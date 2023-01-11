Read full article on original website
27 First News
Garfield uses 2nd half surge to beat Springfield
Springfield took an 11-point lead into halftime, but would not be able to hold off the Lady G-Men from a big run. Springfield took an 11-point lead into halftime, but would not be able to hold off the Lady G-Men from a big run. Buzzer beater lifts Valley Christian past...
27 First News
Luke G. Dougherty, Hanoverton, Ohio
HANOVERTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Luke G. Dougherty, 94, formerly of Boardman, died Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at his home. Luke was born December 16, 1928 in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, the son of Luke and Margaret Arnold Dougherty. He was a graduate of Boardman High School. Luke worked as a linotype...
27 First News
Utha M. Johnson, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Utha M. Johnson, 84, of Cortland, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Gillette Nursing Home. She was born April 2, 1938, in Dyer, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Ivan and the late Estie (Christian) Walker. Utha retired in 1993 from WCI.
27 First News
Georgia Ann Hoon, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Georgia Ann Hoon, 71, passed on to eternal life with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Georgia was born September 27, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Phoebe Leach. She...
27 First News
Saverio “Sam” Matteo Martuccio, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Saverio “Sam” Matteo Martuccio, 76, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at home surrounded by his family. Saverio, who was affectionately known as Sam, was born September 20, 1946, in Decorata, Provincia Di Benevento, Italy, a son of the late Giovanni and Antonietta Mastroianni Martuccio. On August 22, 1957, at the age of 11, he moved to America with his parents and younger brother and settled in Girard.
27 First News
Kylearia Michelle Day, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kylearia Michelle Day was born on May 14, 2003 and transitioned this earthly life Thursday, January 5, 2023. She was born in Youngstown, Ohio to Kimberly Hughey and Leartis Day, Jr. She simultaneously graduated from YREC with honors and Youngstown State University with an Associate...
27 First News
Get to know Springfield's Jacey Mullen: WKBN Starting 5 Contender
Get to know Springfield’s Jacey Mullen: WKBN Starting …. 2023 marks the 15th season for the WKBN-TV Starting 5. YSU Women handle Robert Morris for 4th straight win. Youngstown State topped Robert Morris 65-48 in Horizon League women's basketball action on Thursday night. What is an atmospheric river and...
27 First News
James H. Nicholson, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James H. Nicholson, 79, of Boardman, Ohio, died Thursday, January 12, 2023. James, known as “Jim,” was born on December 20, 1943 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Glenn and Angela Barnes Nicholson. Raised in New Castle, Jim was a...
27 First News
Get to know Struthers' Chloe Neider: WKBN Starting 5 Contender
Get to know Struthers’ Chloe Neider: WKBN Starting …. 2023 marks the 15th season for the WKBN-TV Starting 5. Local ‘elite category’ artist Maple Turner III has …. After 69 years, the Maple Turner Factory has turned out 195,000 pieces of art. TV gear, greenhouse included in...
27 First News
Debra Georgiadis, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Debra Georgiadis “Debbie”, 71, passed away Monday, January 9, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, with her family by her side. Debbie was born December 30, 1951, in Youngstown, the daughter of Emerick and Mary Jane Griffiths DiCioccio. She graduated from Struthers...
27 First News
Hazel Barrett, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hazel Ruth Barrett, 91, passed away peacefully at home Monday, January 9, 2023. Born in Campbell September 13, 1931, she was the fourth child of Dan and Mary Volchko. She was a proud Campbell Memorial High School graduate, class of 1948, a group that will...
27 First News
Jean Marie (Grodesky) Layshock, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean Layshock, a wonderful mother and grandmother, favorite aunt and friend to everyone, has passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023. Jean Marie Grodesky was born to Andy and Helen Grodesky on August 28, 1929 along with her twin brother, Jack. They were the first born of the fun-loving Grodesky clan, which included Bill, Dick, Shirley and George.
27 First News
Kathleen M. “Kathy” Fitzgerald, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen M. (Carano) Fitzgerald, 69, of Poland, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, surrounded by her loving family at her residence, after a courageous battle with Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease. The rare and fatal degenerative brain disease progressively destroyed her life for two years, as she valiantly fought to maintain dignity and joy.
27 First News
Achilles “Fuzzy” Freddie Palumbo, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, December 31, 2022, Achilles F. “Fuzzy” Palumbo, age 75 of Boardman passed away with his loving family at his side. He was born November 1, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio to parents, Carmen and Josephine (Centofani) Palumbo. Achilles, “Fuzzy”, never met a...
27 First News
Scott Kendall, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Scott Kendall of Niles, formerly of Girard, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. He was 61. Scott was born on November 27, 1961, in Youngstown, the son of the late Roy Kendall and Lois McIlwain...
27 First News
Salem's four-sport standout named Student Athlete of the Week
Kami Rohm leads the Quakers in rebounds, assists, steals and blocks. Salem’s four-sport standout named Student Athlete …. Kami Rohm leads the Quakers in rebounds, assists, steals and blocks. Hermitage firefighters selling steel drums to control …. Hermitage firefighters selling steel drums to control burning. Local ‘elite category’ artist...
27 First News
Janice B. Miller, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janice B. Miller, 86, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. She was born on November 14, 1936 in Youngstown, the daughter of Robert E. and Leora C. (Donahue) Baldwin. Janice was married to Donald H. Miller on May 16, 1958. They were happily...
27 First News
Brandi Basista, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday January 4, 2023, loving Daughter, Sister, Aunt, Granddaughter, Niece, Brandi Basista, 43, of Struthers, passed away at the Cleveland Clinic with her family surrounding her, after a courageous and hard fought battle with a heart condition. Brandi was born in Youngstown, the daughter...
27 First News
Antoinette Lucy ‘Toni” (Rogic) Cunning, Wellsville, Ohio
WELLSVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Antoinette Lucy “Toni” (Rogic) Cunning, 74, passed away peacefully at 6:44 a.m., Thursday, January 12, 2023 at her home with her loving family by her side. Toni was born November 14, 1948 in Sewickley, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Luke A. and...
27 First News
Nationally-ranked Mount Union wins rivalry thriller
Mount Union held off rival Marietta 73-71 on Wednesday night. Nationally-ranked Mount Union wins rivalry thriller. Mount Union held off rival Marietta 73-71 on Wednesday night. What is an atmospheric river and why have you been …. What is an atmospheric river and why have you been hearing about it...
