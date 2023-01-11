ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield Township, OH

Pawlowski surpasses career milestone in Brookfield win

By Zach Verdea
 3 days ago

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – During Brookfield’s 81-61 win over Champion Tuesday night, senior guard Donovan Pawlowski went over the 1,000 career point mark as a Warrior.

View highlights from the game above and hear from Pawlowski on the feat.

During the third quarter, Pawlowski reached the 1K mark on a jumper in the lane to put Brookfield up by 8.

He would finish with 28 points, with Matteo Fortuna adding 19 points and 12 assists. Isaiah Jones also had 11 points for the Warriors.

Joey Fell led Champion in scoring with 20 points.

With the loss, Champion falls to 3-12 on the season. Brookfield improves to 8-4 and 3-2 in conference play.

