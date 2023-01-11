ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bird strikes plane leaving Sacramento International Airport causing it to return

(KTXL) — On Tuesday, a bird strike to the left engine forced a Southwest plane to return to the Sacramento International Airport right after takeoff, according to the airport.

SMF told FOX40 News that the plane circled around to burn fuel and proceeded to land back at Sacramento International Airport safely.

A social media post from Scott Marsh , who is affiliated with the UC Davis men’s basketball team, says that he and the team were on board the plane that turned around.

The athletic director of the UC Davis men’s basketball team, Rocko DeLuca , confirmed the team was on the plane and said he was “so thankful everyone is safe thanks to the talented pilots/crew.”

Officials said the circumstances of the plane’s return are fairly common.

No injuries were reported.

