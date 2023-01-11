ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

KDVR.com

1 injured in shooting at Fort Carson

One person was injured by a pellet gun in the combat team area of Fort Carson. One person was injured by a pellet gun in the combat team area of Fort Carson. A discussion on rerouting TABOR funds to educators is underway in Colorado's Capitol. Avalanche closes US HWY 40...
FORT CARSON, CO
Colorado Newsline

Theocrats in the Colorado Capitol

Not two hours into the opening of the Colorado General Assembly this week, a group of Republican lawmakers made it clear that they’re at the Capitol not for the purpose of governing but rather to disrupt and evangelize. The vote for House speaker had long been a bipartisan, unanimous affair in which the minority party […] The post Theocrats in the Colorado Capitol appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Denver District Attorney's Office adds new canine member

Meet Bodhi! Bodhi is the newest member of the Denver District Attorney's Office and can offer emotional support to victims, witnesses and families inside courtrooms. Denver District Attorney’s Office adds new canine …. Meet Bodhi! Bodhi is the newest member of the Denver District Attorney's Office and can offer...
DENVER, CO
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Colorado

Colorado is home to stunning natural wonders, not least of which is its healthy bear population. Over the years, hunters and wildlife officers have caught several impressive specimens. Read on to discover the largest bear ever caught in Colorado!. The Largest Bear Ever Caught in Colorado. The largest bears ever...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Flights back to normal after FAA computer outage

A computer failure at the Federal Aviation Administration caused thousands of flights to be grounded across the country including those out of the Denver International Airport. Carly Moore reports. Flights back to normal after FAA computer outage. A computer failure at the Federal Aviation Administration caused thousands of flights to...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

New Colorado backcountry skiing experience

Get your skiing fix with Telluride's beautiful vistas. Dan Daru reports. Get your skiing fix with Telluride's beautiful vistas. Dan Daru reports. The family of Aaliyah Cortez died from her injuries Thursday morning. Talya Cunningham reports. Police learn to drive on the ice. Broomfield police went to Georgetown to learn...
DENVER, CO
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Colorado Democrats want gun control, but this 2nd Amendment group is gearing up to battle them in court

While Colorado Democrats promise an emphasis on gun laws unseen last year, a pro-gun group says it’s readying to thwart their efforts in court. Colorado voters delivered the party historic majorities in the state Senate and House of Representatives this past November, with some key races being run on explicitly pro-gun control promises. A poll commissioned by Giffords, a gun control advocacy organization, likewise indicated gun violence was top of mind for many voters as they cast their ballots — and that was before the horror of the latest mass shooting in the state.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Southwest trying to recover from mass cancellations

Consumer confidence in the airline is at an all-time low. Alex Rose reports. Southwest trying to recover from mass cancellations. Consumer confidence in the airline is at an all-time low. Alex Rose reports. Egg shortage leading to higher prices. It's a perfect storm between inflation and Avian flu. Nicole Fierro...
COLORADO STATE
iheart.com

One Colorado City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs

As more and more Americans start traveling again, they need to be aware of tiny hitchhikers. Bed bugs are known to catch a ride with passengers heading to different areas of the United States, ready to infest furniture, beds, and living spaces. Even worse, they feast on human blood with the potential to leave your skin super itchy.
COLORADO CITY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Citizen's lucky find leads to excavation of two large fossils in Colorado

Thanks to a citizen discovery, two large fossils have been unearthed in Colorado's Royal Gorge Region. According to the Royal Gorge Regional Museum and History Center, the tibia and fibula of an unidentified "longneck sauropod" dinosaur have been excavated after a citizen stumbled onto them and reported the find to the Bureau of Land Management. The museum hopes to use these fossils to provide an up-close look to the public...
COLORADO STATE

