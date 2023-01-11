ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Metro News

Free-throw shooting plagues Mountaineers in 77-76 loss at Oklahoma

The downward trajectory of West Virginia’s season continues. Despite never leading Saturday at Oklahoma, the Mountaineers had every opportunity to earn their first Big 12 victory, but hurt their cause at the free-throw line down the stretch in a 77-76 loss at the Lloyd Noble Center. “I don’t know...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Mountaineers hope to have answers for Oklahoma’s pace and precision

West Virginia has lost four straight games to start Big 12 play. The Mountaineers latest setback Wednesday against Baylor was followed by the program’s dismissal of associate head coach Larry Harrison the next day. WVU now takes a trip to Oklahoma to face the Sooners at noon Saturday inside...
NORMAN, OK
Metro News

WVU alum Pete White remembered following recent death

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Prominent WVU alumni, athlete, and businessman Pete White has died at the age of 89. White passed away Thursday in Sarasota, Florida with family, WVU announced Friday. White was a member of the WVU Foundation Board for 42 years. “We are incredibly grateful for the outstanding...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

WVU secures commitment from former N.C. State receiver Devin Carter

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU picked up a verbal commitment for a position of obvious need in the 2023 season. Former North Carolina State wide receiver Devin Carter announced on social media Wednesday evening that he will join the Mountaineers. Carter has played in 49 games over the last five...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

WVU men’s basketball parts ways with associate head coach Larry Harrison

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s men’s basketball program announced a significant staff change Thursday evening, parting ways with associate head coach Larry Harrison. Harrison had worked under Bob Huggins for Huggins’ entire tenure at West Virginia over the last 16 seasons. Harrison was associate head coach for...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Arson at Oglebay Hall on WVU’s downtown campus

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Someone set fire to a bathroom stall inside Oglebay Hall on WVU’s downtown campus Friday night. The university issued a Campus Warning to its Morgantown students shortly after the blaze was reported at 9:30 p.m. A WVU news release said Morgantown firefighters responded and put...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

1 dead in Doddridge County crash

SMITHBURG, W.Va. — One person is dead following a crash along Route 50 in Doddridge County. It happened at around 6:15 p.m. Thursday in Smithburg when authorities said a tractor trailer and a car collided. The tractor trailer was turning onto Morgans Run Road from Route 50 east, and the car was heading west.
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Ihlenfeld says recent conviction shows drug dealers continue to prey on local users

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — U.S. Attorney Bill Ihlenfeld, reports fentanyl remains the most dangerous, profitable and prolific drug in the state and a recent conviction proves it. “It doesn’t mean we’re still not seeing methamphetamine and cocaine because we are but fentanyl continues to be the most prominent drug that we see, the most dangerous drug that we see, and the most profitable, and that goes all the way back to Mexico,” Ihlenfeld, the federal prosecutor for West Virginia’s Northern District, told MetroNews Thursday.
BRUCETON MILLS, WV
Metro News

Fairmont councilors elect first female mayor

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Elected leaders in Fairmont started the new year by making a ground-breaking selection for mayor. District 2 councilor Anne Bolyard was chosen by city council members this week. She’s the first woman to serve as mayor of Fairmont. “I have been seated as a city...

