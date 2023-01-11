ROCHESTER HILLS —‌ Lake Orion nearly dug itself a hole it couldn’t climb out of in Wednesday’s OAA Red tri-meet at Stoney Creek High School. The Dragons lost six of their first seven matches in the night’s opener against Bloomfield Hills and trailed the Black Hawks, 29-6. Even after Raymond Lucero slowed the bleeding with a pin of Bloomfield Hills’ Seven Hannah at 150 pounds, Lake Orion found itself trailing by 23 again when Garrett Jansen answered with a fall of his own for the Black Hawks.

