Video: Boynton, Cowboys Talk Blowout Loss to Baylor
WACO, Texas — The Oklahoma State basketball team got thumped by Baylor 74-58 on Saturday at the Ferrell Center. After the game, Mike Boynton, Avery Anderson and Caleb Asberry met with reporters to discuss the game.
Five Thoughts on Oklahoma State’s 74-58 Loss to Baylor
WACO, Texas — The Cowboys played their worst game of an already tough season on Saturday. Oklahoma State fell to Baylor 74-58 at the Ferrell Center in a game the Cowboys never lead and trailed by as many as 28 points. Although it’s the Cowboys’ eighth loss of the year, it’s the first time OSU has been blown out. A woeful offensive performance was paired with Baylor shooting 38% from 3, and that was a bad concoction for the Pokes. Here are five thoughts on the game.
Instant Recap: Cowboys Get Blown Out in Waco, OSU Loses to Baylor 74-58
The Cowboys were able to dig themselves out of an early first-half hole, but they might have left their shovels in the locker room. Oklahoma State lost to Baylor 74-58 in Waco, and it really wasn’t that close. The Cowboys lose their third straight game without Mosse Cisse and fall to the bottom three of the Big 12’s standings.
Oklahoma State Lands Former Iowa Wide Receiver Arland Bruce IV
For the second time on Saturday, Oklahoma State adds much-needed talent to its receiving corps. Former Iowa wide receiver Arland Bruce IV announced that he would continue his career in Stillwater. This news came less than an hour after 2023 wide receiver Tykie Andrews announced his OSU pledge. Bruce is...
2023 Enid Wide Receiver Tykie Andrews Commits to Oklahoma State
There’s help on the way for the Cowboys’ depleted receiving corps. Just days after announcing an Oklahoma State offer, Tykie Andrews announced his pledge on Twitter. Andrews is a 6-foot-1, 180 receiver who hails from Enid High School where he played under head coach Rashaun Woods, a former All-American and record-setting wideout at OSU. Andrews somehow played under the radar despite strong production and success at Enid. He led his Plainsmen to the state 6A-I playoffs logging 1,551 and 17 touchdowns on 135 catches as a senior.
#11 Kansas State at #17 TCU
#11 ranked Kansas State plays at #17 TCU Saturday. Kansas State Coach Jerome Tang says they have their work cut out for them. Game time at TCU is set for 1 pm. Coverage on Country 101.7FM begins at 12 pm.
Kansas State Wildcats land Mississippi State football transfer at position of need
The Kansas State football team has landed a new transfer at a position of need. Here are the details.
Michigan State Running Back Transfer Elijah Collins Commits to Oklahoma State
After having a transfer running back flip his commitment earlier this week, the Cowboys’ staff quickly recovered in the transfer portal. Michigan State transfer Elijah Collins announced his commitment to Oklahoma State on Saturday evening. In five seasons with the Spartans, Collins carried the ball 353 times, running for 1,506 yards and 11 touchdowns. Collins was listed at 6-foot-1, 215 pounds on Michigan State’s 2022 roster.
Daily Bullets (Jan. 12): Mike Boynton Lands Big Time Recruit, Cowgirls Win in Waco
Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. • OSU landed the second-best player available for the 2023 basketball recruiting class yesterday, the third-highest ranked recruit Mike Boynton has landed. Here he talks about why he committed to the Pokes. • Reallly...
Western Michigan Transfer Sean Tyler Flips Commitment to Minnesota
After further review, back-to-back 1,000-yard rusher Sean Tyler won’t be at Oklahoma State next season. Tyler, a Western Michigan transfer, announced via Twitter on Friday that instead of attending OSU for his final season of college football, he will transfer to Minnesota. Tyler initially committed to OSU on Dec. 12 after taking a visit to Stillwater.
Fired Up: Should Kansas State fans worry about the Jerome Tang to Texas talk?
The question: During the January 12, 2023, edition of the Powercat Questions Podcast, a GoPowercat VIP asked about the rumors swirling that Texas may try to hire Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang. Here is how GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the podcast ...
Friday Shoot Around: Pierson McAtee assesses Kansas State's fast start to Big 12 play
Friday Shoot Around: Pierson McAtee assesses Kansas State's fast start to Big 12 play. GoPowercat's Ryan Gilbert and a rotating group of analysts provide an assessment of Kansas State basketball: This week, Ryan Gilbert is joined by former Kansas State player Pierson McAtee to examine the Wildcats' 4-0 start in Big 12 action. Sponsored by the Part-Time Beverage Company.
Karnes into Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame
Legendary Baxter Springs Baseball Coach Don Karnes was inducted into the Kansas Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame Thursday night in Manhattan. In his 25 years of coaching at Baxter Springs High School, Coach Karnes built a record of 434 wins and 103 losses, a record that would be the envy of any coach in any sport. This long overdue recognition of Karnes and his five state baseball titles comes…
Kansas’ four-year universities, colleges request greater state support of need-based scholarships
Kansas' four-year higher education institutions seek state investment in scholarships, while two-year colleges request funding to expand academic programs. The post Kansas’ four-year universities, colleges request greater state support of need-based scholarships appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
2023 Kansas Horizon Award Program Recognizes 32 Kansas Educators
TOPEKA, Kan. — Thirty-two educators from Kansas are being recognized for their outstanding teaching skills through the 2023 Kansas Horizon Award program. The 2023 Kansas Horizon Award recipients were recently announced by the Kansas State Department of Education (KSDE). The educators will be honored at a special ceremony during...
5th-grade student passes away in rollover crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 5th-grade student has died in a fatal rollover accident in Jewell Co., east of Mankato, Kansas. KHP said it was called to respond to a rollover accident near the intersection of U.S. 36 and Randall Rd. at 250th Rd. and O Rd., which is about 1 mile south of the intersection, at 7:30 a.m. Friday morning.
LPD warns Topeka to be on lookout for dangerous man
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police wants surrounding areas to be on the lookout for a man who is said to be armed and dangerous. Derrick James Davidson has led officers on a trail of crimes and continues to flee from the police. LPD said it is believed he stole a car in Topeka then took off to Lawrence.
I-470 in Topeka shut down due to several crashes
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A major highway is closed due to several early morning crashes Thursday. The Topeka Police Department reports I-470 is shut down at the Huntoon exit in Topeka. The Kansas Department of Transportation’s KanDrive map shows first responders on scene and an incident in the area. A 27 News reporter is heading to […]
2 Kansas women dead in head-on crash
Two women were killed in a crash involving two cars on Interstate 70 in Geary County.
SCHEDULE ADJUSTMENTS through Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023
Due to inclement weather, the following schedule adjustments have been reported:. *USD 251 North Lyon County on 2-hour delay Thursday. Breakfast will not be served. *USD 252 Southern Lyon County on 2-hour delay Thursday. *USD 386 Madison-Virgil on 2-hour delay Thursday. Community Events-Emporia. *Sunshine Sisters line dance for Thursday morning...
