Illinois State

Gov. JB Pritzker signs Illinois assault weapons ban into law

By Monica Eng, Justin Kaufmann
Axios Chicago
 3 days ago

Illinois lawmakers have banned the "sale, manufacturing or delivery" of military-style weapons — and will require current owners to register them.

Why it matters : The legislation comes six months after a gunman used a legally purchased assault weapon to murder seven and injure dozens at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park.

  • Illinois became the ninth state to adopt a version of the ban when Gov. JB Pritzker signed it into law Tuesday.

Between the lines: Votes for the measure split largely along party lines, with almost every Democrat voting for it and every Republican against — with a notable exception.

  • Outgoing GOP minority leader Rep. Jim Durkin voted for the measure before resigning Tuesday, the only Republican "yes."
  • In the Senate, four Democrats voted no and three abstained.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EGPdE_0kAQqyMh00 Photo: Gov. J.B. Pritzker/ Twitter

Zoom in : House Speaker Chris Welch called the ban "one of the strongest" in the nation Tuesday. The law:

  • Bans the sale of dozens of assault weapons, including the AR-15 style weapon used by the Highland Park gunman, and allows state police to add to that list in the future.
  • Restricts high-capacity magazines to 10 rounds for long guns and 15 rounds for handguns.
  • Requires current owners of the prohibited weapons to register them with state police.
  • Expedites universal background checks.

Of note: An earlier proposal seeking to raise the eligibility age for firearm ownership identification cards was dropped.

What they're saying: The law "will help save lives and reduce the trauma inflicted upon communities across our state," Protect Illinois Communities President Becky Carroll said after the bill's passage. "That's something we can all be proud of."

The other side: House Republicans contend the law is unconstitutional and won't reduce violent crime.

  • Outgoing state Sen. Darren Bailey warned "that I and millions of other gun owners in this state will not comply."

What's next: Illinois State Rifle Association officials are vowing to challenge the law.

WAND TV

Pritzker responds to Sheriff's rejection of assault weapons ban legislation

ILLINOIS (WAND)- Since being signed into law, several local sheriff's departments and other law enforcement agencies have rejected the new law banning assault weapons. On Thursday, Governor JB Pritzker gathered for a press conference in Quincy, Illinois, when asked about the out pour of rejection to the bill by local law enforcement he responded with the following statement:
QUINCY, IL
Axios

Illinois protects reproductive rights

Illinois lawmakers passed new protections for patients and providers of reproductive and gender-affirming care with a bill headed to Gov. JB Pritzker's desk. Why it matters: The protections represent a fulfillment of Pritzker's promise last year to strengthen statewide abortion rights after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN Radio

Will new gun ban withstand constitutional challenges?

Tanya Schardt, Senior Counsel and Director, State and Federal Policy at Brady, joins John Williams to talk about Illinois becoming the ninth state to ban assault weapons. Tanya explains what an assault weapon is, what makes an assault weapon far more lethal than other guns, why she believes this law is very reasonable, and if she […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois sheriffs say they will not enforce law requiring gun owners to register ‘assault weapons’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Sheriffs from Winnebago, Ogle, Stephenson, Lee, DeKalb, Boone and other counties across the state announced Wednesday that they will not enforce Illinois’ recently passed law that requires current owners of “assault weapons” to register with the state. The Protect Illinois Communities Act bans the future sale of about 100 different semi-automatic […]
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

List of more than 170 banned guns in Illinois could grow

(The Center Square) – The list of about 170 different semi-automatic guns now banned in Illinois could change with state police granted the authority to update the list “as needed.” Possession of guns legally purchased before Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the measure Tuesday are grandfathered in, but owners must eventually register each weapon’s serial number. Illinois State Police are to develop the registry with gun owners required to comply by Jan. 1, 2024. Violations could be a Class 2 felony. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Some sheriffs won't enforce gun ban; ISP reports reduced expressway shootings

Some sheriffs won't enforce gun ban Some counties in Illinois have indicated they have no plans to enforce the newly enacted ban on more than 170 different semi-automatic guns. The Protect Illinois Communities Act was signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday. The law halts the sale of certain guns and magazines in the state and requires owners of certain weapons to register them before the end of 2023. The first Illinois sheriff to announce in a letter to residents that he will not enforce...
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

What Assault Weapons Ban Could Mean For Illinois Gun Owners

A proposed law in the state of Illinois (House Bill 5471) would make changes to current laws related to firearms and gun violence. If passed, it would give more responsibilities to the Illinois State Police to investigate illegal firearms trafficking, as well as human trafficking and illegal drug trafficking. But...
ILLINOIS STATE
Ty D.

Officials File Restraining Order Against Dollar General for Deceptive Pricing

Dollar General, a popular discount chain in the United States, has been facing intense scrutiny over its pricing practices in recent months. In December 2022, 28 stores in North Carolina were fined for overcharging customers due to price scanner errors, and the Ohio Attorney General's Office (AGO) filed a lawsuit against the company for price discrepancies in multiple counties.
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

New Jersey firearm law blocked by judge's ruling

(The Center Square) – A federal judge has temporarily blocked a New Jersey law restricting where gun owners can carry firearms, while legal challenges over the new restrictions play out in the courts. U.S. District Judge Renee Marie Bumb granted a temporary restraining order against a new state law preventing licensed firearm owners from carrying guns in at least 25 "sensitive places" like government buildings, libraries, public transportation and day care centers. ...
NEW JERSEY STATE
