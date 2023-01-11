Read full article on original website
Trinity girls basketball falls to Berks Catholic despite 19 points from Natalie Freed
The Trinity girls basketball team fell to Berks Catholic in a non-conference game Saturday, 57-48, despite 19 points from Natalie Freed. The Shamrocks, now 8-6 overall, also got 11 points from Mandy Roman and 10 from Emma Kostelac-Lauer. --
Jayla Koser posts another double-double to lead Middletown girls hoops over Wyomissing
The Middletown girls basketball team got a double-double from Jayla Koser for the second consecutive game and the Blue Raiders went on to a 40-33 non-conference victory over Wyomissing. Koser netted 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, along with 3 steals and 4 blocks. Addie Huber added 7 points and...
Bishop McDevitt boys hoops placed four in double-figures in MPC Capital win over Susquehanna Township
The Bishop McDevitt boys basketball team placed four players in double figures Friday night in an 84-78 Mid-Penn Conference Capital Division game over Susquehanna Township. Jordyn Bowers poured in 26 points for the Crusaders while Tristen Waters added 18 more. Tyshawn Russell chipped in with 13 points and Brandon Keith had 12. McDevitt is now 8-2 overall and 6-1 in Capital play.
76ers vs. Jazz prediction, betting odds for NBA on Saturday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia 76ers face the Utah Jazz in the NBA at Vivint Arena on Saturday. Tipoff is at 9 p.m. EST. Led by star...
Little League says it remains ‘heartbroken’ over Utah player’s fall, injuries
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT – Little League International says its staff and team of world series volunteers “remain completely heartbroken” by what a Utah player has endured since falling from an upper bunk during the world series in August. In a statement Thursday Little League said this about Easton...
Pa. cafe blames embezzlement as it closes after employees unionize
The Washington Square West, Philadelphia, outpost of Good Karma Cafe closed indefinitely this weekend. It is the third branch to shutter since Good Karma workers unionized last March. One shop, at Broad and Spruce, remains open. According to a note posted to the door on Friday, the Pine Street location...
Meek Mill receives pardon from Gov. Tom Wolf
Philadelphia rapper and philanthropist Meek Mill shared that he received a pardon from Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday. Mill, whose real name is Robert Williams, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor gun charge in 2019 after more than a decade of back and forth with Philadelphia authorities, ending in his prior conviction being thrown out.
2 men accused of stealing $1M from the Pa. Turnpike
Two men are charged with defrauding the Pennsylvania Turnpike of $1 million in tolls by buying and selling E-ZPass transponders, federal prosecutors said. Duvany Zambrano, 43, of Hamilton, New Jersey; and Sergio Jara, age 37, of Allentown, started buying thousands of transponders in Pennsylvania and New Jersey in 2018, according to the Department of Justice.
Police arrest Pa. man accused of killing his father, hiding body in freezer
Police announced a man accused of killing his father and hiding the body in a freezer has been arrested, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. Police identified the dead man found Dec. 23 in a home on the 1200 block of Snyder Avenue as 54-year-old Thi Dinh and said they believe his 27-year-old son, Jack Dinh, was his killer.
Pa. woman tossed hammer at passing cars: police
A woman was arrested Wednesday night after throwing a hammer at two passing cars and hitting one in Palmer Township, police said. One of the drivers reported she was traveling north on Nazareth Road near Park Avenue, when a woman threw a something at her Honda Pilot. The woman walked...
Convicted killer served with arrest warrant in N.J. prison for 3 other homicides
The process to try Sean Lannon on charges that he killed four people in New Mexico in 2021 began this week when New Jersey officials served the convicted killer with an arrest warrant issued by the southwestern state. Lannon, who is currently in the Garden State Youth Correctional Facility in...
Pa. Commonwealth Court opinion calls impeachment articles against DA Larry Krasner legally insufficient
Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Court said Thursday that the state House’s decision to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner appeared largely based on disagreements about how he was running his office and said that was “not enough to create a constitutionally sound basis for impeaching and removing” the city’s top prosecutor.
