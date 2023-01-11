ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka in frame for Texans and Panthers vacancies

By Patrick Djordjevic For Dailymail.Com
 4 days ago

New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka is garnering interest around the NFL following several head coach firings.

Both Houston and Carolina put in a request to interview Kafka Tuesday, following a successful season calling plays for Big Blue.

On Tuesday, both of the struggling franchises asked the Giants for permission to assess the validity of his credentials as the future leader of their respective organizations.

Under the tutelage of both he and Brian Daboll, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has flourished, salvaging his career from the trash cans in New York City .

The G-Men also possess the league's fourth-best rushing offensive heading into Sunday's wildcard playoff game at Minnesota.

Kafka is just 35 years old and given his offensive acumen, fits the profile of what is trending now in the league.

The Rams' Sean McVay, Eagles' Nick Sirianni and Sunday's opponent, the Vikings' Kevin O'Connell, are all examples of relatively spritely offensive minds who have been charged with leading a struggling franchise to relevancy.

Kafka spent six seasons in the NFL between 2010-15, appearing in four games throughout his career during stints with Philadelphia, Tampa Bay and Minnesota.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YVaJD_0kAQpO4600

He also had time on the offseason/practice squad rosters of New England, Jacksonville, Tennessee and Cincinnati.

Northwestern was the start of his coaching career as a graduate assistant before learning from Andy Reid under various roles from 2017-2021, before Daboll prized him out of his quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator position in Kansas City.

It remains to be seen if Houston or Carolina will have such luck. If it is their desire, it seems New York will feel the Chiefs' pain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3617Hb_0kAQpO4600

