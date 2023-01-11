ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

Billy Richmond soars, Camden High basketball dominates Eastside in 1v2 showdown

By Josh Friedman, Cherry Hill Courier-Post
Courier Post
 3 days ago
CAMDEN – Billy Richmond’s first dunk Tuesday night was an alley-oop a little more than a minute into the contest.

Two minutes later, he picked off a pass, sped down the court and windmilled one through the hoop, flexing for the Camden High faithful after he landed.

He looked like he was about to do it again two minutes later when he tipped the ball away on the defensive end, but he got bumped on the way to the basket and settled for an easy layup.

The 6-foot-7 junior only has one thought when he readies to lift off.

“Break the rim,” he said. “I’m about to break the rim. The rim coming down with me.”

Richmond joined the state champion Panthers from Memphis East, Tennessee, in the offseason. He practices every day with four Division-I recruits, including five-star standouts and Kentucky commits DJ Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw.

Yet, he’s never intimidated. He believes he’s better than any player standing in front of him, and the look on his face shows it every time he steps on the hardwood.

Richmond had Clarence Turner Gymnasium rocking as No. 1 ranked Camden emphatically dispatched its crosstown rival, No. 2 Eastside, 81-48.

“The fans, the atmosphere, it makes you want to play,” he said.

Richmond finished with 14 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and 3 blocks, and it seemed like he did more.

That’s probably because his highlights can drop jaws.

“He has NBA athleticism, seriously,” head coach Maalik Wayns said. “He’s a super athlete, super competitor. He’s a really, really good player.”

And he expects more.

Late in the third quarter Tuesday, he brought the ball up court, crossed over a defender and drove to the basket. There were three Tigers around him as he leapt up with the ball in his left hand. He was fouled as he attempted his fourth dunk of the game, and he hung his head after the whistle.

Then he got to the free throw line and shrugged his shoulders.

“Oh well, I get the next one,” he said he thought.

But, the disdain for his opponent only intensified.

“You step in front of me, you challenging me, you saying you want to challenge me,” Richmond said. “I feel like you disrespecting me.”

That attitude quickly endeared him to his new teammates.

“It’s amazing playing with him,” said senior and Albany recruit Cornelius Robinson. “… He brings confidence. He’s really good. He puts in the work and he backs it up on the court.”

Teammates and fans aren’t the only ones to notice. Kentucky recently offered Richmond a scholarship. The normally self-assured Richmond was speechless.

“My mouth was cotton,” he said. “I didn’t know what to say. He called me and I couldn’t really say nothing. I was blessed.”

Richmond better get used to it. His play will only bring more eyes and attention his way.

Game notes

  • Camden, which struggled in a loss to Columbus, Fla., and had a brutal first half against Don Bosco last week, had much more intensity at Tuesday’s tip and it showed up on the scoreboard.The Panthers netted the first six points of the game and were up 19-3 after the first quarter. It was a one-sided affair from start to finish.“That’s what our game needs to be every game, no matter who we’re playing,” Wayns said.Aaron Bradshaw was instrumental to the quick start as he tallied eight points in the first 8 minutes. The 7-footer looked like a man amongst boys as he backed defenders down in the post for easy looks.“Domination,” he said of his approach. “That’s all I’m trying to do is dominate.”He finished with 13 points and 8 rebounds.
  • Robinson was tops on the scoresheet with 15 points.Wayns described Robinson, who missed the end of last season with a torn meniscus, as the team’s “rock.” His physicality is the model for the rest of the Panthers, and he’s not holding back.“I missed the game when I was out, so being back, I appreciate every moment,” he said.
  • Teron Murray’s energy showed up off the bench as he posted 11 points, 7 rebounds, 3 blocks and 2 assists.
  • Eastside coach Kenny Avent wasn’t all that surprised by his team’s performance as he didn’t feel like they practiced up to par on Monday.“I said to the guys last night, we didn’t have a great practice and it translated to the game action today,” he said. “We’ve been playing hard, tough schedule, playing against a very talented team and you can’t have a letdown night against anybody, especially one of the best teams in the state.”
  • The Tigers did have one bright spot as Rashee Bell scored from everywhere and finished with a game-high 25 points.

Josh Friedman has produced award-winning South Jersey sports coverage for the Courier Post, The Daily Journal and the Burlington County Times for more than a decade. If you have or know of an interesting story to tell, reach out on Twitter at @JFriedman57 or via email at jfriedman2@gannettnj.com. You can also contact him at 856-486-2431. Help support local journalism with a subscription.

Courier Post

