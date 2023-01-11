Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Dancing Quebec panhandler, my neighbor, dies of overdoseDavid Heitz
Denver Airport travelers tried to bring guns, fuel and a sword through TSAHeather Willard
Unique restaurant chain opening new location in Colorado next weekKristen WaltersGreenwood Village, CO
Five indicted in Front Range auto theft and burglary crime ringHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Opinion: Hitchhiker bed bugs swarm homeless peopleDavid Heitz
Related
KDVR.com
1 injured in shooting at Fort Carson
One person was injured by a pellet gun in the combat team area of Fort Carson. One person was injured by a pellet gun in the combat team area of Fort Carson. A discussion on rerouting TABOR funds to educators is underway in Colorado's Capitol. Avalanche closes US HWY 40...
Theocrats in the Colorado Capitol
Not two hours into the opening of the Colorado General Assembly this week, a group of Republican lawmakers made it clear that they’re at the Capitol not for the purpose of governing but rather to disrupt and evangelize. The vote for House speaker had long been a bipartisan, unanimous affair in which the minority party […] The post Theocrats in the Colorado Capitol appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
People in Colorado Are Moving to These More Appealing Cities
I'm not saying you should consider leaving Fort Collins, but if you did, where would you go? Usually when you think of friends or family moving away from here, it's usually for a job or college, or maybe a relationship of some sort, that takes them to another state far away.
KDVR.com
Denver District Attorney's Office adds new canine member
Meet Bodhi! Bodhi is the newest member of the Denver District Attorney's Office and can offer emotional support to victims, witnesses and families inside courtrooms. Denver District Attorney’s Office adds new canine …. Meet Bodhi! Bodhi is the newest member of the Denver District Attorney's Office and can offer...
The Happiest Prisoner on Death Row Tells a Sad Tale from Colorado
The tragic case of Joe Arridy is one that lives in infamy for the state of Colorado and everyone involved. Once called, "the happiest man on death row," Arridy is believed to have been falsely accused and convicted of a brutal crime that resulted in his execution and a dark time for Colorado as a whole.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Colorado
Colorado is home to stunning natural wonders, not least of which is its healthy bear population. Over the years, hunters and wildlife officers have caught several impressive specimens. Read on to discover the largest bear ever caught in Colorado!. The Largest Bear Ever Caught in Colorado. The largest bears ever...
Summit Daily News
Colorado voters may be asked to forgo their future TABOR refunds so the state can boost school funding
The Colorado legislature will debate a bill this year that would ask voters in November to waive their future Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights refunds and earmark the money, potentially billions of dollars each year, to public education. The forthcoming measure, sponsored by state Rep. Cathy Kipp, a Fort Collins...
coloradosun.com
Colorado may bolster liability protections for private landowners who let the public recreate on their lands
Ever since a federal appeals court in 2019 sided with a mountain biker who sued the federal government after crashing on an Air Force Academy trail, recreational access on private property in Colorado has been under threat. Landowners have closed trails, and even entire mountains, fearing an injured hiker could...
Who are the 15 unidentified people in Denver?
Since 1952, there have been 90 bodies found in Colorado that remain unidentified. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner says 15 of those bodies were found in the city.
Denver workers now most protected in nation
The Denver City Council voted unanimously to pass legislation protecting workers’ wages.
KDVR.com
Flights back to normal after FAA computer outage
A computer failure at the Federal Aviation Administration caused thousands of flights to be grounded across the country including those out of the Denver International Airport. Carly Moore reports. Flights back to normal after FAA computer outage. A computer failure at the Federal Aviation Administration caused thousands of flights to...
KDVR.com
New Colorado backcountry skiing experience
Get your skiing fix with Telluride's beautiful vistas. Dan Daru reports. Get your skiing fix with Telluride's beautiful vistas. Dan Daru reports. The family of Aaliyah Cortez died from her injuries Thursday morning. Talya Cunningham reports. Police learn to drive on the ice. Broomfield police went to Georgetown to learn...
Colorado officials urge citizens to test homes for radon
Health officials are urging Coloradans to test their homes for excessive levels of radon, a naturally occurring, colorless and odorless gas that is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S. and contributes to as many as 500 lung cancer deaths in Colorado each year. The gas forms...
coloradosun.com
Aurora landlord who hired armed guards to evict motel residents faces a second lawsuit
The landlord of an extended stay motel in Aurora, who recently settled with three plaintiffs who sued his company for hiring armed guards to illegally evict residents at gunpoint in late 2021, is being sued again by 18 other residents with similar but more extensive claims. The first lawsuit against...
Are You Daring Enough to Drive Through Colorado’s Phantom Canyon?
Colorado's Phantom Canyon Road is considered to be one of the most scenic drives in the state, but the 30-mile route also has another reputation - it's known for being haunted by ghosts of the past. History as a Railroad. Constructed in 1894, the 30-mile-long canyon route first started out...
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Colorado Democrats want gun control, but this 2nd Amendment group is gearing up to battle them in court
While Colorado Democrats promise an emphasis on gun laws unseen last year, a pro-gun group says it’s readying to thwart their efforts in court. Colorado voters delivered the party historic majorities in the state Senate and House of Representatives this past November, with some key races being run on explicitly pro-gun control promises. A poll commissioned by Giffords, a gun control advocacy organization, likewise indicated gun violence was top of mind for many voters as they cast their ballots — and that was before the horror of the latest mass shooting in the state.
KDVR.com
Southwest trying to recover from mass cancellations
Consumer confidence in the airline is at an all-time low. Alex Rose reports. Southwest trying to recover from mass cancellations. Consumer confidence in the airline is at an all-time low. Alex Rose reports. Egg shortage leading to higher prices. It's a perfect storm between inflation and Avian flu. Nicole Fierro...
iheart.com
One Colorado City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
As more and more Americans start traveling again, they need to be aware of tiny hitchhikers. Bed bugs are known to catch a ride with passengers heading to different areas of the United States, ready to infest furniture, beds, and living spaces. Even worse, they feast on human blood with the potential to leave your skin super itchy.
Citizen's lucky find leads to excavation of two large fossils in Colorado
Thanks to a citizen discovery, two large fossils have been unearthed in Colorado's Royal Gorge Region. According to the Royal Gorge Regional Museum and History Center, the tibia and fibula of an unidentified "longneck sauropod" dinosaur have been excavated after a citizen stumbled onto them and reported the find to the Bureau of Land Management. The museum hopes to use these fossils to provide an up-close look to the public...
Hey, Colorado — The Cops Know When You’re Driving High
Marijuana is legal in Colorado, and you're allowed to enjoy it. However, local law enforcement wants to remind you not to get high and drive — and to remember that they know when you're doing it. Like some people think they're okay to drive after a few drinks, you...
Comments / 2