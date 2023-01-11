Read full article on original website
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Devastation in California from floods is reminiscent to that in British Columbia.JulianCalifornia State
Federal Judge Rejects Elon Musk's Attempt to Move or Delay TrialSilence DoGood
As storms return to California, the rising river threatens to cut off some houses.JulianMonterey County, CA
Recount in Oakland mayor's race passes vote from board of supervisors
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Another potential challenge to the outcome of the Oakland mayor’s race has arisen. Unlike a previous failed attempt at a recall, this one may actually happen, at least according to some officials. “A recount is going to happen,” said Alameda Board of Supervisors Member, Keith Carson. Within days of Sheng Thao […]
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Police Commission Adopts Policy Against ‘Pretextual Stops'
The San Francisco Police Commission adopted a policy late Wednesday preventing police from making specific types of stops. Police will no longer be able to stop drivers for things like driving without registration tags or broken tail lights. The idea is to cut down on those so-called "pretextual stops.”. It's...
South Bay city named ‘happiest' in US; 2 other Bay Area cities in Top 10
(KRON) — Last summer, one study said the “happiest” city in the United States is Concord. The study by HouseFresh gave the East Bay city the nod after giving it a “happiness score” of 79.1 out of 100. Another study released a few months later also determined a Bay Area city to be the “happiest” […]
Rep. Eric Swalwell tours storm-damaged area in Hayward
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) – Several areas damaged by the storm in Alameda County are still rebuilding as more rain is coming back for the weekend. A big concern is A Street in Hayward, where a slope failure caused a side of the road to fall into the San Lorenzo Creek. One side of A Street […]
2 San Francisco MS-13 members sentenced for roles in murder, other crimes
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two members of the MS-13 gang’s San Francisco chapter were sentenced to prison time for their roles in crimes including a murder and cover-up, the United States Department of Justice announced Wednesday. Kevin Guatemala Zepeda, aka "Mision," received 17 years and Fernando Romero Bonilla, aka "Black," was sentenced to seven. The […]
NBC Bay Area
Major Reversal: Oakland Unified Votes to Keep Schools Open After All
It was a historic night in Oakland Wednesday as the school board voted to keep schools open in the district. This came after violent clashes broke out last school year when parents in the district staged protests for the closure of a neighborhood school. Almost three hours after the meeting...
NBC Bay Area
The People's House: Opening of Resource Center Kicks Off MLK Weekend in Oakland
An activist group in Oakland is kicking off a weekend-long celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. by opening the doors to their own community resource building. “The ninth annual reclaiming MLK weekend is in full effect,” said Cat Brooks, co-founder of the Anti Police-Terror Project (APTP). The community gathered...
Another S.F. middle school falls into disciplinary chaos
{p dir=”ltr”}Since August 2021, San Francisco Unified’s Marina Middle School has lost almost a third of its staff, seen the departure of its longtime principal, and descended into what some educators familiar with the 670-student institution in one of The City’s wealthiest neighborhoods describe as barely controlled chaos. {p dir=”ltr”}Teachers, counselors and security staff who have left or are still working at the Fillmore Street school report that recent incidents include students recording videos of themselves as they beat another student, three female students assaulting...
sfstandard.com
Black Employees Demand Disciplinary Action for Health Director Who Didn’t Disclose Income
San Francisco’s Black Employee Alliance, which represents more than 500 city employees, is demanding disciplinary action for a top public health official who was found working for a city-funded nonprofit without proper authorization. The alliance filed a report to the Civil Grand Jury last week asking for an investigation...
sfstandard.com
Victim in Crime Spree Committed by SF Mayor’s Brother Opposes Resentencing
Two decades have passed since Romero Angel Saucedo found himself unlocking a safe for a gunman who happened to be London Breed’s brother. But the fear he felt has resurfaced now that the same man is trying to reduce his sentence for the crimes he committed all those years ago.
