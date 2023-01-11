ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

local21news.com

Saying goodbye to Farm Show; highs and lows of PA's biggest agricultural event

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Well after a fun week of reporting and eating and taking in all the sights and smells at the Farm Show. The week has come to an end. The farm show wrapped up today at 4 p.m., the Pro Rodeo is going on right now at the New Holland Arena, but you can see behind me. No more lines at the expo center here.
NEW HOLLAND, PA
local21news.com

Pro rodeo sells out at PA Farm Show

The First Frontier Circuit Rodeo has been at the Pennsylvania Farm for around 20 years. Friday was night two of three of the professional rodeo, featuring some of the best from the Northeast area. Nearly 6,000 fans were packed into the sold-out New Holland Arena. Nine-year-old Tucker came to the...
NEW HOLLAND, PA
local21news.com

Stabbed man runs into Turkey Hill to alert clerk in Lancaster

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Turkey Hill clerk says a man ran into the store bleeding at around 4 a.m., saying that he had been stabbed. According to emergency dispatch, the victim had ran into the Turkey Hill on 520 Hershey Ave. in Lancaster City. At this time,...
LANCASTER, PA
local21news.com

Gunshots fired into Met-Ed building in Lebanon

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are investigating recent bullet holes found at a Met-Ed building after an alleged shooting. According to South Lebanon Township Police, officers reported to the scene on Jan. 13 at around 5:57 a.m. on the 600 block of S. 5th Ave. After investigating the...
LEBANON, PA
local21news.com

Blaze displaces two at church/apartment building in Lebanon

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews are currently on scene investigating the cause of a fire that displaced two adults and a dog in Lebanon City. The fire, which happened around 5 p.m. on Friday on the 500 block of North 8th St., had started in the front room of the second floor.
LEBANON, PA
local21news.com

Bundle up for mid January weather over the weekend

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Any leftover showers will wrap up by mid morning and skies will partially clear as the winds pick up and our temperatures drop through the afternoon. Tonight will feature some clouds with a windy overnight low around 30. CHILLY WEEKEND:. It will actually feel like...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Steady rain hitting the region before a cold weekend strikes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — An area of low pressure is moving in giving us some scattered light rain showers and drizzle during the day and then a steadier rain tonight, lasting until about daybreak tomorrow. Highs today will be near 50! Temperatures tonight and in to the day tomorrow will hold in the 40s, keeping all of our precipitation as plain rain.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Man and juvenile arrested after alleged robbery in Lancaster's Penn Square

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster say one man and a juvenile were arrested after an alleged robbery in Penn Square. According to police, it happened around 9:00 PM on January 11. Authorities say the victim had been walking with two other people when they were robbed of their personal belongings.
LANCASTER, PA

