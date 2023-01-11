ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

pittsburghmagazine.com

Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro Calls on Dr. Debra Bogen as Pa. Secretary of Health

Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro has nominated Allegheny County Health Director Dr. Debra Bogen to be the next Pennsylvania secretary of health. Bogen was announced with four other picks for Shapiro’s administration — Dr. Val Arkoosh in human services, Jason Kavulich in aging, Dr. Latika Davis-Jones in drug and alcohol programs and Mike Humphreys in insurance.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro biography

Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro was born June 20, 1973, and raised in Montgomery County. He majored in political science at the University of Rochester and earned his Juris Doctor degree from Georgetown University. Shapiro, a Democrat, was elected to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in 2004 and represented the 153rd...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Josh Shapiro: Here's where he stands on some major issues

Josh Shapiro will be Pennsylvania's 48th governor. Here's where he stands on some major issues. (The information was taken from Shapiro's campaign website.) Related video above: Wolf, Shapiro discuss transfer of power. Abortion. Shapiro says abortion counts as health care and that he would veto any bill restricting abortion. He...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
aroundambler.com

Shapiro nominates Montgomery County Commissioner Dr. Val Arkoosh to lead the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services

Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro has nominated Montgomery County Commissioner Dr. Val Arkoosh as Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS). Shapiro previously served with Dr. Arkoosh on the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. Dr. Arkoosh via Montgomery County’s communication office issued a statement on her nomination. I am...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Shapiro nominates 5 more to cabinet positions including secretaries of human services, health

Shapiro nominates 5 more to cabinet positions including secretaries of human services, health. Shapiro nominates 5 more to cabinet positions including …. Shapiro nominates 5 more to cabinet positions including secretaries of human services, health. State Police Missing Men Press Conference. State Police Missing Men Press Conference. Community raises money...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

Lawmaker Proposes A Paid, Countywide School Board

>Lawmaker Proposes A Paid, Countywide School Board. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Newly elected state Senator Rosemary Brown of Monroe County says Pennsylvania should have a single-county, 10-year tryout for a paid, countywide school board. Brown laid out her proposal for the school board pilot program in a memo to fellow lawmakers Tuesday. Her plan would ask the state education secretary to designate one fourth-class county for the program, (one with a mid-sized population,) and to take tax burdens into account when making the selection. Pennsylvania has nine fourth-class counties, including Monroe, which has the highest property tax burden in the state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Shapiro taps suburban Philly superintendent for education chief

With days to go before he takes office, Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro continued to fill his cabinet on Monday, naming a suburban Philadelphia school superintendent to run the state Department of Education. The Democrat picked Dr. Khalid N. Mumin, who most recently served as superintendent of the Lower Merion school district in Montgomery County, as his […] The post Shapiro taps suburban Philly superintendent for education chief appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pasenategop.com

Regan Calls on Liquor Board Chairman to Halt 4% Price Increase at Wednesday’s Meeting

HARRISBURG – State Senate Law and Justice Committee Chairman Mike Regan (R-31, Cumberland and York counties) today sent a letter to Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) Chairman Tim Holden calling on him to refrain at a meeting on Wednesday from pushing through a last-minute, surprise 4% price increase on more than 3,000 popular wine and spirits products in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Shapiro taps superintendent to be education secretary

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A school superintendent who won Pennsylvania superintendent of the year and has experience in both the wealthiest and poorest districts will be Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro's nominee for secretary of education, the Democrat said Monday. Khalid Mumin, who has been superintendent of the Lower Merion School district...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
buckscountyherald.com

Fetterman and Casey should help Girls LEAD

In ory, it is expected that everyone, regardless of gender, is to have access to our national educational systems. However, there is no doubt that there are large disparities in education between the genders on a global level. Schooling is not always accessible for young girls in different countries around the world due to a variety of reasons.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Shapiro to be sworn-in on three Bibles with deep meaning to him, Jewish faithful

Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro will be sworn-in next week on three Bibles with significance to his family and Jewish faith. Shapiro, Pennsylvania’s outgoing attorney general, will use a family Bible that he has used for swearing-in ceremonies since 2005, a Hebrew Bible that was in the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh during the 2018 massacre, and a Bible carried by a Jewish soldier from Philadelphia during the D-Day invasion in World War II.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Three amendments rolled into one bill pass PA Senate

Three amendments have passed on the floor of the Pennsylvania State Senate today, all attached to one bill. According to State Senator Dan Laughlin’s office, Senate Bill One was proposed as a voter identification amendment. During the session, a second amendment was added to the bill to allow a two-year window for sexual abuse victims […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Wolf administration announces $3.2 million investment for trail gaps, ATV/snowmobile projects

Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced Wednesday, Jan. 11, that a $3.2 million investment is being made to help address priority trail gaps and support ATV/snowmobile projects throughout Pennsylvania. According to a release from the DCNR, the grants needed for the project are from the American Rescue Plan Act […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Pa. lawmakers propose earlier presidential primary date

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Three Pennsylvania lawmakers say they are planning to introduce legislation to set an earlier date for the 2024 presidential primary election in the state. Sen. Sharif Street and Reps. Malcolm Kenyatta and Jared Solomon, all Democrats, are proposing a new presidential primary date of March 19, 2024, according to Street’s office. The […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

