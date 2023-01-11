ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NPR

This baby could push India past China to become the world's most populous country

NAINA AGRAHARI: (Singing in Hindi). LAUREN FRAYER, BYLINE: Inside a tiny one-room apartment on Mumbai's northern outskirts, 24-year-old Naina Agrahari is singing a racy Bollywood song. AGRAHARI: "Baa Baa Black Sheep"... FRAYER: But she jokes she should probably learn "Baa Baa Black Sheep" instead because she's 9 months pregnant. Naina...
brytfmonline.com

Everyone from China refuses to come to the country

The infection exploded in China. Several countries have taken measures to avoid infection from China, which the country does not agree with, and countermeasures are now being announced. Chinese authorities say entry restrictions for Chinese imposed by a number of countries lack scientific basis and are unreasonable. – Some countries...
The Independent

Tourist from Argentina who visited the Taj Mahal untraceable after testing Covid positive, say authorities

A tourist from Argentina who visited the Taj Mahal in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh has gone missing after testing positive for Covid-19.The 48-year-old visitor was at the historical monument on 26 December where he was tested for coronavirus at the gate by a team of health workers. Upon testing positive for the virus in the antigen test, the tourist was barred from entering the Taj Mahal's premises.The Argentine man has since been untraceable and provided false details, including his contact number, according to Agra district chief medical officer AK Srivastava.The mobile number provided by the tourist was...
The Independent

Saudi Arabia offers to provide $11bn to Pakistan

Saudi Arabia is looking to provide Pakistan a financial lifeline of up to $11bn as the South Asian nation is on the brink of defaulting foreign debt after devastating floods.The kingdom’s de facto ruler Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud – the crown prince and the country’s prime minister – have asked the authorities to study and augment Saudi Arabia’s investments in Pakistan, the country’s official news agency said in a statement on Tuesday.“HRH the Crown Prince also directed the Saudi Development Fund (SDF) to study increasing the amount of the deposit provided by the Kingdom of...
The Independent

The world’s most powerful passports revealed

A list of the world’s most powerful passports has been revealed, with Japan taking first place for the fifth year running. The Henley Passport Index is a comprehensive list which compares passports using data from the International Air Transport Association, specifically looking at holders able to gain visa-free access. Some 199 passports are examined as part of the process, for travel to 227 destinations. Singapore came joint second with South Korea, followed by Germany and Spain. The UK slid into sixth place alongside Ireland and Portugal, beating the US, which came joint seventh with Belgium, Czech Republic, New Zealand,...
BBC

Sharad Yadav: Tributes for India socialist leader who died at 75

Indian politicians are paying tribute to Sharad Yadav, one of India's foremost socialist leaders who has died at the age of 75. The former federal minister, who had been in poor health for some time, died in a Delhi hospital on Thursday night. His political career, which spanned more than...
sportszion.com

Indian actress Karishma Sharma opens up on Andrew Tate’s claims of hooking up

Karishma Sharma, an Indian actor, has responded to a picture of her with kickboxer-turned-internet-celebrity Andrew Tate, which has gone viral as a result of Tate’s arrest. This is yet another shot fired at kickboxer-turned-internet-celebrity Andrew Tate, who has been facing multiple allegations recently. The internet is going crazy over...
France 24

New film 'RRR', a roaring success for Indian cinema

In this week's show, our reporters head to Pakistan's Swat Valley. Following the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, violence by extremists has skyrocketed in the border area. Next, we see how Indonesia is moving its capital from Jakarta. We investigate the ecological impact of building a new city in the rainforests of Borneo. Finally, we talk to film critic Tanul Thakur in New Delhi about the Golden Globe-winning movie "RRR". We ask him if the film's runaway success could give a boost to India's film industry internationally.
TheDailyBeast

Britain Furious After Iran Executes Dual Citizen

Britain expressed fury on Saturday after Iran bucked international warnings and executed a dual citizen it accused of being a spy. “This was a callous and cowardly act, carried out by a barbaric regime with no respect for the human rights of their own people,” British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said after Ali Reza Akbari was hanged. Akbari was accused of working with Britain’s MI6, but the Associated Press reports the think-tank founder and former defense ministry official was an ally of top Iranian security official Ali Shamkhani and that his execution could be the result of a power struggle.Read it at Associated Press
US News and World Report

How India's Ruling Party Is Tightening Its Grip on Kashmir

JAMMU/SRINAGAR, India (Reuters) - For the first time in her life, Asha, a street cleaner in the Indian city of Jammu, will be allowed to vote in upcoming local elections. And she's in no doubt who will get her ballot. Asha plans to reward Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Bharatiya...
AFP

Benin's famed Voodoo festival draws back Afro-descendants

Every year in Benin, locals celebrate a festival in tribute to the deities of Voodoo, the indigenous religion worshipping natural spirits and revering their ancestors. This year, she came to pay hommage to the Snake deity Dan. 

