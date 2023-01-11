ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

Podcast Exclusive: Patrick Kane Expects to Meet With GM Kyle Davidson Soon About Future

Podcast exclusive: Kane expects to meet with Davidson soon about future originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle goes 1-on-1 with Patrick Kane to discuss his injury status, future as the March 3 trade deadline approaches, how good Connor Bedard is, how much he talks to Jonathan Toews about the future and much more.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Ricketts: Cubs Able to Compete for NL Central Title in 2023

Ricketts: Cubs can compete for NL Central title in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As the Cubs Convention kicks off Friday evening for the first time since 2020, fans are getting their first look at a revamped Cubs roster that aims to measurably improve upon a 74-88 showing in 2022, 19 games behind the division champion Cardinals.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

How New Bears President Kevin Warren Affects Arlington Heights Stadium Plans

How Kevin Warren hire affects new Bears stadium plans originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Four months after Ted Phillips announced his retirement as Bears president/CEO, the team found his replacement. The Bears announced on Thursday that Kevin Warren will lead the organization moving forward. One of the first questions on many people’s minds is likely, “How will this hire affect the Bears’ move to Arlington Heights?” It may be surprising, but the answer is really, “Not at all.”
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Ranking Value of Bulls' Trade Assets as Deadline Pulls Within Month

Ranking value of Bulls' trade assets as deadline nears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In 2007, the Chicago Bulls entered the season with high expectations. The franchise was coming off a 49-win campaign and, after drafting Joakim Noah, largely opted for continuity, signing veteran forward Joe Smith in free agency.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Report: Cubs Avoid Arbitration With Nick Madrigal on $1.225M Deal

Report: Madrigal, Cubs avoid arbitration on $1.225M deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Cubs have avoided arbitration with infielder Nick Madrigal, agreeing to a $1,225,000 deal for the 2023 season, according to a report from Jon Heyman. The 25-year-old will enter his second season on the North...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Hoyer: Hosmer Expected to Be Opening Day First Baseman

Hoyer: Hosmer expected to be Opening Day first baseman originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Just hours after Eric Hosmer officially agreed to terms to a one-year deal with the Cubs, team President Jed Hoyer confirmed the 33-year-old is expected to begin the season as the team's starting first baseman.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Ricketts: No Progress Toward Sosa Reunion

Ricketts: No progress toward Sosa reunion originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. During the fan Q&A session at the Ricketts family panel that opened Saturday's events at this weekend's Cubs Convention, fans asked the Cubs chairman about the possibility of more day games, the changes to the area around Wrigley Field and what Laura and Tom's first memories of the Cubs were.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Report: Cubs, Ian Happ Reach $10.85M Deal, Avoid Arbitration

Report: Cubs, Happ reach $10.85M deal, avoid arbitration originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Cubs have avoided arbitration with outfielder Ian Happ, reaching a $10.85 million deal for 2023, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Happ, now 28, is coming off the best season of...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
105K+
Followers
86K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy