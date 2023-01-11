Read full article on original website
pittsburghmagazine.com
Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro Calls on Dr. Debra Bogen as Pa. Secretary of Health
Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro has nominated Allegheny County Health Director Dr. Debra Bogen to be the next Pennsylvania secretary of health. Bogen was announced with four other picks for Shapiro’s administration — Dr. Val Arkoosh in human services, Jason Kavulich in aging, Dr. Latika Davis-Jones in drug and alcohol programs and Mike Humphreys in insurance.
WGAL
Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro biography
Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro was born June 20, 1973, and raised in Montgomery County. He majored in political science at the University of Rochester and earned his Juris Doctor degree from Georgetown University. Shapiro, a Democrat, was elected to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in 2004 and represented the 153rd...
WGAL
Josh Shapiro: Here's where he stands on some major issues
Josh Shapiro will be Pennsylvania's 48th governor. Here's where he stands on some major issues. (The information was taken from Shapiro's campaign website.) Related video above: Wolf, Shapiro discuss transfer of power. Abortion. Shapiro says abortion counts as health care and that he would veto any bill restricting abortion. He...
Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro continues to fill out his Cabinet with five more nominees
Ahead of his Tuesday inauguration, Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro announced five additional nominees to fill positions in his Cabinet including tapping his former Montgomery County commissioner to head up one of the largest of the state departments. Dr. Val Arkoosh, who was the first woman to serve as Montgomery County commission...
aroundambler.com
Shapiro nominates Montgomery County Commissioner Dr. Val Arkoosh to lead the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services
Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro has nominated Montgomery County Commissioner Dr. Val Arkoosh as Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS). Shapiro previously served with Dr. Arkoosh on the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. Dr. Arkoosh via Montgomery County’s communication office issued a statement on her nomination. I am...
Shapiro announces 4 more to serve in his Cabinet, including former GOP senator
Living up to pledge to govern in a bipartisan fashion, Democratic Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro is nominating a former Republican state senator who chaired the chamber’s powerful appropriations committee for the last nine years to serve as his Revenue secretary. Shapiro announced on Thursday he has asked longtime Lehigh County...
pahomepage.com
Shapiro nominates 5 more to cabinet positions including secretaries of human services, health
iheart.com
Lawmaker Proposes A Paid, Countywide School Board
>Lawmaker Proposes A Paid, Countywide School Board. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Newly elected state Senator Rosemary Brown of Monroe County says Pennsylvania should have a single-county, 10-year tryout for a paid, countywide school board. Brown laid out her proposal for the school board pilot program in a memo to fellow lawmakers Tuesday. Her plan would ask the state education secretary to designate one fourth-class county for the program, (one with a mid-sized population,) and to take tax burdens into account when making the selection. Pennsylvania has nine fourth-class counties, including Monroe, which has the highest property tax burden in the state.
Onward State
Penn State Alum Nick Miller Becomes Youngest Pennsylvania State Senator In Over 100 Years
At 28 years old, Penn State graduate Nick Miller was sworn into the Pennsylvania State Senate on December 1, officially becoming the youngest person elected to the position in more than 123 years. His mother, Lehigh County Judge Michele Varricchio, delivered him the oath of office. Miller defeated Republican opponent...
Shapiro taps suburban Philly superintendent for education chief
With days to go before he takes office, Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro continued to fill his cabinet on Monday, naming a suburban Philadelphia school superintendent to run the state Department of Education. The Democrat picked Dr. Khalid N. Mumin, who most recently served as superintendent of the Lower Merion school district in Montgomery County, as his […] The post Shapiro taps suburban Philly superintendent for education chief appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
What Shapiro's transition team and cabinet picks say about how he will govern
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor-elect Josh Shapiro’s office has been busy assembling the team of people who will comprise his administration when he is sworn into office on Jan. 17. Near-daily press releases announced the latest people named to cabinet and executive positions in the administration. Political watchers are...
pasenategop.com
Regan Calls on Liquor Board Chairman to Halt 4% Price Increase at Wednesday’s Meeting
HARRISBURG – State Senate Law and Justice Committee Chairman Mike Regan (R-31, Cumberland and York counties) today sent a letter to Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) Chairman Tim Holden calling on him to refrain at a meeting on Wednesday from pushing through a last-minute, surprise 4% price increase on more than 3,000 popular wine and spirits products in Pennsylvania.
Shapiro taps superintendent to be education secretary
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A school superintendent who won Pennsylvania superintendent of the year and has experience in both the wealthiest and poorest districts will be Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro's nominee for secretary of education, the Democrat said Monday. Khalid Mumin, who has been superintendent of the Lower Merion School district...
buckscountyherald.com
Fetterman and Casey should help Girls LEAD
In ory, it is expected that everyone, regardless of gender, is to have access to our national educational systems. However, there is no doubt that there are large disparities in education between the genders on a global level. Schooling is not always accessible for young girls in different countries around the world due to a variety of reasons.
Shapiro to be sworn-in on three Bibles with deep meaning to him, Jewish faithful
Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro will be sworn-in next week on three Bibles with significance to his family and Jewish faith. Shapiro, Pennsylvania’s outgoing attorney general, will use a family Bible that he has used for swearing-in ceremonies since 2005, a Hebrew Bible that was in the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh during the 2018 massacre, and a Bible carried by a Jewish soldier from Philadelphia during the D-Day invasion in World War II.
Three amendments rolled into one bill pass PA Senate
Three amendments have passed on the floor of the Pennsylvania State Senate today, all attached to one bill. According to State Senator Dan Laughlin’s office, Senate Bill One was proposed as a voter identification amendment. During the session, a second amendment was added to the bill to allow a two-year window for sexual abuse victims […]
Wolf administration announces $3.2 million investment for trail gaps, ATV/snowmobile projects
Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced Wednesday, Jan. 11, that a $3.2 million investment is being made to help address priority trail gaps and support ATV/snowmobile projects throughout Pennsylvania. According to a release from the DCNR, the grants needed for the project are from the American Rescue Plan Act […]
Pa. lawmakers propose earlier presidential primary date
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Three Pennsylvania lawmakers say they are planning to introduce legislation to set an earlier date for the 2024 presidential primary election in the state. Sen. Sharif Street and Reps. Malcolm Kenyatta and Jared Solomon, all Democrats, are proposing a new presidential primary date of March 19, 2024, according to Street’s office. The […]
Former Philadelphia Election Official, Republican Al Schmidt, Shapiro’s Nominee for Secretary of State
Former Republican Philadelphia election official Al Schmidt will be nominated by Governor-elect Josh Shapiro for Pennsylvania’s secretary of state position, according to a staff report from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The nomination is setting Schmidt up to oversee the 2024 election which is expected to be a hard-fought one in...
There’s a reason for the decline in wild turkeys in Pennsylvania | PennLive letters
The Pa Game Commission (PGC) turkey biologist admitted in 2017 that the PGC has known there is a decline in the wild turkey population since 2017: “Wild turkeys are in trouble” | Popular Science. Simply a travesty of unaccountability that, here we are six years later without a...
