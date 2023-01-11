If you’re a Mega Millions player, this Friday the 13th could be the luckiest day of your life. The winning numbers pulled Friday were: 30, 43, 45, 46, 61. The Mega Ball was 14. The $1.35 billion prize is the second-highest jackpot in Mega Millions’ history. It was not clear late Friday whether there was a lucky player. Officials usually take a few hours after the drawing to confirm that there is a Mega Millions jackpot winner. There hasn’t been a grand prize winner since Oct. 14, over 25 drawings ago, allowing the winnings to swell to a staggering $1.35...

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO