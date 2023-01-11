Jewish students have faced a “hostile” culture in the National Union of Students (NUS), an independent investigation into antisemitism has found.The NUS has failed to sufficiently challenge antisemitism in some instances, according to the report by lawyer Rebecca Tuck KC.The union, which commissioned the investigation, acknowledged its findings were “shocking”.It is apparent from this report... that the culture within NUS and at NUS events has been perceived by many Jewish students, for good reason, as hostileRebecca TuckThe report said there was a “poor relationship” between the NUS and some Jewish students stemming from views about the Israel-Palestinian conflict.It cited numerous...

