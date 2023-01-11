Read full article on original website
Talking With Tami
Wardrobe Breakdown: Jennifer Hudson At The ‘Golden Globe Awards’
Singer and Talk Show Host, Jennifer Hudson has a lot to celebrate! She just got word that her daytime talk show got renewed for a season 2! I know she is elated and maybe that’s why she was gleaming on the red carpet at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Hollywood the other night!
Elite Daily
Why Bruno Mars Just Entered The Miley & Liam Conversation
Miley Cyrus has officially kicked off her new era. On Friday, Jan. 13, the star gave fans a preview of her upcoming album, Endless Summer Vacation, by dropping the record’s first single, “Flowers.” The track is an empowering breakup anthem in which Cyrus tells her ex that she’s better off on her own. After looking closely at the song’s lyrics, fans think they’ve found a few hints that “Flowers” could be about Cyrus’ ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth. Surprisingly, one of them involves Bruno Mars.
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13. “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant
The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
Elite Daily
Is Shakira's Shady New Bop About Her Ex? The Lyrics Are Heated
Shakira’s new song has gone viral. On Jan. 11, the star dropped the track “BZRP Music Sessions #53” in collaboration with Argentine DJ and record producer Bizarrap. Since the lyrics detail a messy breakup, fans naturally can’t help but wonder whether they were inspired by Shakira’s split from Gerard Piqué.
Elite Daily
Taylor's First Live Performance Of “Anti-Hero” Put A Twist On The Hit
Despite the exhausting controversy surrounding The Eras Tour, it seems Taylor Swift is ready to get back on stage. Since her late-night gem Midnights released last fall, the singer had yet to perform any tracks from the album. However, that all changed when she made a surprise appearance at The 1975’s latest concert and performed “Anti-Hero” for the first time. Honestly, only Swift could pull off a stunt like this.
Romance Is in the Air for Carrie Bradshaw and Aidan Shaw According to ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2 Insider
Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett will lock lips as Carrie and Aidan at least once more, that is, if an 'And Just Like That...' insider is to be believed.
Elite Daily
A Zoey 101 Movie Is Happening, But 2 Of The Show’s Stars Won’t Be In It
Grab your pear phone and hop on your Jet X scooter, because it’s almost time to return to Pacific Coast Academy after a decade-and-a-half away. The Zoey 101 cast had been teasing a potential follow-up to their beloved 2005 Nickelodeon series for quite some time, and now it’s official. Zoey 102, a new movie continuing the story of Zoey Brooks, Chase Matthews, and the rest of their PCA friends, will be released on Paramount+. The only question remaining is: ... Are you ready?
Elite Daily
A Bachelor Contestant Hard-Launched Her Divorce With Her Casting Reveal
If you agree to be a contestant on The Bachelor, you know you’re signing up to shine a spotlight on your relationship. One contestant in The Bachelor Season 27 didn’t even wait for the season to start airing before she started sharing her relationship secrets with fans. Victoria Jameson from Zach Shallcross’ season of The Bachelor used her casting announcement as an opportunity to hard-launch her divorce.
Elite Daily
Nick Viall & Natalie Joy Announced Their Engagement With A Sweet IG
Don’t tell Neil Lane, but Nick Viall and Natalie Joy are officially engaged after over two years of dating. The couple announced the exciting milestone on Jan. 13, posting a shared Instagram with several photos from their engagement photoshoot. Viall and Joy captioned the sentimental moment, “For the rest...
Elite Daily
Elite Daily Newsletter: January 12, 2022
A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on Jan. 12, 2023. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. The Former Queen Of Instagram Is Back On Instagram. Celebs, they're just like us! They delete social...
Elite Daily
Universal Is Opening A Halloween Horror Nights Experience In Vegas
When it comes to Halloween, Universal Studios dominates. Fans wait all year for Halloween Horror Nights to make announcements for their upcoming haunted house themes and scare zones. For 2023’s event, Universal Studios has already announced that there will be a house inspired by the TV show Chucky, but a murderous doll isn’t the only thing fans can look forward to in the future. The company also announced that there will be a Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights park in Las Vegas coming soon as well — and it’ll be open year-round.
Elite Daily
A Taylor Swift-Themed Breakup Pop-Up Is Opening For Valentine’s Day
Raise your hand if you’re (im)patiently waiting for the release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version). Taylor Swift has been dropping various hints to her next re-recorded album release, and many fans are hoping it’ll be 1989. While the album is full of bangers from beginning to end, “Bad Blood” was a special standout for its star-studded music video and catchy lyrics. If it happens to be your favorite track from the album, you’ll be happy to know that there is a Taylor Swift-themed breakup bar, Bad Blood, that’s opening ahead of Valentine’s Day.
Elite Daily
Rupert Grint's Daughter Wednesday Loves Target, Because Taste
Some kids fixate on things like Barbie dolls or Squishmallows, but Rupert Grint’s two-year-old daughter, Wednesday, is different. During a Jan. 9 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Harry Potter star revealed that his daughter can’t get enough of Target. In fact, she loves it so much that she’d prefer shopping at Target... over going to the park.
