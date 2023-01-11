Read full article on original website
Black Teacher Told 'Go Back To Africa' Sues School Over Race Discrimination
In a lawsuit, former teacher Tiffany Wright accuses Santa Monica's New Roads School of fostering a hostile and discriminatory work environment and wrongfully terminating her.
Parents Fume as High School Ballers Are Benched for Monkey Taunts
Students accused of bullying a Black basketball player with monkey noises during a school game have been suspended from their Michigan school district—but it was not enough for parents and community members who claim the district is too soft on racism. Despite the students’ punishment, parents and teachers continued to call out racism that pervades Jenison Public Schools at a board meeting Monday night.Jenison Public Schools director of communications Peter DeGraaf told The Daily Beast Tuesday that the students responsible for the racist behavior had been given “out-of-school disciplinary action.” He didn’t specify what that entailed or how many students...
Federal judge hears arguments on state college campus surveys about freedom of thought
A federal judge on Monday began hearing testimony in a trial over the constitutionality of a 2021 state law requiring colleges and universities to survey students and staff members about “intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity” on campus.
Mid-lawsuit against former Princeton colleagues, Alejandro Zaera‐Polo declares that “from now on white males answer back”
Alejandro Zaera-Polo, a former dean and architecture professor at the Princeton University School of Architecture (PSOA), has registered his distaste for contemporary academia in two different courts: Last August, he filed a suit in Mercer County Superior Court against the Trustees of Princeton University, university administrators, and former colleagues Mónica Ponce de León, Elizabeth Diller, and V. Mitch McEwen, among others, alleging wrongful termination, breach of contract, discrimination and defamation, the creation of a hostile work environment, and other violations.
Petition Supporting Professor Fired for Islamophobia Signed by Thousands
Erika López Prater was dismissed by Hamline University in November for including in her class discussion a medieval Islamic painting of the Prophet Muhammad.
Student's Racist Social Media Message Is Free Speech, Mizzou Officials Say
University of Missouri student Meg Miller will go unpunished for sharing a racist message on social media, with school officials citing First Amendment protections.
Jewish students ‘faced hostile culture’ in National Union of Students
Jewish students have faced a “hostile” culture in the National Union of Students (NUS), an independent investigation into antisemitism has found.The NUS has failed to sufficiently challenge antisemitism in some instances, according to the report by lawyer Rebecca Tuck KC.The union, which commissioned the investigation, acknowledged its findings were “shocking”.It is apparent from this report... that the culture within NUS and at NUS events has been perceived by many Jewish students, for good reason, as hostileRebecca TuckThe report said there was a “poor relationship” between the NUS and some Jewish students stemming from views about the Israel-Palestinian conflict.It cited numerous...
