Wyncote, PA

PennLive.com

Bishop McDevitt boys hoops placed four in double-figures in MPC Capital win over Susquehanna Township

The Bishop McDevitt boys basketball team placed four players in double figures Friday night in an 84-78 Mid-Penn Conference Capital Division game over Susquehanna Township. Jordyn Bowers poured in 26 points for the Crusaders while Tristen Waters added 18 more. Tyshawn Russell chipped in with 13 points and Brandon Keith had 12. McDevitt is now 8-2 overall and 6-1 in Capital play.
WYNCOTE, PA
PennLive.com

Meek Mill receives pardon from Gov. Tom Wolf

Philadelphia rapper and philanthropist Meek Mill shared that he received a pardon from Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday. Mill, whose real name is Robert Williams, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor gun charge in 2019 after more than a decade of back and forth with Philadelphia authorities, ending in his prior conviction being thrown out.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

2 men accused of stealing $1M from the Pa. Turnpike

Two men are charged with defrauding the Pennsylvania Turnpike of $1 million in tolls by buying and selling E-ZPass transponders, federal prosecutors said. Duvany Zambrano, 43, of Hamilton, New Jersey; and Sergio Jara, age 37, of Allentown, started buying thousands of transponders in Pennsylvania and New Jersey in 2018, according to the Department of Justice.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
