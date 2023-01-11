ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Lafayette native, TikTok food critic Waffler69 dies of heart attack

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Popular TikToker and Lafayette native Waffler69, whose real name is Taylor Claydorm, passed away earlier this week. In a post on TikTok, Taylor’s brother, Clayton, announced that Taylor passed away on Jan. 11 after suffering a heart attack. Taylor garnered a following of close...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Tigers on the road to take on Alabama Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The LSU Tigers hit the road for the first of four consecutive games against ranked opponents when they travel to Tuscaloosa to face No. 4 Alabama, Saturday at Coleman Coliseum. The Tigers and Tide are scheduled for 3 p.m. in a game broadcast on...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Evangeline man arrested in connection with series of drive-by shootings

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested a resident of the Evangeline community in western Acadia Parish on charges in connection with multiple drive-by shootings. Arrested was Skylar LeJeune, 20, of Evangeline. He has been booked on 7 counts of Assault by.
EVANGELINE, LA
Gueydan man dead after being struck while riding bicycle

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Gueydan man was killed when his bicycle was struck by a vehicle in Vermilion Parish. According to Louisiana State Police Troop I, Troopers were notified around 7 p.m. Monday night of a two-vehicle crash involving a bicycle on LA 717 near Ellie Benoit Road in Vermilion Parish.
VERMILION PARISH, LA

