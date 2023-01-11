▶️ VIDEO: Helicopter hovers over pickup to rescue driver from Arizona floods

Read full article on original website
AZFamily
DPS: 5 dead after crash involving tractor-trailers in Arizona
Experts seeing Phoenix homes staying on market for longer, selling for less. The Valley’s housing market has taken a dramatic turn. Instead of homes selling in record time with multiple offers, properties are staying on the market longer. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Investigators believe a semi-truck driver wasn't...
12news.com
5 dead, multiple traffic delays after 4 crashes on I-10
ARIZONA, USA — Five people are dead after a fiery semi-truck crash Thursday morning on Interstate 10 near Chandler Boulevard, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. Deputies said a semi-truck crashed into two passenger vehicles going at full speed. The impact caused the two passenger vehicles to...
Arizona helicopter crew rescues driver from flash flooded creek: 'precarious situation'
An Arizona driver was rescued by a helicopter crew last week after he allegedly drove around the Tonto Creek barricade and his vehicle became trapped in flood waters.
ksro.com
19 Dead from California, Including Ukiah Woman Found in Submerged Car Near Forestville
The historic storms slamming much of California aren’t letting up. At least 19 people have died, mostly from falling trees and vehicles being overwhelmed by floodwaters. A Ukiah woman was found dead in her vehicle on Wednesday morning by sheriff’s rescue teams. She got trapped in a flooded area on Trenton-Healdsburg Road near Forestville on Tuesday morning. The woman, 43-year-old Daphne Fontino, called 911 to say her vehicle was filling up with water before the line went dead. Despite many attempts to get her back on the line, dispatchers were unable to reconnect. Officials say this is one of the deadliest disasters in the history of the state. About five million people were under flood watches on Wednesday as another atmospheric river is set to bring more rain in the coming days. Some areas have seen hurricane force winds with gusts up to 60-miles-per-hour.
Arizona witness describes hovering cigar-shaped object overhead
An Arizona witness at Scottsdale reported watching and photographing a silent, hovering, cigar-shaped object at 1:32 p.m. on November 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
AZFamily
First Alert for rain, snow in Arizona beginning Sunday through Tuesday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Quiet weather will finish off the week with temperatures in the mid-70s on Friday and upper-60s on Saturday. However, clouds will increase on Saturday as the leading edge of a series of weather impulses takes aim at Arizona. As a result, we’re First Alerting for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday with the likelihood of rain, heavy at times, around metro Phoenix. For the mountains, especially above 5,000 feet, we anticipate periods of heavy snow beginning Sunday morning, making travel potentially dangerous through the early part of the week. Rain will start Sunday morning and end by late Tuesday morning. Snow will linger into Tuesday night.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Landslide closes part of Highway 101 in Southern Oregon
A landslide shut down a section of Highway 101 on the Southern Oregon coast. The highway closed about 12 miles south of Port Orford Monday afternoon. A landslide caused about 200 yards of highway to collapse 15 feet down and slide 12 feet west, the Oregon Department of Transportation said.
AZFamily
Holiday weekend storm on the way to Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -A weak cold front is exiting Arizona this morning. It brought light snow to the high country, and a few light rain showers mostly north of Maricopa County earlier this morning. In the wake of the front, look for clearing skies and cooler temperatures today. In the Valley, expect a high of 65 degrees.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️Firefighters train to rescue people, pets who fall through Central Oregon ice
Bend Fire and Rescue is reminding the public to stay off the ice, whether it be frozen ponds, canals or river. The warning applies to pets, too, and the people who may go out on the ice to try to rescue their four legged friends. Less than two weeks ago,...
Series of Storms to Affect Arizona Starting Sunday: Official Risk Assessment Released
This will just be a reminder to the forecast I told you in the livestream a week ago. This is the period I projected to have the storms parade on in. The first Sunday, increasing everywhere on Monday, then more throughout the week. So, the week of January 15th will be very stormy.
KRQE News 13
Scraper Storm Impacts New Mexico Today
A storm system arrived late last night, bringing snow across the northwest and southern Colorado early this morning. Now that we are heading into the afternoon, most activity has dissipated besides in southern Colorado and higher elevations in the northern mountains. Snowfall amounts were significantly lower than last week’s storm, only picking up 2-3″ in New Mexico and 4-5″ in southern Colorado.
12news.com
A life-sized teddy bear is running through Arizona. The visit is part of a much-larger project and message
KINGMAN, Ariz. — A life-size teddy bear running through Arizona named Bearsun is bringing awareness to mental health by running from New York City to Los Angeles. Jesse Larios, the man inside the giant character, began his journey on November 5th and since then has averaged running 40 miles a day.
SignalsAZ
Winter Wandering: Top 5 Winter Hikes
It may be the middle of winter but there’s something about a warmish day, an impossibly blue sky, and the sounds of nature all around that makes you want to do a little winter hiking in Arizona. Here are Talking Glass Media’s Top 5 Winter Hikes to take when you need to shake off some cabin fever and hit the open trail.
kjzz.org
As Arizona egg prices spike, more people are getting backyard chickens
Egg prices are up — and there’s no relief in sight, thanks to an avian flu outbreak that killed tens of millions of chickens. But not Amy McSheffrey’s. The Phoenix resident keeps 13 chickens in her backyard on the outskirts of the Arcadia neighborhood. McSheffrey’s ladies deliver about eight eggs per day, and while that’s not the only reason she keeps chickens, it’s definitely a bonus.
AZFamily
Arizona father meets daughter for first time thanks to DNA test
Temperatures breach 70 degrees but go back down to high 50s plus rain. Expect a few nice days to end the work week as a ridge of high pressure builds in and we will see plenty of sunshine and temperatures back into the 70s. Maricopa County detention officer accused of...
What Lake Mead Needs To Get Water Levels Back Up at Drought-Hit Reservoir
"We have a long way to go to begin to pull ourselves out of this 20+ year drought in the larger Colorado River basin," expert Andrea K. Gerlak told Newsweek.
Arizona Angler Boats State Record Tiger Trout
Arizona has a new tiger trout record. Angler Bryan Morgan netted the 5-pound, 11.8-ounce trophy while fishing in Woods Canyon Lake, about two hours northeast of Phoenix. It bested the previous tiger trout record by roughly two pounds. Morgan landed the big trout using 6-pound test line on an ultralight...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm brings high winds, rain and snow to Arizona overnight
PHOENIX — A cold front is moving into Arizona!. As it pushes through, winds are picking up and temperatures are dropping. Valley highs will fall back into the mid 60s on Wednesday after hitting the low 70s this afternoon. We're also tracking rain and snow, mainly across northern Arizona,...
Mexican Grey Wolf detected in northern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Mexican Grey Wolf has made quite the journey traveling more than 350 miles from her pack in Arizona. Most recently, she’s been tracked outside of Las Vegas, New Mexico. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says the lone wolf is a one-year-old female who was born into the Mexican Grey Wolf […]
AZFamily
More rain and snow ahead, First Alert Weather Day to come on Sunday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Not a bad start to our morning with lows in the lower 50s and just a few clouds, this afternoon we will seeing clearing skies as a weak cold front moves to the east of us. Because of that front, temperatures this afternoon will be slightly...
