Vicksburg mayor talks crime, water infrastructure
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Vicksburg’s mayor hosted what he called the first of many town hall meetings this year. Crime and infrastructure were the main topics discussed by not only Mayor George Flaggs, but by the residents of Vicksburg, too. Flaggs hosted a town hall meeting to talk to residents about where the […]
Company chosen to build Vicksburg’s new animal shelter
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen is one step closer to building a new animal shelter for the city. The Vicksburg Post reported a bid was awarded to Fordice Construction Co. of Vicksburg. The company had the lowest bid at $1,263,700. It includes $10,800 to install light in the shelter’s […]
Yazoo County’s first Black supervisor, civil rights activist dies in house fire
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - A civil rights activist and the first African American supervisor in Yazoo County has died. Herman Leach was 85 years old, his family says. According to Yazoo County Sheriff Jacob Sheriff, Leach passed away in a Friday night house fire at his home in the Jonestown District of Yazoo City.
Amid Mississippi water woes, proposal could unseat mayors
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — As Mississippi’s capital city of Jackson struggles with water problems and its Democratic mayor clashes with the Republican governor, lawmakers debated a proposal Wednesday that would allow recall elections for municipal officials in the state. Rep. Shanda Yates, an independent from Jackson who sponsored the legislation, told reporters some constituents had asked whether […]
Chief tells city council it’s time for another pay raise; says JPD ‘got more out of less’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Less than a year after the Jackson City Council approved significant pay increases for its police department, the chief says it’s time to bump up salaries again. At a city council meeting on Thursday, Davis reported that the city had an overall crime reduction of...
Community pays respects to 88-year-old activist who died in a house fire
Longtime civil rights activist and fighter of justice, Ineva May-Pittman's funeral is tomorrow morning at 10 a.m. at the New Hope Baptist Church on Beasley Road. She died Jan. 3 when her home caught on fire. She was a member of this church along with being a part of the...
Trial for former Madison County engineer moved to April
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – The federal trial against former Madison County Engineer Rudy Warnock was pushed back to April 3, 2023. The Madison County Journal reported Warnock’s attorneys filed a motion to continue in December 2022. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi agreed to continue the case. Warnock faces up to […]
Residents in Jackson neighborhood woke up to no water
JACKSON, Miss. — Residents in a Jackson neighborhood woke up Friday with no water. "It's been the same thing, like off and on," said resident Charles Spann. Spann said it's a familiar story for him. "It's just barely dripping," Spann said. "You can barely flush the commodes or try...
Hinds County to appoint person to fill Toni Johnson’s seat on election commission
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Election Commissioner Toni Johnson dodged jail time after she pled guilty to embezzling county funds on Monday. The Hinds County Board of Supervisors must now appoint someone in Johnson’s place until someone is elected to the District 2 office. Hinds County Circuit Clerk Zack Wallace said they hope a […]
Jackson judge to owner: Demolish Briarwood building or face jail time
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - All around the Briarwood One building, signs of life can be found, from wood assembled for a makeshift campfire to shopping carts with stripped wires and clothing littering the nearby sidewalk. Those signs of life aren’t what Jackson’s code enforcers nor elected officials want to see...
Greyhound has a new bus stop in Jackson. Will it last?
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It appears that you can again catch a ride on Greyhound in the capital city. But the bus line’s newest stop might not last long, with city leaders saying it’s likely operating out of compliance. On Friday, WLBT learned that Greyhound was dropping off...
‘All this takes time’: Third-party manager tells judge Jackson water won’t improve overnight
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Dallas-based engineering firm is expected to take over operations at Jackson’s water treatment plants next month, says the city’s recently appointed water manager. Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin gave an update on his efforts to improve the city’s water system at a status...
Large pipe leak found on Chastain Road in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A large leak has been discovered in the area of Chastain Road in Jackson. Third party manager Ted Henifin said emergency utility crews are responding in order to fix the issue. Henifin said updates will be provided as more information is learned about the impact about the pipe break.
Things To Know Thursday, January 12
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Governor Tate Reeves issued a directive to Mississippi departments and agencies...
Water billing changes proposed for Jackson property owners
Charlotte city leaders and other stakeholders are gathering Tuesday for the second day of a jobs and housing summit. Honolulu police have arrested a suspect in a stabbing at a rental car facility at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Monday night. Washington County D.A. says lack of public...
Arrested woman calls 911 for help
A woman under arrest by the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office called 911 for assistance Tuesday as she was being taken to jail. A deputy was checking the speeds of vehicles on Interstate 20 about 4:30 p.m. when he clocked a black Nissan at 89 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone. After the deputy issued a citation for speeding, the driver, Jontreka L. Westmoreland, 30, of Flowood, Mississippi, refused to sign it. After the deputy explained the signature was a promise to appear in court and not an admission of guilt, Westmoreland continued to refuse to sign.
Missing Jackson woman identified as victim of December house fire
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating the death of a missing Jackson woman. JPD says a body was found during a house fire on Thomas Catching Drive in December of 2022. According to JPD, the body was later identified as 23-year-old Kiajuana Keunya Nakedra Levy. A...
Contractors say meters installed to city specifications; oppose Jackson water manager’s stop work order
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A contractor is firing back at claims that a number of water meters were improperly installed, weeks after Jackson’s third-party water manager issued a stop work order on the installation project. In December, Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin ordered Sustainability Partners to stop work on...
Woman loses brother and son years apart due to gun violence: ‘Jacksonians, this has to stop’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “You can’t be too sure in Jackson now and you have to keep track of folks to make sure they [are] okay. You never know,” says Shaneika Green. This after three deadly shootings occurred in the Capital City on Wednesday night - all within six hours.
Man sentenced to more than 12 years for firing gun during altercation on Mississippi Indian reservation
A man was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for the use of a firearm during the aggravated assault of another man. According to court documents, Mike Austin Anderson, 36, of Conehatta, used a handgun to shoot the victim multiple times at a tribal home in the Conehatta Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation which resulted in injury to the victim.
