Read full article on original website
Related
Space dwarves embrace weeb invasion after popular vtuber streams their favorite game
Rock and stone – and Shishiro Botan
msn.com
Minecrafter’s Yharnam gives Bloodborne PSX a run for its money
Bloodborne, in typical FromSoft fashion, is a game about overcoming seemingly insurmountable odds through grit and determination. Over the years players have found numerous extra ways of challenging themselves within the game, and every so often this bleeds over into other media too. First it was Bloodborne PSX, a PS1-style demake of the opening sections of the game, and now Minecraft users are getting in on the fun as well.
After a lot of love on Steam, Chasing Static is bringing PS1 horror to consoles this week
Headware Games' retro psychological horror is launching on January 12
dotesports.com
Apex servers rumble back to life after Respawn rushes out Spellbound hotfix
Apex Legends players have had a rough night’s sleep after Spellbound event-fuelled server malfunctions caused the cardinal sin of gaming and esports: connection issues. The thrilling, online, battle royale experience was no longer a hoot for some, as players couldn’t access the servers, leading to an empty Broken Moon.
Three robot sisters could become ‘the face of AI’ in 2023 and change your mind about creepy humanoids
THREE robot sisters could be about to give the Kardashians a run for their money as they seek to influence you to like AI in 2023. According to CNN, three humanoid robots - named Sophia, Grace, and Desdemona - could become the "friendly faces of AI." Artificial intelligence and robots...
The Super Mario Bros. 3 Detail That Will Change How You See The Game
The "Super Mario Bros." franchise has grown exponentially since the early days of the NES. And with that growth has come a number of fan theories and myths. Some of these are totally untrue, like the theory that Luigi is dead the whole time in "Luigi's Mansion." But believe it or not, some of these theories hit the nail right on the head.
msn.com
Cat Creeping Up on Sleeping Puppy Leaves Internet Laughing: 'Stealth Mode'
Online commenters were left amused by a "stealthy" cat that was caught on camera "creeping up" on his puppy sibling in a video that has gone viral on social media. The clip, shared on TikTok by the pet's owner earlier this month under the username Lils.m03, shows the puppy sleeping peacefully on the sofa as the cat "creeps up" on him from behind the sofa, almost hitting him with his paws before backing off.
msn.com
Woman’s Ziploc Hack Has Everyone Questioning Everything They Ever Knew
When packing your daily lunch to take with you to work or school, you may go through quite a few Ziploc bags. This makes sense if you typically pack a lunch that isn’t made from leftovers that you’ll have to warm up in the microwave, but instead involves making a fresh sandwich, some chips and other loose snacks that require you to store in a Ziploc bag to maintain its' freshness.
Developer gives game away for free because it can't find a 'non-predatory' studio to handle mobile port
If you were keeping up with The Game Awards nominations last year (or just have good taste in general), you’ll probably be familiar with Vampire Survivors. The oh-so-moreish roguelite was a hidden gem in 2022’s lineup of games - players are tasked with taking on waves of enemies with the goal of surviving for a full 30 minutes. With a brilliant soundtrack and a gorgeous retro vibe, anyone who plays it will easily understand why it got nominated for Best Debut Indie at The Game Awards. It was also one of GAMINGbible’s favourite games of the year, which I’m not saying counts for more, but it’s something, okay?
Destiny 2 players capture its final moments on Google Stadia
Bungie's grand space adventure has come to an end on the streaming platform
msn.com
Riding Off into the Sunset: The Greatest Western Film Stars of All Time
Slide 1 of 43: Get ready to feel the heat of the blazing sun, the weight of your trusty six-shooter, and the thrill of a good old-fashioned gunfight as we ride into the wild frontier and explore the most legendary actors to ever grace the screen in a cowboy hat! These actors have cemented their place in film history as masters of this beloved and iconic genre.
Polygon
The original Legend of Zelda in VR is more terrifying than you’d expect
It’s Zeldathon all year here on Polygon — starting today with an unmissable oral history of smooching in the The Legend of Zelda cartoon — and with impeccable timing, a virtual reality remake of the original 1986 Legend of Zelda game has surfaced online. It looks fantastic, if not a little scary.
game-news24.com
Pokemon Go player solos Mega Salamence with a single pair of Pokemon in multiple copies
Mega Salamence is becoming a plus challenging raid in Pokemon Go. You have weak points and counters, as with all Flying and Dragon forms, but beating is easy to say than done. Of course, a trainer managed the raid with skill in sunny weather, thus launching a party of highly-leveled Shadow Mamoswine. This is a good counter against Mega Salamence.
dotesports.com
How to fix ‘DIVER’ error in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2
Errors are the bane of any gamer’s existence. The last thing you want is a glitch ruining your experience and making your life ultimately harder. We’re in the age of updates, with developers’ hands on the button, ready to fix any major issues as they present themselves. But, it doesn’t stop them from coming—Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are far from perfect games in terms of smooth, unbroken gameplay.
The Season 2 Finale Reveal Of Alice In Borderland Was Hidden In Plain Sight In The Show's Opening Minutes
"Alice in Borderland" is a show that easily fits into the popular mystery box subgenre. Based on the manga of the same name by Haro Aso, the series follows a group of Japanese teens who awaken in a strange new world where they are forced to participate in a series of deadly games if they want to return to their own reality.
EverQuest designer leaves Amazon Games after 6 years and no games
John Smedley was a headline hire, but is off to do "something new".
Comments / 0