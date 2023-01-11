ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

George J. Ziogas

How a Retired Couple Outsmarted the Lotto System to Win Millions

Based on Jason Fagone’s 2018 HuffPost article, the comedy/drama “Jerry and Marge Go Large” showed how the generous Evart, Michigan couple made things better for their neighbors. The Selbees found a mathematical loophole in a lottery game called “Winfall” that they exploited and shared. According to “The Cinemaholic,” they spent as much as $720,000 on lottery tickets for one drawing and ultimately made $26 million before they were done. Lottery officials then stepped in to investigate and discovered that other people had found the same loophole.
EVART, MI
New York Post

Here are the winning numbers for Friday’s $1.35B Mega Millions drawing

If you’re a Mega Millions player, this Friday the 13th could be the luckiest day of your life. The winning numbers pulled Friday were: 30, 43, 45, 46, 61. The Mega Ball was 14. The $1.35 billion prize is the second-highest jackpot in Mega Millions’ history. It was not clear late Friday whether there was a lucky player. Officials usually take a few hours after the drawing to confirm that there is a Mega Millions jackpot winner. There hasn’t been a grand prize winner since Oct. 14, over 25 drawings ago, allowing the winnings to swell to a staggering $1.35...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Boston

A Cape woman claims $10 million in scratch ticket winnings

Helen Cicoria plans to spend her winnings on home improvements and travel. A Buzzards Bay woman recently claimed her winnings from a $10 million lottery ticket sold at a West Wareham gas station. Helen Cicoria bought the winning ticket at a Speedy Mart and claimed her prize on Wednesday, opting...
WEST WAREHAM, MA
Sharee B.

Man Accidentally Leaves $230,000 Dollar Jackpot in Vegas Casino Snafu

Casinos are a dime a dozen and usually, the deck is stacked in favor of the house. But, for one not-so-unlucky gambler, his trip nearly cost him a fortune. The patron, Arizona resident Robert Taylor, was visiting Treasure Island Casino last year when he decided to play several rounds on the infamous slot machines featuring games such as Black Jack, Video Poker, and Video Keno. Assuming that he had just spent a typical uneventful weekend in Vegas, he flew back home to begin the work week.
iheart.com

Just In: Casino Claims Machine That Hit $43 Million Jackpot Malfunctioned!

What is going on with the airline industry!? Jubal Fresh reports on the FAA grounding every flight in the country for two hours! What was the reason you ask? A glitch in the computer system! You can click here to read more about this story!. Bennett reports on a slot...
iheart.com

No Big Winner in Mega Millions Drawing, Jackpot Now Over $1.3 Billion

Another Mega Millions drawing has come and gone without a jackpot winner and that means the game's top prize has grown once again. The jackpot that's going to be up for grabs Friday will be more than $1.3 billion. There has not been a Mega Millions jackpot winner since October. Meanwhile, the jackpot for Powerball Wednesday night is $360-million.

