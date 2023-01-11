ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Warning: Dangerous curves ahead! 'The White Lotus' star Jennifer Coolidge flaunts her hourglass figure in a dazzling Dolce & Gabbana gown at the Golden Globes

By Jessica Wedemeyer
msn.com
 4 days ago
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle’s Husband Allegedly Frustrated He’s Not Getting Any Kind of Response From King Charles, Prince William After Spare Release

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare has been out on the market for the past three days. But even before its scheduled release on Jan. 10, excerpts from the book were already leaked to the press. So, those who have read the stories that the Duke of Sussex shared would know that he dropped bombshell after bombshell about the royal family in his memoir.
Us Weekly

Lisa Marie Presley’s Half-Brother Navarone Garibaldi Breaks Silence on Her Death: ‘I Wish Things Had Been Different Between Us’

Lisa Marie Presley’s half-brother is paying tribute to his “big sister” after her death. “Big sister … i hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side,” Navarone Garibaldi — Priscilla Presley’s son with ex-boyfriend Marco Garibaldi — penned via Instagram on Friday, January 13, one day […]
msn.com

Kanye West marries in private ceremony

Kanye West has got married again. The 'All Day' hitmaker - who split from Kim Kardashian in February 2021 after seven years of marriage - recently exchanged vows with Bianca Censori in a private ceremony, though it is not believed the union is legally binding as they haven't filed a marriage certificate, TMZ reports.
msn.com

Tori Spelling’s Daughter Diagnosed With Hemiplegic Migraine Amid ER Visit

UPDATE 1/14 3:39 p.m. — Tori Spelling has shared a health update about Stella’s condition, noting her eldest daughter is on the mend. “She is home and feeling much better. At the ER, she was diagnosed with a Hemiplegic Migraine,” Spelling wrote via Instagram Story on Friday, January 13, sharing a pic of Stella cuddling a family dog in her bed. “It’s a condition that affects one side of the body. Signs of a hemiplegic migraine attack are similar to what would be presented in a stroke that typically includes sudden severe headache on one side of the brain, weakness and numbness on one half of the body.”
msn.com

The Royals Are Spiraling Over the Possibility of the Sussexes Attending King Charles's Coronation

King Charles's coronation is going down in just a few months (May 6, to be exact), and it remains to be seen whether or not Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be invited. The Palace hasn't said anything about the Sussexes' invite, or lack thereof, but sources told The Sun that the couple is pretty much not welcome due to the royal family's fears that whatever they say will "end up in paperback."
msn.com

'Top Gun: Maverick' director says the US Navy 'wiped' his camera clean because he photographed something he 'wasn't supposed to capture'

Slide 1 of 28: Most actors don't get paid like they used to, but some can still negotiate huge deals. Streaming and tech companies like Netflix and Apple shell out tens of millions of dollars. But Tom Cruise still got maybe the biggest payday for an actor ever the old fashioned way this year. It's rare for actors to rake in huge salaries today, at least compared to the days when audiences were drawn to a movie primarily based on its leading star.Years ago, if a certain actor's name were attached to a movie, it was almost a guaranteed success. Stars like Will Smith, Tom Cruise, and Jim Carrey were paid big bucks in the 1990s because they attracted a crowd.For instance, Carrey was paid $20 million — a rarity today — for "The Cable Guy" in 1996, because it was expected that he could deliver a $20 million opening weekend at least.Now, audiences are more attracted to a franchise than a star. The Marvel Cinematic Universe, for instance, dominated the box office for the last decade (to be fair, Robert Downey Jr, who played Iron Man, made bank off of those movies).But some big name actors have the recognition and leverage to still strike gigantic deals, particularly Smith and Cruise, who are still getting big pay days. Cruise even landed possibly the biggest payday for a movie role of all time with "Top Gun: Maverick this year, as he's likely to nab over $100 million.And with the rise of streaming services, actors find that the likes of Netflix and Apple aren't afraid to shell out tens of millions of dollars.Apple is paying Will Smith and Leonardo DiCaprio $35 million and $30 million, respectively, for their roles in "Emancipation," which debuted this month, and "Killers of the Flower Moon," which will debut next year.Some movie stars in streaming movies snag such big paydays because they're granted a streaming back-end buyout, which aims to make up for box-office losses. For instance, Dwayne Johnson is being paid $50 million for the Amazon action holiday movie movie "Red One," which includes a back-end buyout, according to Variety. Insider ranked the highest-paid movie roles of all time that earned the actors more than $25 million. Some actors — like Smith, DiCaprio, Cruise, and Tom Hanks — appear multiple times. Below are 27 of the highest paid movie roles of all time, ranked:
msn.com

A teen TikToker who was mocked for calling a $60 bag 'luxury' responded to online hate in a tearful video: 'Growing up, I did not have a lot'

A TikToker in Singapore made a tearful video response to online hate after she was mocked for describing a $60 bag as "luxury." On Sunday, 17-year-old Zoe Gabriel posted a video with an on-screen caption that said "my first luxury bag." In the clip, Gabriel could be seen purchasing a bag from Charles & Keith, a Singaporean fashion brand.

