn their young Southeastern Conference campaigns around. For Arkansas (12-4, 1-3 SEC), a team that had high hopes, that need is immediate. After winning 12 of their first 14...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

