Lake Charles, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KPLC TV

Leash, aggressive dog laws in Calcasieu Parish

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A tragic case in Baton Rouge has raised questions about leash laws in our area. Seven-year-old Sadie Davila was killed when a dog attacked her last Friday. The dog’s owner faces a count of negligent homicide because his dog was roaming free. “There is...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 12, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 12, 2023. George Joseph March, 46, Lake Charles: CDS II possession; criminal trespass. Jermaine Oneil Crespobatista, 19, Sulphur: Misdemeanor carnal knowledge of a juvenile. Ron Cory Deville, 46, Lake Charles: CDS II possession. Harris Anthony Lee, 38, Sarasota,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles attorney Hunter Lundy joins race for governor

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles’ own Hunter Lundy has decided to run for governor. The well-known personal injury attorney has been exploring the idea for months now and formally announced his candidacy online Thursday morning. Sixty-eight-year-old Lundy was born and raised in Lake Charles, where for more...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Chamber choir performs at Immaculate Conception Cathedral

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A choir director from Lake Charles visited her hometown with her students to perform at the Immaculate Conception Cathedral Friday evening. The Nimitz High School Chamber Choir, led by Erin Scalisi, traveled five hours from Irving, Texas for the performance. Scalisi said she has big...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA firefighters remind residents to burn safely after busy afternoon

Calcasieu Parish, La. (KPLC) - Local fire officials are reminding residents to use caution with outdoor burning after an active afternoon for firefighters. Officials with Ward 6 Fire Protection District 1 in the DeQuincy area said residents should have an adequate water supply and always keep an eye on the fire when burning grass or leaves.
DEQUINCY, LA
KPLC TV

MLK events in SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Submit events to news@kplctv.com. MLK Gospel Extravaganza: 6:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 15, at Mount Olive Baptist Baptist Church in Lake Charles. Performances by local church choirs, praise teens and praise dancers. During the program, it will be renamed the Cary Chavis Gospel Extravaganza. Beauregard Celebration...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

DA drops charges against nurse practitioner

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After reviewing the case, the Calcasieu District Attorney’s Office has dismissed charges against a nurse practitioner who was accused of raping a victim during an office visit. Brennan Bergeron, 29, of Iowa, was arrested in October 2022 by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Fire Marshal’s Office officially rules Reeves fires arson

Reeves, LA (KPLC) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office says it has determined two fires at vacant homes in Reeves Monday to be arson. A person of interest has also been identified, according to Ashley Rodrigue, spokeswoman for the State Fire Marshal’s Office. Both fires occurred on Emma...
REEVES, LA
KPLC TV

Obituary released for Barbe, Air Force Academy football player

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The family of a 21-year-old Barbe High School graduate who died unexpectedly earlier this month has released his obituary. Hunter Brown was raised in Lake Charles, attending Trinity Baptist Church and playing football for Barbe. He went on to play for the Air Force Academy Prep School, where he was pursuing a degree in business management.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warming up Sunday with showers expected Monday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After a chilly couple days, we are about to begin a sharp warm-up to start our week. An area of high pressure will slide to the East of our area Sunday, meaning we get southerly flow back in place. The result will be temperatures that warm back into the upper 60′s for highs Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds. We will stay mostly dry though meaning any outdoor plans you may have should be good to go as we end the weekend.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Jennings officials propose first economic development district

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The first-ever economic development district for the City of Jennings is moving forward after being proposed this week at city council. “We’ve been working on this for two years to really understand how it works,” Mayor Henry Guinn said. Doing this will entice...
JENNINGS, LA
KPLC TV

One killed in three-vehicle crash on La. 27 in Beauregard

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash on La. 27 in Beauregard Parish Friday morning, authorities said. The crash happened around 9 a.m. about 1/2 mile south of Jack Nelson Road. Ronald Duane Wendt, 79, of DeRidder, was killed in the crash, according to...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Authorities say man breaks into home when woman opens door

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man is accused of pushing aside woman to gain entry into her home. Authorities say the woman heard someone banging on her back door and saw someone running in the back yard of her house on Arabie Road around 3:30 p.m., Wednesday. Deputies found...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Sulphur hires Cody Gueringer as school’s next head football coach

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Sulphur High School announced Friday that they have hired Cody Gueringer as the next head coach of the Golden Tors. Sulphur and former head coach Chris Towery parted ways at the beginning of December after three seasons where Towery led the Golden Tors to an overall record of 12-14.
SULPHUR, LA

