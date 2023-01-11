ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Croton-on-hudson, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
101.5 WPDH

Strange ‘Out of Season’ Weather Detected in Orange County, NY

Winters in the Hudson Valley have become very unpredictable, some days it's absolutely freezing and other days you don't even need a jacket to feel comfortable. Each winter season can be very harsh here and sometimes it seems like the weather can have a mind of its own. Speaking of different weather, there were some reports of strange weather happening in Orange County last night and it's not what you would expect for this time of the year.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Thrillist

You Can Ride a Vintage 1940s Train Along the Hudson River This Year

If you missed out on riding a vintage train with gorgeous views of the Hudson River last year, you can make up for it in 2023. The Hudson River Rail Excursion is coming back this year, and it is ready to bring visitors on a journey aboard two iconic restored railroad cars from 1948, which are known as the Hickory Creek and the Tavern-Lounge No. 43.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Crews Begin Digging Network of Tunnels Under Hudson Valley Town

Futuristic machines have started digging part of an 8,700-foot-long tunnel right under the feet of some Hudson Valley residents. Governor Hochul is touting a $27 million project that includes some high-tech engineering. This week, crews began work on "innovative microtunneling" that will lay thousands of feet of pipe under the streets and sidewalks of a local community without the need to excavate.
NEWBURGH, NY
News 12

North Jersey Orchid Society Show & Sale returns to New Brunswick

The North Jersey Orchid Society Show was back this weekend in New Brunswick. The show featured nearly 1,000 blooming orchids originating from all over the world of all shapes, sizes and colors. Experts were also on hand to offer advice for watering, nutrition and lighting. The event attracted people who...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Hudson Valley Post

VIDEO: Awesome Predator Released in Upstate New York

You've never been this close to one of the coolest predators in New York State before. There's no shortage of sharp-toothed (and clawed) animals in our corner of the country; black bears, foxes, and coyotes are all commonplace in the Hudson Valley and beyond. The recent video released by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NY DEC), however, focuses on a more elusive hunter.
Hudson Valley Post

New Top COVID Symptom To Watch Out For In New York State

As COVID evolves so do the top symptoms. There's a new symptom to watch out for that many don't associate with being sick. Do your muscles ache? If so, you should probably test yourself for COVID. Muscle Aches Now Listed As Top COVID Symptom. The CDC recently updated its list...
CBS New York

S&S Cheesecake: A secret family recipe endures in the Bronx

NEW YORK - Just shy of his 98th birthday, Fred Schuster still comes to work at S&S Cheesecake, his bakery in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx.The signature cheesecake, offered plain or in flavors like cherry and pineapple, has endured since Fred bought the bakery in 1960."I never changed the formula. It's always the same, and it is still as good as it was from the beginning," he said.Fred was born in Germany in 1925."Hitler came to power 1933. That was the end of my childhood," he said.He escaped to Switzerland where he took jobs in bakeries before moving to the...
BRONX, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh firefighter flunks out of academy again

NEWBURGH – The grandson of Councilman Omari Shakur has failed out of the Westchester County Career Firefighter Academy for the second time. Rayquan Bryant was originally hired as a Newburgh city firefighter on March 11, 2022, and was sent to the required fire academy on March 15th last year.
NEWBURGH, NY
rocklanddaily.com

Chaverim of Rockland to Add Patrols During Shovavim

Chaverim of Rockland County is adding shifts for its volunteers to drive around Rockland for the next few weeks during Leil Shishi for the six weeks of Shovavim. As in previous years, the Leil Shishi patrols will provide added security to those walking the streets at night, including the many teens heading to shul at night and returning home during the early morning hours.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy