Portage County, OH

Manufacturing internship program offers paid hands-on training and certification

 4 days ago
A manufacturing internship program is starting another round of training for potential job-seekers in February.

Ohio Means Jobs, the workforce division of Portage County Job and Family Services, is partnering with Kent State University and local manufacturing employers to create a customized training program for the manufacturing industry.

The 10-week program combines classwork with paid, hands-on experience. It is designed to prepare interns for the workforce. Classes begin Feb. 6.

Participants will work three days a week (Mondays through Wednesdays) at assigned employers, working first or second shift, and spend Thursdays and Fridays in the classrooms at Ohio Means Jobs from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Kent State will provide certification in manufacturing readiness, Occupational Safety and Health Administration rules and first aid. Ohio Means Jobs will provide supportive services, such as transportation assistance and work attire.

No previous manufacturing experience is needed, and drug screening is required. A background check is required, but those with old felony and misdemeanor charges will be considered. Successful interns will be provided the opportunity for permanent, full-time placement post-program.

For information, contact Kristi Gelllner at Kristi.Gellner@jfs.ohio.gov or call 330-297-3433.

Record-Courier

Record-Courier

