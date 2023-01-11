ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

Minecrafter’s Yharnam gives Bloodborne PSX a run for its money

Bloodborne, in typical FromSoft fashion, is a game about overcoming seemingly insurmountable odds through grit and determination. Over the years players have found numerous extra ways of challenging themselves within the game, and every so often this bleeds over into other media too. First it was Bloodborne PSX, a PS1-style demake of the opening sections of the game, and now Minecraft users are getting in on the fun as well.
dotesports.com

Apex servers rumble back to life after Respawn rushes out Spellbound hotfix

Apex Legends players have had a rough night’s sleep after Spellbound event-fuelled server malfunctions caused the cardinal sin of gaming and esports: connection issues. The thrilling, online, battle royale experience was no longer a hoot for some, as players couldn’t access the servers, leading to an empty Broken Moon.
SVG

The Super Mario Bros. 3 Detail That Will Change How You See The Game

The "Super Mario Bros." franchise has grown exponentially since the early days of the NES. And with that growth has come a number of fan theories and myths. Some of these are totally untrue, like the theory that Luigi is dead the whole time in "Luigi's Mansion." But believe it or not, some of these theories hit the nail right on the head.
msn.com

Cat Creeping Up on Sleeping Puppy Leaves Internet Laughing: 'Stealth Mode'

Online commenters were left amused by a "stealthy" cat that was caught on camera "creeping up" on his puppy sibling in a video that has gone viral on social media. The clip, shared on TikTok by the pet's owner earlier this month under the username Lils.m03, shows the puppy sleeping peacefully on the sofa as the cat "creeps up" on him from behind the sofa, almost hitting him with his paws before backing off.
msn.com

Woman’s Ziploc Hack Has Everyone Questioning Everything They Ever Knew

When packing your daily lunch to take with you to work or school, you may go through quite a few Ziploc bags. This makes sense if you typically pack a lunch that isn’t made from leftovers that you’ll have to warm up in the microwave, but instead involves making a fresh sandwich, some chips and other loose snacks that require you to store in a Ziploc bag to maintain its' freshness.
GAMINGbible

Developer gives game away for free because it can't find a 'non-predatory' studio to handle mobile port

If you were keeping up with The Game Awards nominations last year (or just have good taste in general), you’ll probably be familiar with Vampire Survivors. The oh-so-moreish roguelite was a hidden gem in 2022’s lineup of games - players are tasked with taking on waves of enemies with the goal of surviving for a full 30 minutes. With a brilliant soundtrack and a gorgeous retro vibe, anyone who plays it will easily understand why it got nominated for Best Debut Indie at The Game Awards. It was also one of GAMINGbible’s favourite games of the year, which I’m not saying counts for more, but it’s something, okay?
msn.com

Riding Off into the Sunset: The Greatest Western Film Stars of All Time

Slide 1 of 43: Get ready to feel the heat of the blazing sun, the weight of your trusty six-shooter, and the thrill of a good old-fashioned gunfight as we ride into the wild frontier and explore the most legendary actors to ever grace the screen in a cowboy hat! These actors have cemented their place in film history as masters of this beloved and iconic genre.
Polygon

The original Legend of Zelda in VR is more terrifying than you’d expect

It’s Zeldathon all year here on Polygon — starting today with an unmissable oral history of smooching in the The Legend of Zelda cartoon — and with impeccable timing, a virtual reality remake of the original 1986 Legend of Zelda game has surfaced online. It looks fantastic, if not a little scary.
game-news24.com

Pokemon Go player solos Mega Salamence with a single pair of Pokemon in multiple copies

Mega Salamence is becoming a plus challenging raid in Pokemon Go. You have weak points and counters, as with all Flying and Dragon forms, but beating is easy to say than done. Of course, a trainer managed the raid with skill in sunny weather, thus launching a party of highly-leveled Shadow Mamoswine. This is a good counter against Mega Salamence.
dotesports.com

How to fix ‘DIVER’ error in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

Errors are the bane of any gamer’s existence. The last thing you want is a glitch ruining your experience and making your life ultimately harder. We’re in the age of updates, with developers’ hands on the button, ready to fix any major issues as they present themselves. But, it doesn’t stop them from coming—Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are far from perfect games in terms of smooth, unbroken gameplay.

