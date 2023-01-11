ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Orange, NJ

Seton Hall basketball: Al-Amir Dawes sparks win at Georgetown

By Jerry Carino, Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FzhsO_0kAQqF5M00

Sometimes it just takes one play, one shot, one boost of confidence to change the tenor of a college basketball game.

That’s what happened on the first sequence of the second half for Seton Hall Tuesday night.

After a brutal first half against a staggering Georgetown squad, Pirates coach Shaheen Holloway at the break drew up a play designed to free up junior guard Al-Amir Dawes in his favorite spot behind the arc. Thanks to a flip and screen from big man Tyrese Samuel, Dawes found space and drilled a 3-pointer from straightaway, giving the Hall a lead for good on the way to a much-needed 66-51 road victory.

“He knows I’ve been working hard outside of practice, putting up reps," Dawes said of Holloway. "He didn’t need to look at me and see if I was ready. He already knew I was ready.”

Dawes finished with a career-high 24 points on 8-of-16 shooting, including 5-of-9 from 3-point range, as Seton Hall (10-8 overall, 3-4 Big East) handed Georgetown (5-13, 0-7) its 27th straight Big East regular-season loss, extending a conference record.

Once he got going with catch-and-shoot triples and fast-break finishes, the Pirates were a different team at both ends.

“It definitely sparked up my guys," Dawes said. "They love when I’m playing like that."

This marked the 118th meeting between these programs. Georgetown leads the series 60-57 although the Hall has prevailed in 14 of the past 18. The Pirates swept the Hoyas in three meetings last year, but by a combined total of just 16 points.

This one appeared to be headed in that white-knuckle direction during a listless first half. Seton Hall fell behind by six and went into the break tied 27-27 after a brick-fest by both sides.

But Georgetown, which also played UConn, Villanova and Marquette tough for a half recently, lost track of the red-hot Dawes in the early stages of the second period. And the Newark native's makes instigated a rise in defensive intensity from the Pirates. The Hall is now 10-1 this season when holding opponents under 70 points. After limiting Butler and Georgetown to 51 points in consecutive games, the Pirates now rank 17th in the country in defensive efficiency according to the authoritative analytics website Kenpom.com.

“We’re a good defensive team when we want to be," Dawes said. "We’ve got all the talent in the world. We just have to make sure we stay connected. When we’re together, we’re a good team.”

Junior guard Femi Odukale led the defense, limiting Georgetown guard Primo Spears to 3-of-15 shooting, and finished with six points, nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

For the record, this marks the first time Seton Hall's first three Big East triumphs have come by double digits since the 2007-08 campaign.

3 THOUGHTS

1. Didn’t rely on Richmond

Seton Hall rode spectacular play by junior point guard Kadary Richmond to its first two Big East victories, over St. John’s and Butler. But Richmond’s finishing touch was off in this one, and that might have spelled doom earlier in the season.

Granted, the competition level must be considered here, but perhaps it’s a sign of growth that the Pirates scratched out a victory with their catalyst shooting just 1-of-10. It’s also worth noting that Richmond held his ground defensively and hit the boards hard despite the missed buckets. He ended up with eight rebounds and six assists; he's now distributed five-plus assists in six of the seven Big East contests.

2. Jamir Harris found his stroke

The postgrad guard and North Brunswick native came into the night shooting just 1-of-29 from 3-point range since the win at Rutgers a month ago. But Holloway and his teammates told him to keep firing, and Harris rewarded their faith. In the first half, when the offense couldn’t get anything going, he swished two 3-pointers to keep Georgetown from pulling away.

Harris finished with 9 points on 3-of-7 shooting from deep and also handed out two assists.

“Great to see Jamir shooting the ball like that," Dawes said. "I love it. I was encouraging him during the game -- just shoot the ball and keep your head up.”

Harris is a good guy and a good teammate who played a big role in the Hall making the NCAA Tournament last season. Maybe this can be the confidence-builder that helps him contribute on the offensive end over the next two months. If that happens, this is a different team.

3. Two down, one to go

There are no style points for conference road wins. Just get them. Seton Hall took care of business, and now comes the third leg of the bottom-of-the-Big East tour that can reset the season. After beating Butler and Georgetown, the Pirates visit DePaul (8-9, 2-4) Saturday at noon. Seton Hall’s had trouble with this game in the past, and the Blue Demons are coming off a win over Villanova.

Win Saturday, and at 4-4 in the Big East with a two-game homestand against UConn and Marquette in the wings, the reset button will have been pushed.

“We knew coming into the season we were going to have a challenge for us to merge together, when you have everyone coming from different places," Dawes said. "(Now) we’re a totally different team. I’m glad we were able to get this win on the road and remain together. The momentum, it’s good for us.”

3 QUOTES

From Shaheen Holloway’s postgame radio interview.

On the first play of the second half: “Al’s been working really hard on his shot. Talked about it at halftime. I ran a play for him coming out of the half. He hit a big shot – he’s the type of kid, once he sees the ball go in the basket, it becomes real big. It’s a team effort; the guys were looking for him.”

On the lousy first half: “First half was street basketball. I got on them at halftime.”

