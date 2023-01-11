Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KPLC TV
Mallard Junction Park to close for improvements Tuesday afternoon
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Mallard Junction Park will close at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17 for an improvement project. The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury expects the park to reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles woman saves man on overturned kayak in Prien Lake
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One lake Charles woman had quite the experience after she jumped in the frigid waters of Prien Lake. Nikki Lafuria was just relaxing Thursday when she noticed a man in a kayak in the lake outside her home. She tells 7News, shortly after, the man...
KPLC TV
Leash, aggressive dog laws in Calcasieu Parish
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A tragic case in Baton Rouge has raised questions about leash laws in our area. Seven-year-old Sadie Davila was killed when a dog attacked her last Friday. The dog’s owner faces a count of negligent homicide because his dog was roaming free. “There is...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 12, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 12, 2023. George Joseph March, 46, Lake Charles: CDS II possession; criminal trespass. Jermaine Oneil Crespobatista, 19, Sulphur: Misdemeanor carnal knowledge of a juvenile. Ron Cory Deville, 46, Lake Charles: CDS II possession. Harris Anthony Lee, 38, Sarasota,...
KPLC TV
Officials say emergency vehicles prioritized during Grand Lake bridge repairs
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Officials say they are working to make sure emergency vehicles have access to Big Lake while repair efforts go on with Grand Lake Pontoon Bridge. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said it will ensure that emergency vehicles have access across the Black Bayou Pontoon bridge.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles attorney Hunter Lundy joins race for governor
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles’ own Hunter Lundy has decided to run for governor. The well-known personal injury attorney has been exploring the idea for months now and formally announced his candidacy online Thursday morning. Sixty-eight-year-old Lundy was born and raised in Lake Charles, where for more...
KPLC TV
Chamber choir performs at Immaculate Conception Cathedral
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A choir director from Lake Charles visited her hometown with her students to perform at the Immaculate Conception Cathedral Friday evening. The Nimitz High School Chamber Choir, led by Erin Scalisi, traveled five hours from Irving, Texas for the performance. Scalisi said she has big...
KPLC TV
SWLA firefighters remind residents to burn safely after busy afternoon
Calcasieu Parish, La. (KPLC) - Local fire officials are reminding residents to use caution with outdoor burning after an active afternoon for firefighters. Officials with Ward 6 Fire Protection District 1 in the DeQuincy area said residents should have an adequate water supply and always keep an eye on the fire when burning grass or leaves.
KPLC TV
KPLC looking into fight between Washington-Marion, Eunice at basketball game
Eunice, La. (KPLC) - KPLC has received videos of a brawl between Washington-Marion and Eunice at a basketball game Friday night. The video shows both players and fans involved. It is not clear what led to the fight. KPLC has reached out to numerous agencies, including the LHSAA which oversees...
KPLC TV
MLK events in SWLA
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Submit events to news@kplctv.com. MLK Gospel Extravaganza: 6:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 15, at Mount Olive Baptist Baptist Church in Lake Charles. Performances by local church choirs, praise teens and praise dancers. During the program, it will be renamed the Cary Chavis Gospel Extravaganza. Beauregard Celebration...
KPLC TV
DA drops charges against nurse practitioner
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After reviewing the case, the Calcasieu District Attorney’s Office has dismissed charges against a nurse practitioner who was accused of raping a victim during an office visit. Brennan Bergeron, 29, of Iowa, was arrested in October 2022 by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
KPLC TV
Fire Marshal’s Office officially rules Reeves fires arson
Reeves, LA (KPLC) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office says it has determined two fires at vacant homes in Reeves Monday to be arson. A person of interest has also been identified, according to Ashley Rodrigue, spokeswoman for the State Fire Marshal’s Office. Both fires occurred on Emma...
KPLC TV
Obituary released for Barbe, Air Force Academy football player
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The family of a 21-year-old Barbe High School graduate who died unexpectedly earlier this month has released his obituary. Hunter Brown was raised in Lake Charles, attending Trinity Baptist Church and playing football for Barbe. He went on to play for the Air Force Academy Prep School, where he was pursuing a degree in business management.
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warming up Sunday with showers expected Monday
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After a chilly couple days, we are about to begin a sharp warm-up to start our week. An area of high pressure will slide to the East of our area Sunday, meaning we get southerly flow back in place. The result will be temperatures that warm back into the upper 60′s for highs Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds. We will stay mostly dry though meaning any outdoor plans you may have should be good to go as we end the weekend.
KPLC TV
Jennings officials propose first economic development district
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The first-ever economic development district for the City of Jennings is moving forward after being proposed this week at city council. “We’ve been working on this for two years to really understand how it works,” Mayor Henry Guinn said. Doing this will entice...
KPLC TV
One killed in three-vehicle crash on La. 27 in Beauregard
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash on La. 27 in Beauregard Parish Friday morning, authorities said. The crash happened around 9 a.m. about 1/2 mile south of Jack Nelson Road. Ronald Duane Wendt, 79, of DeRidder, was killed in the crash, according to...
KPLC TV
Authorities say man breaks into home when woman opens door
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man is accused of pushing aside woman to gain entry into her home. Authorities say the woman heard someone banging on her back door and saw someone running in the back yard of her house on Arabie Road around 3:30 p.m., Wednesday. Deputies found...
KPLC TV
Sulphur hires Cody Gueringer as school’s next head football coach
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Sulphur High School announced Friday that they have hired Cody Gueringer as the next head coach of the Golden Tors. Sulphur and former head coach Chris Towery parted ways at the beginning of December after three seasons where Towery led the Golden Tors to an overall record of 12-14.
KPLC TV
CPSO urges parents to speak with children after alleged threats by Barbe High student
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - School threats are an ongoing issue throughout the country, and local law enforcement is urging parents to talk with their children about how serious these cases are. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a call regarding a Barbe High School student making threats on...
Comments / 0