KRON4 News

Recount in Oakland mayor's race passes vote from board of supervisors

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Another potential challenge to the outcome of the Oakland mayor’s race has arisen. Unlike a previous failed attempt at a recall, this one may actually happen, at least according to some officials. “A recount is going to happen,” said Alameda Board of Supervisors Member, Keith Carson. Within days of Sheng Thao […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Rep. Eric Swalwell tours storm-damaged area in Hayward

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) – Several areas damaged by the storm in Alameda County are still rebuilding as more rain is coming back for the weekend. A big concern is A Street in Hayward, where a slope failure caused a side of the road to fall into the San Lorenzo Creek. One side of A Street […]
HAYWARD, CA
NBC Bay Area

Major Reversal: Oakland Unified Votes to Keep Schools Open After All

It was a historic night in Oakland Wednesday as the school board voted to keep schools open in the district. This came after violent clashes broke out last school year when parents in the district staged protests for the closure of a neighborhood school. Almost three hours after the meeting...
OAKLAND, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Another S.F. middle school falls into disciplinary chaos

{p dir=”ltr”}Since August 2021, San Francisco Unified’s Marina Middle School has lost almost a third of its staff, seen the departure of its longtime principal, and descended into what some educators familiar with the 670-student institution in one of The City’s wealthiest neighborhoods describe as barely controlled chaos. {p dir=”ltr”}Teachers, counselors and security staff who have left or are still working at the Fillmore Street school report that recent incidents include students recording videos of themselves as they beat another student, three female students assaulting...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Former San Francisco city official pleads guilty to fraud and tax evasion charges

SAN FRANCISCO – The former head of the San Francisco Building Inspection Commission pleaded guilty Friday to multiple bank fraud and tax evasion charges and now could spend the rest of his life in federal prison.United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds said Rodrigo Santos -- who was appointed to the building commission by former Mayor Willie Brown and then appointed commission president by former Mayor Gavin Newsom -- pleaded guilty to 10 counts of bank fraud, one count of honest services wire fraud, one count of falsifying records in a federal investigation and 5 counts of tax evasion. Each...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

The Feds Gave the Bay Area a Tax Extension. Now California Is, Too

Storm-ravaged Californians officially got a month-long tax filing extension from the Internal Revenue Service this week—and now the state is following suit. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday that any taxpayers impacted by the ongoing winter weather now have until May 15 to file, conveniently bringing the state in line with the federal extension. And while it’s likely cold comfort to anyone who lost their belongings to flooding, Californians are also eligible to claim a deduction for destroyed property.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Oakland School Board reverses decision to close schools

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) –The fight to keep schools open started one year ago. Students, parents and teachers all spoke out at School Board meetings against the plan. Some even took matters into their own hands by protesting and occupying Parker Elementary School, one of the schools that closed last year. The decision to close school […]
OAKLAND, CA
KQED

Surprise! The Bay Area Has Been Getting Hammered With Floods Since 1862

All this rain got you down? Sick to death of grey skies and finding out just how many boots you own that look kind of waterproof but, in reality, are not at all? Same. If it makes you feel any better, this bleak, all-encompassing torrential rain we’ve been getting hammered by isn’t actually as unprecedented or freaky as some commentators would have you believe. Outside of the on-off drought we’ve long dealt with, stormy deluges of varying degrees have been flooding the Bay Area for about as far back as records go.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

IRS extends tax filing deadlines for counties under federal emergency declarations

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – The Internal Revenue Service announced Tuesday that it extended its annual tax return due date by a month for people who live in areas impacted by the recent storms.  California storm victims now have until May 15 to file their individual or business taxes if their area was declared an emergency by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.  The announcement affects residents in Alameda, Marin, Contra Costa, San Francisco, Monterey, Napa, San Joaquin, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano and Sonoma counties, the IRS said. A full list of counties can be found at https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/tax-relief-in-disaster-situations. Eligible taxpayers will also have until May 15 to make 2022 contributions to their IRAs and health savings accounts.Taxpayers will not have to do anything to initiate the extension, the IRS said, and do not have to contact the agency to get this relief.  Some other extensions are being granted to farmers, those who pay quarterly estimated payments, and those who pay quarterly payroll and excise taxes. To learn more, go to irs.gov.  
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
berkeleyside.org

Reservoirs serving Berkeley, Oakland are filling up after consistent rain

The parade of storms that has drenched California over the past several weeks has gone a long way toward replenishing the reservoirs that provide Berkeley and Oakland with drinking water. East Bay Municipal Utility District reservoirs, which serve 1.4 million customers in Alameda and Contra Costa counties, were filled to...
BERKELEY, CA
Secret SF

This Bay Area City Was Recently Named The Happiest Place In The US

California has a reputation as a wonderful place to live, work, and play but according to a recent report, it’s also home to some of the happiest places in the US. According to a recent report by financial technology company SmartAsset, California is home to 6 of the 10 happiest cities in the US, including the top spot. The findings were based on 13 metrics across three categories: personal finances, well-being, and quality of life. After careful analysis, the city of Sunnyvale, CA was identified as the happiest place in America. Sunnyvale was identified as having the highest percentage of people earning $100,000 or more per year, paired with a high marriage rate (56.8%) and a low rate of individuals living below the poverty level (5%). The area’s relatively low crime rate also helped their score, with only 149 violent crimes per 100,000 residents. In contrast, SmartAsset identified Birmingham, Alabama as the least happy city in the US. The study gave a low score on metrics such as personal bankruptcy filings per capita, life expectancy, and the percentage of residents living in poverty. Birmingham was closely followed by Newark, New Jersey, and Memphis, Tennessee for the lowest ranked cities.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