On Jamir Harris breaking his slump: “I told him, keep taking good shots, not just long bombs….I’m proud of him, happy for him, and we need him.”

Jerry Carino has covered the New Jersey sports scene since 1996 and the college basketball beat since 2003. He is an Associated Press Top 25 voter. Contact him at jcarino@gannettnj.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Former Bloomfield High Football Coach Chet Parlavecchio to be Inducted Into NJSCA Hall of Fame on Jan. 15

BLOOMFIELD, NJ--For Chet Parlavecchio, a career dedicated to coaching football, mostly on the high school level, has reached the ultimate.  Parlavecchio, whose first head coaching job was at Bloomfield High from 1987-1990, will be one of 20 coaches to earn induction into the New Jersey State Coaches Association's (NJSCA) Hall of Fame, on Jan. 15, at the Pines Manor, in Edison. This will be the second time Parlavecchio has received induction into a Hall of Fame, in the past two years. In 2021, he was named to the Essex County Football Coaches Hall of Fame, Parlavecchio had a tremendous coaching career. He took...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
insidernj.com

In Essex, All Roads Ultimately Lead to Timberlake

Herself perpetually in the bright headlights of Essex politics, Assemblywoman Britnee Timberlake, a Democrat representing the 34th legislative district, held a press conference Thursday afternoon to urge Trenton to “cut the red tape” and bring about a speedy change for the intensely dangerous traffic conditions on Freeway Drive in Orange and East Orange. The stretch of road has been the scene of scores of accidents and, most recently, resulted in the death of a pedestrian, Karl Smith, while crossing the street.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Trenton Police investigating multiple shootings

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police were dispatched to the area of Passaic street and Calhoun for a reported person shot Friday night just before 10:30 Pm. When Trenton ems arrived the victim had been transported by vehicle to Capital health trauma center. Officials are also investigating a shooting on North Stockton Between Hanover street.
TRENTON, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

BOOM – Earthquake in North Jersey?

No one is quite sure what caused a big "boom" and the ground to shake in North Jersey this week. From Bergen to Sussex County, it was basically described as the same thing: A loud boom or bang followed by a rumble and the ground shaking. That would seem to...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
njbmagazine.com

In-prison Entrepreneurship Program Paves a Bright Future for Students

A group of 31 incarcerated individuals recently graduated from an entrepreneurship program offered at Northern State Prison in Newark. The Reentry Ventures Entrepreneurship Program is offered in partnership between XP Startup Labs, From the Block to the Boardroom, and the African American Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey. Developed by...
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

NJ Mega Millions Lottery Player Takes Home $1M

There was one second-tier prizewinning Mega Millions lottery ticket sold for the Tuesday, Jan. 10, drawing that matched five of the five white balls for the $1 million prize. There was not top prize winner, so the jackpot rolls to $1.35 billion for the next drawing. The $1 million ticket...
BRICK, NJ
101.5 WPDH

Bed Bath & Beyond Closing 15 Stores in New York and New Jersey

Bed Bath & Beyond announced this week that it would be closing even more stores in the region after lagging sales have led to possible bankruptcy. Investors weren't expecting good news during Bed Bath & Beyond's quarterly report, but Tuesday's filing showed that the company is doing even worse than feared. Profits fell by a third, putting the retail chain in a serious freefall that may end in bankruptcy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tourcounsel.com

The Mills at Jersey Gardens | Mall in Elizabeth, New Jersey

If we talk about the best outlets in the United States, we inevitably had to start talking about The Mills at Jersey Gardens. It's our favourite! We have been lucky enough to step on a lot of outlets in the country, but we have not liked any of them as much as this one.
ELIZABETH, NJ
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported On Route 1 Central Jersey

A crash with injuries was reported along Route 1 south in Edison Township, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12 south of Parsonage Road, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. A center lane of three lanes was closed, 511nj.org reports. CHECK BACK...
EDISON, NJ
News 12

Sayreville police release video of school assault incident

Sayreville police released video to News 12 of an assault that happened outside of Sayreville War Memorial High School Thursday afternoon. Sayreville police say that two students at the school got into a dispute. After school was let out, adult family members and associates of one of those students came to the school and involved themselves in the dispute, according to police.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
Shore News Network

Winning Cash 4 Life lottery ticket sold in Passaic County

HEWITT, NJ – A lottery ticket that will pay out $1,000 per week for the lifetime of the lucky winner was sold in Passaic County ahead of Monday’s CASH 4 LIFE drawing. The winning ticket, matching all five balls was sold at Jackpocket on Warwick Avenue in Hewitt. The winning numbers for the Monday, January 9, drawing were: 01, 07, 08, 17 and 52. The Cash Ball was: 01. Two tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Cash Ball drawn winning the $2,500 third-tier prize. One of those tickets was purchased with Doubler, doubling the prize to $5,000. In addition, 11,545 players won The post Winning Cash 4 Life lottery ticket sold in Passaic County appeared first on Shore News Network.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
App.com | Asbury Park Press

App.com | Asbury Park Press

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The home page for Monmouth County and Ocean County, NJ: breaking and in-depth local news, sports, obituaries, databases, events, classifieds and more.

 http://app.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy