Vicksburg, MS

Related
WJTV 12

Vicksburg mayor talks crime, water infrastructure

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Vicksburg’s mayor hosted what he called the first of many town hall meetings this year. Crime and infrastructure were the main topics discussed by not only Mayor George Flaggs, but by the residents of Vicksburg, too. Flaggs hosted a town hall meeting to talk to residents about where the […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Company chosen to build Vicksburg’s new animal shelter

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen is one step closer to building a new animal shelter for the city. The Vicksburg Post reported a bid was awarded to Fordice Construction Co. of Vicksburg. The company had the lowest bid at $1,263,700. It includes $10,800 to install light in the shelter’s […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Amid Mississippi water woes, proposal could unseat mayors

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — As Mississippi’s capital city of Jackson struggles with water problems and its Democratic mayor clashes with the Republican governor, lawmakers debated a proposal Wednesday that would allow recall elections for municipal officials in the state. Rep. Shanda Yates, an independent from Jackson who sponsored the legislation, told reporters some constituents had asked whether […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Trial for former Madison County engineer moved to April

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – The federal trial against former Madison County Engineer Rudy Warnock was pushed back to April 3, 2023. The Madison County Journal reported Warnock’s attorneys filed a motion to continue in December 2022. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi agreed to continue the case. Warnock faces up to […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Residents in Jackson neighborhood woke up to no water

JACKSON, Miss. — Residents in a Jackson neighborhood woke up Friday with no water. "It's been the same thing, like off and on," said resident Charles Spann. Spann said it's a familiar story for him. "It's just barely dripping," Spann said. "You can barely flush the commodes or try...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Jackson judge to owner: Demolish Briarwood building or face jail time

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - All around the Briarwood One building, signs of life can be found, from wood assembled for a makeshift campfire to shopping carts with stripped wires and clothing littering the nearby sidewalk. Those signs of life aren’t what Jackson’s code enforcers nor elected officials want to see...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Greyhound has a new bus stop in Jackson. Will it last?

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It appears that you can again catch a ride on Greyhound in the capital city. But the bus line’s newest stop might not last long, with city leaders saying it’s likely operating out of compliance. On Friday, WLBT learned that Greyhound was dropping off...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Large pipe leak found on Chastain Road in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A large leak has been discovered in the area of Chastain Road in Jackson. Third party manager Ted Henifin said emergency utility crews are responding in order to fix the issue. Henifin said updates will be provided as more information is learned about the impact about the pipe break.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Things To Know Thursday, January 12

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Governor Tate Reeves issued a directive to Mississippi departments and agencies...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Water billing changes proposed for Jackson property owners

Charlotte city leaders and other stakeholders are gathering Tuesday for the second day of a jobs and housing summit. Honolulu police have arrested a suspect in a stabbing at a rental car facility at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Monday night. Washington County D.A. says lack of public...
JACKSON, MS
lincolnparishjournal.com

Arrested woman calls 911 for help

A woman under arrest by the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office called 911 for assistance Tuesday as she was being taken to jail. A deputy was checking the speeds of vehicles on Interstate 20 about 4:30 p.m. when he clocked a black Nissan at 89 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone. After the deputy issued a citation for speeding, the driver, Jontreka L. Westmoreland, 30, of Flowood, Mississippi, refused to sign it. After the deputy explained the signature was a promise to appear in court and not an admission of guilt, Westmoreland continued to refuse to sign.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
WLBT

Missing Jackson woman identified as victim of December house fire

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating the death of a missing Jackson woman. JPD says a body was found during a house fire on Thomas Catching Drive in December of 2022. According to JPD, the body was later identified as 23-year-old Kiajuana Keunya Nakedra Levy. A...
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Man sentenced to more than 12 years for firing gun during altercation on Mississippi Indian reservation

A man was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for the use of a firearm during the aggravated assault of another man. According to court documents, Mike Austin Anderson, 36, of Conehatta, used a handgun to shoot the victim multiple times at a tribal home in the Conehatta Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation which resulted in injury to the victim.
JACKSON, MS

