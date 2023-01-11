Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Residents in Chicago are Mad as Migrants will be Housed at Woodlawn Elementary SchoolTom HandyChicago, IL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Former Payroll Manager at the Art Institute of Chicago Charged with Defrauding Museum Out of $2 MillionA. M. RayChicago, IL
Does your hotel room have bed bugs? Here's how to checkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
An Open Letter From Mayor Michael Glotz: Tinley Park Mental Health Center Site PlansSouth Suburban NewsTinley Park, IL
Podcast Exclusive: Patrick Kane Expects to Meet With GM Kyle Davidson Soon About Future
Podcast exclusive: Kane expects to meet with Davidson soon about future originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle goes 1-on-1 with Patrick Kane to discuss his injury status, future as the March 3 trade deadline approaches, how good Connor Bedard is, how much he talks to Jonathan Toews about the future and much more.
Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson Explains Decision to Reassign Lukas Reichel
Hawks GM Davidson explains decision to reassign Reichel originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks sent Lukas Reichel back to Rockford on Friday, and let's just say a portion of the fanbase wasn't crazy about the move. He had an impressive three-game stint in the NHL and looked like a different player.
Avalanche rout Senators 7-0 losing 7 of 8 games
Mikko Rantanen, Artturi Lehkonen and Alex Newhook each scored twice, Pavel Francouz made 29 saves for his first shutout of the season and the Colorado Avalanche routed the Ottawa Senators 7-0 on Saturday night
Cizikas and Beauvillier score early, Isles top Canadiens 2-1
Casey Cizikas and Anthony Beauvillier scored first-period goals and Ilya Sorokin made 22 saves as the New York Islanders snapped a four-game losing streak by beating the Montreal Canadiens 2-1
Ricketts: Cubs Able to Compete for NL Central Title in 2023
Ricketts: Cubs can compete for NL Central title in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As the Cubs Convention kicks off Friday evening for the first time since 2020, fans are getting their first look at a revamped Cubs roster that aims to measurably improve upon a 74-88 showing in 2022, 19 games behind the division champion Cardinals.
Flyers spoil Ovechkin's 30th goal milestone, beat Caps 3-1
Scott Laughton had a goal and an assist and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Washington Capitals, 3-1, on Saturday night
Panthers score 3 in 2nd period, rally to beat Canucks 4-3
Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3
How Blackhawks Have Won 3 in a Row Without Patrick Kane
How Blackhawks have won 3 in a row without Patrick Kane originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For the first time since the second week of the season, the Blackhawks have won more than two games in a row. They're on a nice little run right now. The confusing part:...
2022-23 NBA Midseason Awards Odds for ROY, DPOY, Sixth Man, More
NBA midseason awards odds for ROY, DPOY, sixth man, more originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The talent level in the NBA is as even as it’s ever been. Though parity remains an evergreen theme as the season progresses, it’s not because teams are short on talent – it’s actually the opposite.
How New Bears President Kevin Warren Affects Arlington Heights Stadium Plans
How Kevin Warren hire affects new Bears stadium plans originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Four months after Ted Phillips announced his retirement as Bears president/CEO, the team found his replacement. The Bears announced on Thursday that Kevin Warren will lead the organization moving forward. One of the first questions on many people’s minds is likely, “How will this hire affect the Bears’ move to Arlington Heights?” It may be surprising, but the answer is really, “Not at all.”
Which Game Could LeBron Break the All-Time Scoring Record?
Which game could LeBron break the all-time scoring record? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It was on Oct. 29, 2003 that an 18-year-old rookie named LeBron James hit a 16-foot jumper against the Sacramento Kings for the first points of his NBA career. Now, nearly 20 years and 38,000...
Ranking Value of Bulls' Trade Assets as Deadline Pulls Within Month
Ranking value of Bulls' trade assets as deadline nears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In 2007, the Chicago Bulls entered the season with high expectations. The franchise was coming off a 49-win campaign and, after drafting Joakim Noah, largely opted for continuity, signing veteran forward Joe Smith in free agency.
Report: Cubs Avoid Arbitration With Nick Madrigal on $1.225M Deal
Report: Madrigal, Cubs avoid arbitration on $1.225M deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Cubs have avoided arbitration with infielder Nick Madrigal, agreeing to a $1,225,000 deal for the 2023 season, according to a report from Jon Heyman. The 25-year-old will enter his second season on the North...
Hoyer: Hosmer Expected to Be Opening Day First Baseman
Hoyer: Hosmer expected to be Opening Day first baseman originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Just hours after Eric Hosmer officially agreed to terms to a one-year deal with the Cubs, team President Jed Hoyer confirmed the 33-year-old is expected to begin the season as the team's starting first baseman.
Bulls' Lonzo Ball Set to Hit 1-Year Absence, Making ‘Slow Progress'
Ball set to hit 1-year absence, making 'slow progress' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Saturday marks one year since Lonzo Ball played in an NBA game. That the Golden State Warriors---the last opponent Ball faced---are in town on Sunday is the definition of cruel coincidence. And cruel is about...
Zach LaVine Explains Last-Second Shot in Bulls' Head-Scratching Loss
WASHINGTON --- With DeMar DeRozan missing his first game of the season, Zach LaVine scored 35 points or more for the third time in four games. That included a difficult, game-tying 3-pointer with 30.1 seconds left on an inbounds play with 1 second left on the shot clock. But after...
Ricketts: No Progress Toward Sosa Reunion
Ricketts: No progress toward Sosa reunion originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. During the fan Q&A session at the Ricketts family panel that opened Saturday's events at this weekend's Cubs Convention, fans asked the Cubs chairman about the possibility of more day games, the changes to the area around Wrigley Field and what Laura and Tom's first memories of the Cubs were.
Report: Cubs, Ian Happ Reach $10.85M Deal, Avoid Arbitration
Report: Cubs, Happ reach $10.85M deal, avoid arbitration originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Cubs have avoided arbitration with outfielder Ian Happ, reaching a $10.85 million deal for 2023, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Happ, now 28, is coming off the best season of...
