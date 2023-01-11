Read full article on original website
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently Closing
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List Here
Update: Jo-Ann is Closing Stores in 2023
Metro News
Free-throw shooting plagues Mountaineers in 77-76 loss at Oklahoma
The downward trajectory of West Virginia’s season continues. Despite never leading Saturday at Oklahoma, the Mountaineers had every opportunity to earn their first Big 12 victory, but hurt their cause at the free-throw line down the stretch in a 77-76 loss at the Lloyd Noble Center. “I don’t know...
Metro News
Mountaineers hope to have answers for Oklahoma’s pace and precision
West Virginia has lost four straight games to start Big 12 play. The Mountaineers latest setback Wednesday against Baylor was followed by the program’s dismissal of associate head coach Larry Harrison the next day. WVU now takes a trip to Oklahoma to face the Sooners at noon Saturday inside...
Metro News
Huggins remains coy on Harrison’s dismissal while past, current players speak out
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s men’s basketball program will play its 531st game under the direction of head coach Bob Huggins at noon Saturday when the Mountaineers battle Oklahoma at the Lloyd Noble Center. For the previous 530, Larry Harrison was part of the team’s coaching staff....
Metro News
WVU alum Pete White remembered following recent death
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Prominent WVU alumni, athlete, and businessman Pete White has died at the age of 89. White passed away Thursday in Sarasota, Florida with family, WVU announced Friday. White was a member of the WVU Foundation Board for 42 years. “We are incredibly grateful for the outstanding...
Metro News
Experienced offensive lineman Doug Nester announces he’ll return to WVU for final season
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — One of West Virginia’s most experienced players is returning for a fifth and final season of college football. Doug Nester, the Mountaineers’ right guard, announced Thursday he is coming back for a third season at WVU, which will be his final go-around at the college level.
Metro News
Three Guys Before The Game – Baylor Recap – Oklahoma Preview (Episode 433)
The game of basketball can be both simple and complex. One of the basics is being able to put the ball in the basket. Unfortunately, for the West Virginia Mountaineers, the inability to make shots has left them winless in their first four Big 12 Conference games. Wednesday’s loss to...
Metro News
WVU secures commitment from former N.C. State receiver Devin Carter
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU picked up a verbal commitment for a position of obvious need in the 2023 season. Former North Carolina State wide receiver Devin Carter announced on social media Wednesday evening that he will join the Mountaineers. Carter has played in 49 games over the last five...
Metro News
Ripley collects tenth victory with 55-44 win over Brooke
PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va. — Highlights from Ripley’s 55-44 win over Brooke in the East Fairmont Classic.
Metro News
WVU men’s basketball parts ways with associate head coach Larry Harrison
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s men’s basketball program announced a significant staff change Thursday evening, parting ways with associate head coach Larry Harrison. Harrison had worked under Bob Huggins for Huggins’ entire tenure at West Virginia over the last 16 seasons. Harrison was associate head coach for...
Metro News
Late surge lifts James Monroe over Tucker County, 63-54
KIDWELL, W.Va. — Highlights from James Monroe’s 63-54 win over Tucker County in the Boggs Tyler Consolidated Roundball Tournament.
Metro News
Arson at Oglebay Hall on WVU’s downtown campus
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Someone set fire to a bathroom stall inside Oglebay Hall on WVU’s downtown campus Friday night. The university issued a Campus Warning to its Morgantown students shortly after the blaze was reported at 9:30 p.m. A WVU news release said Morgantown firefighters responded and put...
Metro News
Boeing subsidiary announces expansion at North Central West Virginia Airport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Aurora Flight Sciences plans to double the size of its facility and workforce at the North Central West Virginia Airport in Bridgeport in the next five years. Aurora Senior Operations Manager Scott Jones said the company came to Bridgeport in the late 1990s and purchased its...
Metro News
1 dead in Doddridge County crash
SMITHBURG, W.Va. — One person is dead following a crash along Route 50 in Doddridge County. It happened at around 6:15 p.m. Thursday in Smithburg when authorities said a tractor trailer and a car collided. The tractor trailer was turning onto Morgans Run Road from Route 50 east, and the car was heading west.
Metro News
Fairmont man indicted for stealing catalytic converters from Hino plant
PARKERSBURG, W.Va.– Arraignment will be scheduled for a Fairmont man indicted this week by the Wood County grand jury in connection with a break-in at the Hino truck plant. Logan Vessecchia, 23, has been indicted on 37 counts of destruction of property and one count of breaking and entering.
Metro News
Ihlenfeld says recent conviction shows drug dealers continue to prey on local users
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — U.S. Attorney Bill Ihlenfeld, reports fentanyl remains the most dangerous, profitable and prolific drug in the state and a recent conviction proves it. “It doesn’t mean we’re still not seeing methamphetamine and cocaine because we are but fentanyl continues to be the most prominent drug that we see, the most dangerous drug that we see, and the most profitable, and that goes all the way back to Mexico,” Ihlenfeld, the federal prosecutor for West Virginia’s Northern District, told MetroNews Thursday.
Metro News
Fairmont councilors elect first female mayor
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Elected leaders in Fairmont started the new year by making a ground-breaking selection for mayor. District 2 councilor Anne Bolyard was chosen by city council members this week. She’s the first woman to serve as mayor of Fairmont. “I have been seated as a city...
