Warning: Dangerous curves ahead! 'The White Lotus' star Jennifer Coolidge flaunts her hourglass figure in a dazzling Dolce & Gabbana gown at the Golden Globes

Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Husband John Legend
Another one! John Legend confirmed that wife Chrissy Teigen gave birth on Friday, January 13, during a private concert. "What a blessed day," Legend, 44, told the crowd, according to People, who were the first to report the news. The "All of Me" singer added that while he "didn't get a lot of sleep," he felt […]
Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle’s Husband Allegedly Frustrated He’s Not Getting Any Kind of Response From King Charles, Prince William After Spare Release
Prince Harry’s memoir Spare has been out on the market for the past three days. But even before its scheduled release on Jan. 10, excerpts from the book were already leaked to the press. So, those who have read the stories that the Duke of Sussex shared would know that he dropped bombshell after bombshell about the royal family in his memoir.
Lisa Marie Presley’s Half-Brother Navarone Garibaldi Breaks Silence on Her Death: ‘I Wish Things Had Been Different Between Us’
Lisa Marie Presley’s half-brother is paying tribute to his “big sister” after her death. “Big sister … i hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side,” Navarone Garibaldi — Priscilla Presley’s son with ex-boyfriend Marco Garibaldi — penned via Instagram on Friday, January 13, one day […]
Kanye West marries in private ceremony
Kanye West has got married again. The 'All Day' hitmaker - who split from Kim Kardashian in February 2021 after seven years of marriage - recently exchanged vows with Bianca Censori in a private ceremony, though it is not believed the union is legally binding as they haven't filed a marriage certificate, TMZ reports.
Tori Spelling’s Daughter Diagnosed With Hemiplegic Migraine Amid ER Visit
UPDATE 1/14 3:39 p.m. — Tori Spelling has shared a health update about Stella’s condition, noting her eldest daughter is on the mend. “She is home and feeling much better. At the ER, she was diagnosed with a Hemiplegic Migraine,” Spelling wrote via Instagram Story on Friday, January 13, sharing a pic of Stella cuddling a family dog in her bed. “It’s a condition that affects one side of the body. Signs of a hemiplegic migraine attack are similar to what would be presented in a stroke that typically includes sudden severe headache on one side of the brain, weakness and numbness on one half of the body.”
'Flip or Flop' Star Christina Hall Revealed Major News About the Future of Her Show
HGTV fans, it's time to gear up for a double dose of Christina Hall!. After 10 seasons, the real estate agent and television star is saying goodbye to Flip or Flop, but her house renovating journey is far from over. As a matter of fact, Christina shared some major news with fans on Instagram, and let's just say that 2023 is going to be her busiest year yet.
The Royals Are Spiraling Over the Possibility of the Sussexes Attending King Charles's Coronation
King Charles's coronation is going down in just a few months (May 6, to be exact), and it remains to be seen whether or not Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be invited. The Palace hasn't said anything about the Sussexes' invite, or lack thereof, but sources told The Sun that the couple is pretty much not welcome due to the royal family's fears that whatever they say will "end up in paperback."
Reese Witherspoon has to choose between Ashton Kutcher and Jesse Williams in the trailer for Netflix's 'Your Place or Mine'
Reese Witherspoon is a single mom who has to choose between her best friend and a new love in "Your Place Or Mine." Ashton Kutcher and Jesse Williams make up two corners of this bicoastal love triangle. The tale of trading places and finding love comes from Aline Brosh McKenna,...
'Top Gun: Maverick' director says the US Navy 'wiped' his camera clean because he photographed something he 'wasn't supposed to capture'
Kanye's New Wife Is No Kim K.: Shocked Friends Describe Rapper's Australian-Born Bride Bianca Censori As 'Quiet, Normal Girl'
Kanye West’s new wife's family asked for privacy after it emerged the Kim Kardashian lookalike rushed down the aisle and said ‘I do’ to the rapper in a private ceremony this week. “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to...
A teen TikToker who was mocked for calling a $60 bag 'luxury' responded to online hate in a tearful video: 'Growing up, I did not have a lot'
A TikToker in Singapore made a tearful video response to online hate after she was mocked for describing a $60 bag as "luxury." On Sunday, 17-year-old Zoe Gabriel posted a video with an on-screen caption that said "my first luxury bag." In the clip, Gabriel could be seen purchasing a bag from Charles & Keith, a Singaporean fashion brand.
