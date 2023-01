Four teams get the NFL's postseason started on Saturday, featuring four quarterbacks making their postseason starting debuts. Seattle veteran Geno Smith spent years trying to find a starting job before settling with the Seahawks this season. They will travel to face rookie Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers in Saturday's first game. The nightcap features two of the league's up-and-coming young quarterbacks: Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers head to Jacksonville, where they'll face 2021 No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars. There will be three more games on Sunday and one more on Monday this weekend.

