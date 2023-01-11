Read full article on original website
San Diego Channel
Air travel complaints well above pre-pandemic levels
New data from the Department of Transportation indicates that the number of complaints about air travel has remained far above pre-pandemic levels. According to DOT data released this week for the month of October, there were 370% more complaints about air travel compared to October 2019. That’s despite air traffic remaining at or below pre-pandemic levels.
FAA: 2 departing jets have close call at JFK Airport runway
According to the FAA, a Delta jet was taking off for the Dominican Republic when an American Airlines jet crossed the runway.
