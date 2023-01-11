BOYS BASKETBALL: Tarpons ride Green Wave to victory

PUNTA GORDA – John Gamble scored 25 points and the Charlotte High School boys basketball team held off a late charge from Fort Myers to come away with a 57-54 win Tuesday at the Wally Keller Gymnasium.

Charlotte (6-11) came into the game having lost six of seven against some tough competition, but was able to get off to a fast start thanks to Gamble, who scored 11 of his points in the first quarter, and Chris Cornish, who ended up with 17 points and 13 rebounds.

After taking an 18-8 lead after the first quarter, Marqueille Tory got Fort Myers going, scoring 15 points in the first half on five 3-pointers to briefly give Fort Myers the lead.

Charlotte righted the ship and got a buzzer-beating trey from Dior Evans for a 29-25 halftime lead.

Charlotte extended their lead to eight and looked ready to pull away before another Green Wave rally. Peter Nicholas finally got going with a pair of 3-pointers that got Fort Myers within two, 53-51.

That was as close as Fort Myers (5-12) got as they committed a costly foul on a possession where they could have tied the game.

Evans and Gamble hit huge field goals and Kirby Schmitz hit two free throws to ice the game and hand the Green Wave it seventh straight loss.

Charlotte coach Mike Williams said the game was indicative of their season as the Tarpons made great plays and not-so-great plays, but this time they got the win.

“We were good from the line and shot a little better than we have been,” Williams said. “It’s been a rough season, but to get a win, especially against a good team like that.”

For Fort Myers coach Keeth Jones, it was another tough loss where a couple of things could have made the difference

“We’ve lost a ton of close games. At the end of games it’s the little things and we did it again by setting an illegal screen for the third time,” he said. “We just didn’t do enough at the end of the game to win it.”

Tory led the Green Wave with 23 points. Thomas Halgrim came off the bench to add 11. For Charlotte, Evans had eight points, seven rebounds and three steals.

BOYS SOCCER

Charlotte 7, Lehigh 0: At Punta Gorda, the Tarpons picked up their 10th win of the season as sophomore Deacon Powell continued his assault on the school record book.

Powell recorded a hat trick and Noah Wooten tacked on a pair of scores. Parker Dye and Marcelo Gomez added solo goals to round out the scoring.

Tarpons coach Greg Winkler got a good answer to a question he pondered following Monday night’s rout of Port Charlotte.

“I thought this game was going to be a challenge after our game on Monday,” he said. “We came out firing on all cylinders and just kept going. …

“Our defense played outstanding tonight, allowing just three shots on goal,” Winkler added. “It really feels like we are starting to play as one.”

Goalkeeper Luke Wadsworth stopped all three shots as he recorded his second shutout of the season.

Charlotte improve to 10-4-1.