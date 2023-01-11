INDIANAPOLIS — Court documents detail an affair spurred to violence involving “Bob & Tom” comedian Ronald Sexton, better known as Donnie Baker, and a Fountaintown woman. Previously, Sexton told FOX59 about how he was shot at while driving a rental vehicle in Indianapolis on Dec. 11 after stopping in the city to meet up with someone at a bar. Newly obtained court documents reveal further details into the knotted entanglement of infidelity, including how Sexton told police the man who shot at him was the very husband of the woman he was having an affair with.

