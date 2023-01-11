Read full article on original website
Saying goodbye to Farm Show; highs and lows of PA's biggest agricultural event
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Well after a fun week of reporting and eating and taking in all the sights and smells at the Farm Show. The week has come to an end. The farm show wrapped up today at 4 p.m., the Pro Rodeo is going on right now at the New Holland Arena, but you can see behind me. No more lines at the expo center here.
Mushrooms, milkshakes, and croaking frogs, Joel D. Smith checks out PA Farm Show Vendors
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Vendors are a large part of the PA Farm Show. There's all kinds of things to see and experience, from delicious foods to handcrafted items. Joel D. Smith shares more of the Farm Show Experience with a look at some of the vendors who use their unique talents and skills to bring one of a kind offerings to you.
Thermostat is the number one place consumers waste energy, experts say
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) – If you’re looking to save some money, experts say your energy bill is a good place to start. You can keep the expenses down by cutting back on your energy usage. Weather stripping your doors and windows is one way to cut down on...
Pro rodeo sells out at PA Farm Show
The First Frontier Circuit Rodeo has been at the Pennsylvania Farm for around 20 years. Friday was night two of three of the professional rodeo, featuring some of the best from the Northeast area. Nearly 6,000 fans were packed into the sold-out New Holland Arena. Nine-year-old Tucker came to the...
Officials promise plans to relocate homeless population under Mulberry St Bridge
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) – The City of Harrisburg acknowledged Friday that its response to a critical emergency earlier in the week was met with criticism. “This was not something that we wanted to do but we had to because it was a critical moment,” the City of Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams said.
Stabbed man runs into Turkey Hill to alert clerk in Lancaster
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Turkey Hill clerk says a man ran into the store bleeding at around 4 a.m., saying that he had been stabbed. According to emergency dispatch, the victim had ran into the Turkey Hill on 520 Hershey Ave. in Lancaster City. At this time,...
Harrisburg officials order people living under Mulberry Street Bridge to vacate
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) – Terry Brown moved to Harrisburg less than a year ago and has lived under the Mulberry Street Bridge for the last two months. “This was really the only spot I knew that I could turn to go and have some continuity,” he told CBS 21 News’ Samantha York.
One injured after pickup slams into horse and buggy in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are investigating a crash that lead to one injured after a pickup collided with a horse and buggy. According to Quarryville Fire Company, the incident happened at around 6 p.m. on Friday at May Post Office Rd. and Haiti Rd. Eden Twp. When...
Suspect in 2021 Carlisle barbershop homicide arrested in Florida, officials say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Pennsylvania man who was elevated to the U.S. Marshals Service 15 Most Wanted list in June 2022 was arrested early Friday morning in Broward County, Florida, after he fled the scene of a bar fight and was stopped by local police. Michael Anthony...
Gunshots fired into Met-Ed building in Lebanon
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are investigating recent bullet holes found at a Met-Ed building after an alleged shooting. According to South Lebanon Township Police, officers reported to the scene on Jan. 13 at around 5:57 a.m. on the 600 block of S. 5th Ave. After investigating the...
Firefighter injured while battling blaze in York County, officials say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A firefighter was injured while battling a blaze in Peach Bottom Township, York County Friday evening, officials say. The fire, on the 200 block of Meadow Trail, was reported around 7:45 PM. The firefighter who was injured was taken to an area hospital for...
Garage fire displaces family after tearing through home in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A garage fire has left one family displaced after the fire spread to the home, engulfing it in flames. According to the Grantville Fire Company, the fire first occurred on Friday at around 10 p.m. on the 600 block of Shady Lane in East Hanover Twp.
Blaze displaces two at church/apartment building in Lebanon
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews are currently on scene investigating the cause of a fire that displaced two adults and a dog in Lebanon City. The fire, which happened around 5 p.m. on Friday on the 500 block of North 8th St., had started in the front room of the second floor.
Man holds BB Glock to brother's head, threatens to shoot; Berks Co. police say
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man has been arrested after police say he threatened to shoot his brother in the head with what they believed to be a real gun. According to Spring Township Police, they responded to the scene of a domestic dispute on the 2200 block of Cleveland Ave. on Oct. 24.
Bundle up for mid January weather over the weekend
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Any leftover showers will wrap up by mid morning and skies will partially clear as the winds pick up and our temperatures drop through the afternoon. Tonight will feature some clouds with a windy overnight low around 30. CHILLY WEEKEND:. It will actually feel like...
Man accused of having over 500 bags of fentanyl in his car in Lancaster Co.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man is being accused of allegedly having over 500 bags of fentanyl and illegally carrying a Glock 9mm pistol that was bought for him. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office, 21-year-old Alexander Rodriquez had been stopped by police near his home on Sept. 22 for an outstanding warrant.
Steady rain hitting the region before a cold weekend strikes
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — An area of low pressure is moving in giving us some scattered light rain showers and drizzle during the day and then a steadier rain tonight, lasting until about daybreak tomorrow. Highs today will be near 50! Temperatures tonight and in to the day tomorrow will hold in the 40s, keeping all of our precipitation as plain rain.
Man bribes minor to lick them inappropriately in Lancaster Co., police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have arrested a man who they say allegedly touched a child after bribing them with access to a computer game. According to Manheim Township Police, the child's parents' were first tipped off about the situation after overhearing them talking to another person. After...
17-year-old killed in multi-vehicle accident in Dauphin County, police say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — State Police in Lykens say a 17-year-old was killed in a multi-car crash in Dauphin County on Thursday morning. According to police, it happened just after 7:30 AM at State Route 209 and Railroad Street in Williams Township. Authorities say a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado,...
Man and juvenile arrested after alleged robbery in Lancaster's Penn Square
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster say one man and a juvenile were arrested after an alleged robbery in Penn Square. According to police, it happened around 9:00 PM on January 11. Authorities say the victim had been walking with two other people when they were robbed of their personal belongings.
