Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Former NBA Star Suffers StrokeOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State earns split in weekend set with No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Unconventional local restaurant opens new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan witness sees shadow of rectangular object then has ghost-like encounterRoger MarshDetroit, MI
Related
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from South Lyon at South Lyon East boys basketball in LVC action
South Lyon East needed a spurt to start the second half to pull away from cross-town rival South Lyon, winning the rivalry game 66-58 on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, to stay among the league leaders in the Lakes Valley Conference’s boys basketball standings.
The Oakland Press
South Lyon gets the best of familiar foe South Lyon East to win Oakland County girls bowling title
MADISON HEIGHTS — Believe, dream, achieve, bowl — that’s the motto within the South Lions bowling program.. That is its recipe for success. That, mixed with a whole bunch of strikes, helped the Lions roll to the Oakland County Championship Saturday at Astro Lanes in Madison Heights.
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from the Oakland County girls bowling championships at Astro Lanes
South Lyon’s girls bowling team captured the Oakland County Championship on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at Astro Lanes in Madison Heights. South Lyon East finished runner-up.
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Port Huron at MH Madison boys basketball in MAC Silver action
Madison Heights Madison rallied to defeat Port Huron, 64-57, in overtime in a battle between two unbeaten MAC Silver teams on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Birmingham Brother Rice at Detroit Catholic Central boys basketball
Birmingham Brother Rice paid back the only team that beat them twice last season, Novi Detroit Catholic Central, with a 67-52 win in the first Catholic League Central Division regular-season meeting between the two on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
The Oakland Press
Prep Notebook: Renfroe roars back from knee injury, ready to lead Ferndale boys hoopsters’ OAA Red title defense
It was a long road back to the basketball court for Ferndale standout senior guard Caleb Renfroe. The grind was real and he grinded it out in rehabbing his torn ACL for almost a full year. Now, he’s on the other end of that grueling journey and slowly rediscovering his...
The Oakland Press
Third-quarter spurt pushes East to win over cross-town rival South Lyon
SOUTH LYON — For the first 16 minutes of Friday’s rivalry game, South Lyon did not look like a one-win squad. For that same initial 16 minutes, South Lyon East didn’t look like a team that planned on riding its “All Gas, No Brakes” mantra into contention for another Lakes Valley Conference title, either.
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from University Liggett at Detroit Country Day in Metro League hockey action
Detroit Country Day defeated Grosse Pointe University Liggett 6-3 in the Metro League match-up played on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at the Southfield Ice Arena.
The Oakland Press
Lassan leads Cougars’s fourth-quarter rally to continue East’s mastery of rival South Lyon
SOUTH LYON — As friendly as she is with many of the members of the South Lyon team from travel ball, and with all due respect, there was no way that Anna Lassan was going to let her South Lyon East team lose to THAT squad. Not this time.
The Oakland Press
Kinne’s pin caps off Lake Orion comeback over Bloomfield Hills in OAA Red battle
ROCHESTER HILLS — Lake Orion nearly dug itself a hole it couldn’t climb out of in Wednesday’s OAA Red tri-meet at Stoney Creek High School. The Dragons lost six of their first seven matches in the night’s opener against Bloomfield Hills and trailed the Black Hawks, 29-6. Even after Raymond Lucero slowed the bleeding with a pin of Bloomfield Hills’ Seven Hannah at 150 pounds, Lake Orion found itself trailing by 23 again when Garrett Jansen answered with a fall of his own for the Black Hawks.
The Oakland Press
Brother Rice doesn’t let its guard down against rival CC, setting up showdown with OLSM
NOVI — You cannot let your guard down for an instant, if you play in the Catholic League’s Central Division. That’s doubly true when you’re playing your arch-rival, on the road, and that rival can score in bunches, in an instant. So when his team was...
The Oakland Press
Madison grinds ‘til the end, knocks off Port Huron in OT
MADISON HEIGHTS — Madison Heights Madison hasn’t had a problem putting the ball in the basket this season. The Eagles had scored 50 or more points in seven of their nine previous games heading into Thursday night’s Macomb Area Conference Silver matchup with Port Huron. But...
The Oakland Press
Jump start your fitness goals, take part in OPC’s annual Indoor Triathlon
The Rochester Older Persons Commission’s annual Indoor Triathlon makes its return on Saturday, Jan. 21, providing a great opportunity for athletes of all levels to jump start their fitness in the new year. The fun, challenging and rewarding event is open to the public, with opportunities to compete individually...
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak student died after drowning rescue in Lansing
Royal Oak High School had grief counselors available when students returned to class early this week following the death of a fellow student over the holiday break. High school freshman Paul Sanders, 15, of Southfield died Jan. 4 at University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor from the effects of drowning, according to the Washtenaw County Medical Examiner’s office.
The Oakland Press
Metro Detroit entertainment calendar this weekend
• “The Simon & Garfunkel Story”: March 18, Music Hall, Detroit, www.BroadwayinDetroit.com, $34+. • Comedian Trevor Noah: Second show added-Oct. 27, Fox Theatre, Detroit, (also Oct. 26), ticket prices vary. • David Foster and Katharine McPhee: Nov. 2, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Warren. Tickets prices vary, visit www.andiamoshowroom.com or...
The Oakland Press
Importance of life-saving AEDs demonstrated at Macomb County school
Every second counts when someone experiences sudden cardiac arrest — as football fans learned last week when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after taking a standard hit to the chest. Memphis Community Schools coaches demonstrated this Wednesday. “They were great,” said Jen Shea, manager of...
The Oakland Press
Pontiac hosts first Winter Festival
Pontiac’s Winter Festival is Saturday. “I can’t say it’s the first time the city has had a Winter Fest, but it’s the first one the city is hosting in the city hall parking lot,” said Tanesha Taylor, the city’s parks and recreation director. “I’m super excited to see our community have something that’s all about community, family and fun.”
The Oakland Press
Detroit Symphony hits the neighborhoods with Dvorak, Reinecke
The Detroit Symphony Orchestra takes its show on the road again this weekend. A second series of William Davidson Neighborhood Series concerts features Reinecke’s flute concerto — featuring DSO principal Hannah Hammel Maser — and Dvorak’s New World Symphony at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at Congregation Shaarey Zedek in Southfield; 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13 at the Meyer Theater in Monroe; and 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 at the Seligman Center on the Detroit Country Day School campus in Beverly Hills.
The Oakland Press
Police: Breaking and entering Ferndale restaurant suspect caught on camera
A Detroit man is due in Ferndale court Thursday on a felony charge after police say he entered a restaurant after it was closed and stole liquor and an Apple iPad. Tyron Herbert Anderson, 36, is free on personal bond after he failed to appear for his first arraignment hearing last month in Ferndale 43rd District Court.
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak joins Berkley for MLK Day service activities
The communities and school districts in Royal Oak and Berkley are again coming together Monday for service activities on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. MLK Day is celebrated each year on the third Monday in January. Hundreds of people from both cities will start the day off at 9 a.m....
Comments / 0