The burger chain Five Guys finally opened its long-awaited University City location to customers on Jan. 11. The new location at 3714 Spruce St., next to the Quad, was first announced in August 2021 with an anticipated opening date of late fall 2021 or early spring 2022. However, the planned opening date was delayed to mid-December 2022 because of supply chain issues and construction at Stouffer College House. The date was pushed back once more to Jan. 11, when the location finally began welcoming customers.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO