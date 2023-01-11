Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cenlanow.com
Lafayette native, TikTok food critic Waffler69 dies of heart attack
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Popular TikToker and Lafayette native Waffler69, whose real name is Taylor Claydorm, passed away earlier this week. In a post on TikTok, Taylor’s brother, Clayton, announced that Taylor passed away on Jan. 11 after suffering a heart attack. Taylor garnered a following of close...
cenlanow.com
Tigers on the road to take on Alabama Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The LSU Tigers hit the road for the first of four consecutive games against ranked opponents when they travel to Tuscaloosa to face No. 4 Alabama, Saturday at Coleman Coliseum. The Tigers and Tide are scheduled for 3 p.m. in a game broadcast on...
cenlanow.com
NIPD: Viral Facebook rumor of shooting in New Iberia Walmart is false
NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — If you see a rumor on Facebook about a shooting at the New Iberia Walmart you can safely ignore it, police said Thursday. New Iberia Police Chief Todd D’Albor confirmed to News 10 that the rumor is false. A Facebook poster wrote that...
cenlanow.com
Repairs to I-10 overpass in Lafayette to start Jan. 20, will take ‘a few months’
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Motorists who use I-10 and I-49 in Lafayette will see some disruption of their commute for a while starting later this month. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced its plans to repair the I-10 eastbound overpass at I-49 in Lafayette, which was damaged in a crash on Jan. 3.
cenlanow.com
Son accused of stabbing father with kitchen knife in Baton Rouge home
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A son is in custody after a stabbing involving his father around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10. Christopher Meadows, 24, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of attempted second-degree murder. The father was taken to a local hospital...
cenlanow.com
Lafayette pastor upset about homeless encampments near St. John Street church
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Bishop Stanley Sinegal has been in the ministry for 25 years. He says within the last eight to ten years he has seen an increase in the number of homeless people and that as a result has had to take some extreme measures to protect his church property and the congregation.
cenlanow.com
Evangeline man arrested in connection with series of drive-by shootings
CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested a resident of the Evangeline community in western Acadia Parish on charges in connection with multiple drive-by shootings. Arrested was Skylar LeJeune, 20, of Evangeline. He has been booked on 7 counts of Assault by.
cenlanow.com
Gueydan man dead after being struck while riding bicycle
VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Gueydan man was killed when his bicycle was struck by a vehicle in Vermilion Parish. According to Louisiana State Police Troop I, Troopers were notified around 7 p.m. Monday night of a two-vehicle crash involving a bicycle on LA 717 near Ellie Benoit Road in Vermilion Parish.
cenlanow.com
Lafayette police officer fired for excessive force reinstated with back pay
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette police officer who was fired for using excessive force to subdue a suspect has his job back. Former Lafayette Police Officer Pablo Estrada was accused of punching and shoving a man who was taken into custody, and fired from the department as a result.
Comments / 1