Lawrence, IN

Man arrested in Carmel for stabbing of Fort Wayne woman

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne police have made an arrest a week after asking for information about a stabbing that left a woman fighting for her life. The stabbing took place last Saturday morning at the Preston Pointe apartment complex located off Illinois Road in southwest Fort Wayne. Just...
Docs: ‘Bob & Tom’ comedian shot at after caught by husband while having affair in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Court documents detail an affair spurred to violence involving “Bob & Tom” comedian Ronald Sexton, better known as Donnie Baker, and a Fountaintown woman. Previously, Sexton told FOX59 about how he was shot at while driving a rental vehicle in Indianapolis on Dec. 11 after stopping in the city to meet up with someone at a bar. Newly obtained court documents reveal further details into the knotted entanglement of infidelity, including how Sexton told police the man who shot at him was the very husband of the woman he was having an affair with.
