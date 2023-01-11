ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walled Lake, MI

Third-quarter spurt pushes East to win over cross-town rival South Lyon

SOUTH LYON — For the first 16 minutes of Friday’s rivalry game, South Lyon did not look like a one-win squad. For that same initial 16 minutes, South Lyon East didn’t look like a team that planned on riding its “All Gas, No Brakes” mantra into contention for another Lakes Valley Conference title, either.
SOUTH LYON, MI
Kinne’s pin caps off Lake Orion comeback over Bloomfield Hills in OAA Red battle

ROCHESTER HILLS —‌ Lake Orion nearly dug itself a hole it couldn’t climb out of in Wednesday’s OAA Red tri-meet at Stoney Creek High School. The Dragons lost six of their first seven matches in the night’s opener against Bloomfield Hills and trailed the Black Hawks, 29-6. Even after Raymond Lucero slowed the bleeding with a pin of Bloomfield Hills’ Seven Hannah at 150 pounds, Lake Orion found itself trailing by 23 again when Garrett Jansen answered with a fall of his own for the Black Hawks.
LAKE ORION, MI
Madison grinds ‘til the end, knocks off Port Huron in OT

MADISON HEIGHTS —‌ Madison Heights Madison hasn’t had a problem putting the ball in the basket this season. The Eagles had scored 50 or more points in seven of their nine previous games heading into Thursday night’s Macomb Area Conference Silver matchup with Port Huron. But...
PORT HURON, MI
Jump start your fitness goals, take part in OPC’s annual Indoor Triathlon

The Rochester Older Persons Commission’s annual Indoor Triathlon makes its return on Saturday, Jan. 21, providing a great opportunity for athletes of all levels to jump start their fitness in the new year. The fun, challenging and rewarding event is open to the public, with opportunities to compete individually...
ROCHESTER, MI
Royal Oak student died after drowning rescue in Lansing

Royal Oak High School had grief counselors available when students returned to class early this week following the death of a fellow student over the holiday break. High school freshman Paul Sanders, 15, of Southfield died Jan. 4 at University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor from the effects of drowning, according to the Washtenaw County Medical Examiner’s office.
ROYAL OAK, MI
Metro Detroit entertainment calendar this weekend

• “The Simon & Garfunkel Story”: March 18, Music Hall, Detroit, www.BroadwayinDetroit.com, $34+. • Comedian Trevor Noah: Second show added-Oct. 27, Fox Theatre, Detroit, (also Oct. 26), ticket prices vary. • David Foster and Katharine McPhee: Nov. 2, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Warren. Tickets prices vary, visit www.andiamoshowroom.com or...
DETROIT, MI
Importance of life-saving AEDs demonstrated at Macomb County school

Every second counts when someone experiences sudden cardiac arrest — as football fans learned last week when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after taking a standard hit to the chest. Memphis Community Schools coaches demonstrated this Wednesday. “They were great,” said Jen Shea, manager of...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Pontiac hosts first Winter Festival

Pontiac’s Winter Festival is Saturday. “I can’t say it’s the first time the city has had a Winter Fest, but it’s the first one the city is hosting in the city hall parking lot,” said Tanesha Taylor, the city’s parks and recreation director. “I’m super excited to see our community have something that’s all about community, family and fun.”
PONTIAC, MI
Detroit Symphony hits the neighborhoods with Dvorak, Reinecke

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra takes its show on the road again this weekend. A second series of William Davidson Neighborhood Series concerts features Reinecke’s flute concerto — featuring DSO principal Hannah Hammel Maser — and Dvorak’s New World Symphony at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at Congregation Shaarey Zedek in Southfield; 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13 at the Meyer Theater in Monroe; and 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 at the Seligman Center on the Detroit Country Day School campus in Beverly Hills.
DETROIT, MI
Police: Breaking and entering Ferndale restaurant suspect caught on camera

A Detroit man is due in Ferndale court Thursday on a felony charge after police say he entered a restaurant after it was closed and stole liquor and an Apple iPad. Tyron Herbert Anderson, 36, is free on personal bond after he failed to appear for his first arraignment hearing last month in Ferndale 43rd District Court.
FERNDALE, MI
Royal Oak joins Berkley for MLK Day service activities

The communities and school districts in Royal Oak and Berkley are again coming together Monday for service activities on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. MLK Day is celebrated each year on the third Monday in January. Hundreds of people from both cities will start the day off at 9 a.m....
ROYAL OAK, MI

