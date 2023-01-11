ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Annual MLK symposium to include service events, 1619 Project lecture

The African American Resource Center is hosting the 28th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Symposium on Social Change. The symposium — which begins on MLK Day of Service on Jan. 16 and continues until Feb. 3 — features events across Penn’s campus and Philadelphia. The symposium returns in person this year after a hiatus due to COVID-19.
Netter Center Student Advisory Board | Take an ABCS Course in spring 2023

The time has arrived: the Add/Drop period for spring 2023 courses. Path@Penn is filled with an amalgamation of courses, and as Penn students, we must fulfill course requirements for majors, minors, special programs, and school cores. To fulfill these requirements and venture beyond traditional courses, we urge you to sign up for a transformative academic experience: an Academically Based Community Service (ABCS) course.
Five Guys finally opens location next to Quad after over a year of delays

The burger chain Five Guys finally opened its long-awaited University City location to customers on Jan. 11. The new location at 3714 Spruce St., next to the Quad, was first announced in August 2021 with an anticipated opening date of late fall 2021 or early spring 2022. However, the planned opening date was delayed to mid-December 2022 because of supply chain issues and construction at Stouffer College House. The date was pushed back once more to Jan. 11, when the location finally began welcoming customers.