Former San Francisco city official pleads guilty to fraud and tax evasion charges
SAN FRANCISCO – The former head of the San Francisco Building Inspection Commission pleaded guilty Friday to multiple bank fraud and tax evasion charges and now could spend the rest of his life in federal prison.United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds said Rodrigo Santos -- who was appointed to the building commission by former Mayor Willie Brown and then appointed commission president by former Mayor Gavin Newsom -- pleaded guilty to 10 counts of bank fraud, one count of honest services wire fraud, one count of falsifying records in a federal investigation and 5 counts of tax evasion. Each...
sfstandard.com
The Feds Gave the Bay Area a Tax Extension. Now California Is, Too
Storm-ravaged Californians officially got a month-long tax filing extension from the Internal Revenue Service this week—and now the state is following suit. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday that any taxpayers impacted by the ongoing winter weather now have until May 15 to file, conveniently bringing the state in line with the federal extension. And while it’s likely cold comfort to anyone who lost their belongings to flooding, Californians are also eligible to claim a deduction for destroyed property.
Oakland School Board reverses decision to close schools
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) –The fight to keep schools open started one year ago. Students, parents and teachers all spoke out at School Board meetings against the plan. Some even took matters into their own hands by protesting and occupying Parker Elementary School, one of the schools that closed last year. The decision to close school […]
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland man charged with making, test-firing ghost guns for sale in neighborhood
OAKLAND, Calif. - An Oakland man has been arrested and charged with making - and test-firing - ghost guns for sale in his neighborhood. Neighbors told KTVU they've heard gunfire in recent weeks in the city's Chabot Park neighborhood off I-580. "There was a barrage of shooting, like rah-pah-pah-pah-pah-pah," said...
KQED
Surprise! The Bay Area Has Been Getting Hammered With Floods Since 1862
All this rain got you down? Sick to death of grey skies and finding out just how many boots you own that look kind of waterproof but, in reality, are not at all? Same. If it makes you feel any better, this bleak, all-encompassing torrential rain we’ve been getting hammered by isn’t actually as unprecedented or freaky as some commentators would have you believe. Outside of the on-off drought we’ve long dealt with, stormy deluges of varying degrees have been flooding the Bay Area for about as far back as records go.
Pac-12 relocating San Francisco headquarters to East Bay shopping center
The conference announced plans to leave its San Francisco headquarters and shift its staff to remote work in May.
IRS extends tax filing deadlines for counties under federal emergency declarations
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – The Internal Revenue Service announced Tuesday that it extended its annual tax return due date by a month for people who live in areas impacted by the recent storms. California storm victims now have until May 15 to file their individual or business taxes if their area was declared an emergency by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The announcement affects residents in Alameda, Marin, Contra Costa, San Francisco, Monterey, Napa, San Joaquin, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano and Sonoma counties, the IRS said. A full list of counties can be found at https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/tax-relief-in-disaster-situations. Eligible taxpayers will also have until May 15 to make 2022 contributions to their IRAs and health savings accounts.Taxpayers will not have to do anything to initiate the extension, the IRS said, and do not have to contact the agency to get this relief. Some other extensions are being granted to farmers, those who pay quarterly estimated payments, and those who pay quarterly payroll and excise taxes. To learn more, go to irs.gov.
berkeleyside.org
Reservoirs serving Berkeley, Oakland are filling up after consistent rain
The parade of storms that has drenched California over the past several weeks has gone a long way toward replenishing the reservoirs that provide Berkeley and Oakland with drinking water. East Bay Municipal Utility District reservoirs, which serve 1.4 million customers in Alameda and Contra Costa counties, were filled to...
This Bay Area City Was Recently Named The Happiest Place In The US
California has a reputation as a wonderful place to live, work, and play but according to a recent report, it’s also home to some of the happiest places in the US. According to a recent report by financial technology company SmartAsset, California is home to 6 of the 10 happiest cities in the US, including the top spot. The findings were based on 13 metrics across three categories: personal finances, well-being, and quality of life. After careful analysis, the city of Sunnyvale, CA was identified as the happiest place in America. Sunnyvale was identified as having the highest percentage of people earning $100,000 or more per year, paired with a high marriage rate (56.8%) and a low rate of individuals living below the poverty level (5%). The area’s relatively low crime rate also helped their score, with only 149 violent crimes per 100,000 residents. In contrast, SmartAsset identified Birmingham, Alabama as the least happy city in the US. The study gave a low score on metrics such as personal bankruptcy filings per capita, life expectancy, and the percentage of residents living in poverty. Birmingham was closely followed by Newark, New Jersey, and Memphis, Tennessee for the lowest ranked cities.
