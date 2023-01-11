Read full article on original website
ComicBook
What's a Warhammer and Why Are There 40K of Them?
With news that Henry Cavill is about to launch a Warhammer 40K Cinematic Universe on Prime Video, many people are asking the very valid and important question "What the heck is Warhammer 40K?" The popular British science-fiction franchise is one of the biggest IPs in the world that hasn't had a serious movie or TV adaptation, in part because of its satirically dark themes and its complex and singular canon that stretches over 30 years, nine game editions, and thousands of novels. It's going to be hard to adapt Warhammer 40K into a live-action franchise, in part because it has lurked just outside of the periphery of mainstream fandom for generations.
NME
‘PUBG: Battlegrounds’ update will bring vicious blizzards and secret loot
PUBG: Battlegrounds update 21.2 has been revealed by Krafton, bringing deadly weather conditions and high-tier secret loot to discover. Set to launch on January 18 for PC and January 26 for console platforms, update 21.2 will see Krafton’s battle royale introduce several new features designed to help or hinder players.
IGN
Genesis Avatar Boss Guide
This IGN page covers Part 10: Heroes' Genesis Avatar Boss Fight in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII PSP and the Reunion versions from the Walkthrough. Below, you can find information on Genesis Avatar itself, and the best way to make swift work of this boss fight in the game. Genesis...
How To Find The Secret 'Chris Houlihan' Room In The Legend Of Zelda: A Link To The Past
"The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past" is one of the biggest trendsetters in gaming history. The SNES classic pretty much laid out the entire framework for what the "Zelda" series would be from that point on with its fantastic world design, impeccable animation, and plethora of secrets and collectibles that can be found all over through careful exploration. Regularly talked about among the best games of all time, "The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past" is the quintessential Zelda installment, offering a ton of replayability for those who want to find everything in the game.
Space dwarves embrace weeb invasion after popular vtuber streams their favorite game
Rock and stone – and Shishiro Botan
Kotaku
Twitch Streamer Plays FromSoftware Games In A Truly Absurd Way
Spend any time on the internet—whether Reddit, Twitter, or YouTube—and you’ve likely seen some streamer doing some absurd-ass playthrough of a Soulsborne game (probably Elden Ring). Whether it’s beating Margit with a harp or two Malenias simultaneously (one with a dance pad), there are some wild ways of tackling FromSoftware games out there.
msn.com
Minecrafter’s Yharnam gives Bloodborne PSX a run for its money
Bloodborne, in typical FromSoft fashion, is a game about overcoming seemingly insurmountable odds through grit and determination. Over the years players have found numerous extra ways of challenging themselves within the game, and every so often this bleeds over into other media too. First it was Bloodborne PSX, a PS1-style demake of the opening sections of the game, and now Minecraft users are getting in on the fun as well.
Polygon
The original Legend of Zelda in VR is more terrifying than you’d expect
It’s Zeldathon all year here on Polygon — starting today with an unmissable oral history of smooching in the The Legend of Zelda cartoon — and with impeccable timing, a virtual reality remake of the original 1986 Legend of Zelda game has surfaced online. It looks fantastic, if not a little scary.
msn.com
How to revive a teammate in Stranded Deep
With any survival game, it is likely that you will die at some point. The whole point of the game is to be tough on you, testing your ability to find what you need to keep going and overcome predators that would look to put you in the ground. With that constant grind, it is likely you will bite the dust at some point. In Stranded Deep, this gets a little interesting when you are playing in co-op, and your friend dies. Here is how you can revive them and bring them back.
dexerto.com
GTA Online Stash House collectibles: How it works
GTA Online is getting a new daily collectible in the form of stash houses so you can grab some business goods and cash. Here’s everything we know about it. With the calendar turning over to 2023, there are plenty of GTA fans hoping that this will finally be the year that Rockstar Games starts to reveal a few details about GTA 6.
otakuusamagazine.com
Witch on the Holy Night Visual Novel Delivers Tense, Satisfying Story
Japanese game company TYPE-MOON is known for its wide variety of visual novels, namely its most well-known property, the Fate/stay night series. But while just about everyone familiar with TYPE-MOON knows about Fate or even Tsukihime, there are still a few one-off titles that have long flown under many fans’ radars. Case in point: Witch on the Holy Night.
EverQuest designer leaves Amazon Games after 6 years and no games
John Smedley was a headline hire, but is off to do "something new".
gameskinny.com
Destiny 2: Bump in the Knight God Roll for PvE and PvP
Bump in the Night is one of the better Rocket Launchers available right now in Destiny 2. Here are the rolls you want. The Bump in the Night Rocket Launcher has become a solid DPS option in Destiny 2, especially against targets without solid critical points. The weapon is particularly good again Persys, the final boss of the Spire of the Watcher Dungeon, as Wyverns are historically difficult to get precision hits on.
Polygon
FFXIV Adventurer Plate and portrait guide
As of FFXIV patch 6.3, Adventurer Plates and instant portraits are out of beta, and you can see each character in a unique photo after you load into dungeons, trials, and other multiplayer content. However, the launch seems kind of buggy and it’s hard to tell why issues are popping up.
techaiapp.com
The Thrill Of The Fight Quest 2 Review
The Thrill of the Fight is a VR boxing simulator that is exhausting in all the right ways. Warm up in the gym, enter the ring, or box ghosts and zombies to get your heart rate up – and let the lead out on the canvas. Experience The Thrill...
All Starfield cities we know of and what you'll find in them
We go through Starfield's revealed cities, from New Atlantis to Akila City
