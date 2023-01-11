ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boyne City, MI

Boyne City's return home comes with LMC win, Pletcher scores 39 for Ellsworth

By Drew Kochanny, The Petoskey News-Review
Petoskey News Review
Petoskey News Review
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e8UWz_0kAQqGy500

BOYNE CITY — There’s no place like home.

But, the Boyne City boys’ basketball team really had to start to wonder what home is actually like.

After five straight games away fro the Boyne City High School gym, the Ramblers finally returned to the wheelhouse on Tuesday night against Grayling and the wins kept on coming as well.

Boyne City earned a seventh straight win over the visiting Vikings, topping their LMC rival 65-47 to start a now three-game home stand.

“Was great to finally be back in the Wheelhouse,” Boyne City coach Randy Calcaterra said. “Looking forward to a whole lot more in the near future.”

The Ramblers got out big against the Vikings, building an eventual 26-point lead before pulling back late.

Alex Calcaterra led on the night with 20 points, nine rebounds and three assists, while also committing zero turnovers in the game.

Mason Wilcox added 12 points, five rebounds and five assists, Drew Neer had 12 points and celebrated a half-court buzzer beater in the game, while Jack Neer added eight points and four rebounds.

Boyne City (7-1, 3-0 LMC) will next bring in rival Harbor Springs for another home game on Thursday, Jan. 12 during a much welcomed three-game home stretch for the Ramblers.

NORTHERN LAKES

Ellsworth 79, Alanson 50

ELLSWORTH — Kelan Pletcher scored 39 points to lead the Ellsworth boys’ basketball team to a 79-50 Northern Lakes Conference win over Alanson Monday.

Pletcher put up 15 points in the opening quarter to get the Lancers off to a 20-16 lead after one, then stayed on it in the second to make it a 43-24 game at the half.

Ellsworth also led in a 63-43 game after three.

Along with the near 40 points, Pletcher added 10 rebounds, Patrick Puroll scored 16 points and Jacob Jenuwine had nine points, eight rebounds and three steals.

For Alanson, Mason Weidenhamer led with 16 points, while Donovan Honeysettle also scored 16 points. Brandon Nguyen also had 11 points.

Ellsworth (5-2, 3-1 NLC) will next head to a tough Elk Rapids team on Friday, Jan. 13 for a non-conference meeting, while Alanson (3-3, 3-2) will next bring in Harbor Light Christian on Thursday, Jan. 12 for a Northern Lakes matchup.

Mackinaw City 78, Wolverine 34

MACKINAW CITY — The Mackinaw City boys’ basketball team rolled to a 78-34 victory over visiting Wolverine Monday in Northern Lakes play.

Four different Comet players found double digits in the game, with six scoring at least eight as well.

The Comets led 19-8 after one quarter, then 43-17 at the half and 66-26 heading to the fourth.

“Our defense set the tone tonight,” Mackinaw coach John Martin said. “We did a nice job of putting pressure where it needed to be, our help was there more regularly and even our second rotation was better. Sabastian (Pierce) and Lars (Huffman) did a nice job of distributing on the offensive end and created some nice opportunities.”

Cooper Whipkey led the way with 17 points, Huffman and Lucas Bergstrom each scored 12, Noah Valot had 11 and Pierce added nine. Trystan Swanson also scored eight.

For Wolverine, Ezekiel Glazier led with 15 points and Kaden Waldie had 14.

The Comets (6-2, 4-1 NLC) will next meet Engadine at home on Wednesday, then travel to Maplewood Baptist on Friday, Jan. 13.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Boyne City's return home comes with LMC win, Pletcher scores 39 for Ellsworth

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gandernewsroom.com

9 Things You Didn’t Know About the Old Northern Michigan Asylum

Shopping, history, good food, spooky stories—and so much more. These are nine things that every visitor (and local) should know about the Village at Grand Traverse Commons in Traverse City. MICHIGAN—Once a psychiatric hospital, now an upscale shopping and dining experience, the old Northern Michigan Asylum grounds are an...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Michigan

Michigan winters are the perfect time to get outside and enjoy some of your favorite snow activities, especially snow tubing. If zipping down hills and taking in the beautiful Michigan scenery sounds like the perfect way to spend an afternoon or weekend, you're definitely going to want to check out the largest tubing park in the state. Keep reading to learn more.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan 911 outage under investigation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An investigation is underway after several Michigan counties saw 911 outages Wednesday. While the 911 system has been restored, the cause of the outage remains a mystery. “The network provider that provides all the 911 routing for all the calls in the state had an issue,”...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

1 injured in house explosion in Northern Michigan

BEULAH, MI – A man was injured in an explosion at a Northern Michigan over the weekend, police said. On Sunday, Jan. 8, emergency responders were called to a reported explosion at 76 N. Benzie Blvd. in Beulah, according to a news release from the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office. Upon arrival, no fire was observed but there was evidence of damage to a garage at the address.
BEULAH, MI
9&10 News

Man Injured in Explosion at a Beulah Home

A 41-year-old man is in the hospital after an explosion Jan 8. The Benzie County Dispatch received a 911 call just before midnight on Sunday that there was an explosion at 76 N. Benzie Blvd. in Beulah. The sheriff’s office responded to the location with the Benzonia Township Fire Department....
BEULAH, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Cadillac man arrested; accused of assaulting and choking woman

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Cadillac man has been arrested and charged for allegedly assaulting a woman on Friday, according to Michigan State Police. Robert Jones, 51, has been arraigned in the 84th District Court in Wexford County on the following charges:. Domestic violence, third offense. Habitual offender, second...
CADILLAC, MI
Petoskey News Review

Petoskey News Review

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
367K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Petoskey, MI from Petoskey News-Review.

 http://petoskeynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy