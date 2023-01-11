ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

San Diego Channel

Air travel complaints well above pre-pandemic levels

New data from the Department of Transportation indicates that the number of complaints about air travel has remained far above pre-pandemic levels. According to DOT data released this week for the month of October, there were 370% more complaints about air travel compared to October 2019. That’s despite air traffic remaining at or below pre-pandemic levels.

