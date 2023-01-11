Read full article on original website
NPR
This baby could push India past China to become the world's most populous country
NAINA AGRAHARI: (Singing in Hindi). LAUREN FRAYER, BYLINE: Inside a tiny one-room apartment on Mumbai's northern outskirts, 24-year-old Naina Agrahari is singing a racy Bollywood song. AGRAHARI: "Baa Baa Black Sheep"... FRAYER: But she jokes she should probably learn "Baa Baa Black Sheep" instead because she's 9 months pregnant. Naina...
brytfmonline.com
Everyone from China refuses to come to the country
The infection exploded in China. Several countries have taken measures to avoid infection from China, which the country does not agree with, and countermeasures are now being announced. Chinese authorities say entry restrictions for Chinese imposed by a number of countries lack scientific basis and are unreasonable. – Some countries...
The most powerful countries on earth in 2022, ranked
US News & World Report ranked nations by their level of power, and a turbulent year meant many countries' positions shifted.
The U.S. Now Lets Anyone from Haiti, Ethiopia, and 4 Other African and South American Nations Plus 6 Others Get Asylum
As of Dec. 5, anyone from Haiti was allowed to apply for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) as long as they get into the U.S., in a recent announcement by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).
Tourist from Argentina who visited the Taj Mahal untraceable after testing Covid positive, say authorities
A tourist from Argentina who visited the Taj Mahal in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh has gone missing after testing positive for Covid-19.The 48-year-old visitor was at the historical monument on 26 December where he was tested for coronavirus at the gate by a team of health workers. Upon testing positive for the virus in the antigen test, the tourist was barred from entering the Taj Mahal's premises.The Argentine man has since been untraceable and provided false details, including his contact number, according to Agra district chief medical officer AK Srivastava.The mobile number provided by the tourist was...
The Taliban unveils its SUPERCAR (powered by a Toyota Corolla engine)
The Mada 9 prototype is the culmination of five years of design and development by engineers at manufacturer ENTOP and Kabul's Afghanistan Technical Vocational Institute
Saudi Arabia offers to provide $11bn to Pakistan
Saudi Arabia is looking to provide Pakistan a financial lifeline of up to $11bn as the South Asian nation is on the brink of defaulting foreign debt after devastating floods.The kingdom’s de facto ruler Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud – the crown prince and the country’s prime minister – have asked the authorities to study and augment Saudi Arabia’s investments in Pakistan, the country’s official news agency said in a statement on Tuesday.“HRH the Crown Prince also directed the Saudi Development Fund (SDF) to study increasing the amount of the deposit provided by the Kingdom of...
The world’s most powerful passports revealed
A list of the world’s most powerful passports has been revealed, with Japan taking first place for the fifth year running. The Henley Passport Index is a comprehensive list which compares passports using data from the International Air Transport Association, specifically looking at holders able to gain visa-free access. Some 199 passports are examined as part of the process, for travel to 227 destinations. Singapore came joint second with South Korea, followed by Germany and Spain. The UK slid into sixth place alongside Ireland and Portugal, beating the US, which came joint seventh with Belgium, Czech Republic, New Zealand,...
BBC
Sharad Yadav: Tributes for India socialist leader who died at 75
Indian politicians are paying tribute to Sharad Yadav, one of India's foremost socialist leaders who has died at the age of 75. The former federal minister, who had been in poor health for some time, died in a Delhi hospital on Thursday night. His political career, which spanned more than...
sportszion.com
Indian actress Karishma Sharma opens up on Andrew Tate’s claims of hooking up
Karishma Sharma, an Indian actor, has responded to a picture of her with kickboxer-turned-internet-celebrity Andrew Tate, which has gone viral as a result of Tate’s arrest. This is yet another shot fired at kickboxer-turned-internet-celebrity Andrew Tate, who has been facing multiple allegations recently. The internet is going crazy over...
Bolsonaro party boss says violent Brasilia protesters will be expelled
BRASILIA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The leader of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro's political party said on Wednesday that any member identified in videos taking part in the ransacking of government buildings on Sunday would be immediately expelled from the party.
France 24
New film 'RRR', a roaring success for Indian cinema
In this week's show, our reporters head to Pakistan's Swat Valley. Following the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, violence by extremists has skyrocketed in the border area. Next, we see how Indonesia is moving its capital from Jakarta. We investigate the ecological impact of building a new city in the rainforests of Borneo. Finally, we talk to film critic Tanul Thakur in New Delhi about the Golden Globe-winning movie "RRR". We ask him if the film's runaway success could give a boost to India's film industry internationally.
Satellite images capture crowding at China's crematoriums and funeral homes as Covid surge continues
Satellite images taken over a number of Chinese cities have captured crowding at crematoriums and funeral homes, as the country continues its battle with an unprecedented wave of Covid-19 infections following its dismantling of severe pandemic restrictions.
Tesla has slashed the prices of its Model 3 sedan and Model Y SUV between 6% and 20% in the US, as it reverses strategy after demand tapers
Tesla had hiked prices several times in 2022 amid supply chain disruptions, even though there were concerns about a broader economic slowdown.
Britain Furious After Iran Executes Dual Citizen
Britain expressed fury on Saturday after Iran bucked international warnings and executed a dual citizen it accused of being a spy. “This was a callous and cowardly act, carried out by a barbaric regime with no respect for the human rights of their own people,” British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said after Ali Reza Akbari was hanged. Akbari was accused of working with Britain’s MI6, but the Associated Press reports the think-tank founder and former defense ministry official was an ally of top Iranian security official Ali Shamkhani and that his execution could be the result of a power struggle.Read it at Associated Press
US News and World Report
How India's Ruling Party Is Tightening Its Grip on Kashmir
JAMMU/SRINAGAR, India (Reuters) - For the first time in her life, Asha, a street cleaner in the Indian city of Jammu, will be allowed to vote in upcoming local elections. And she's in no doubt who will get her ballot. Asha plans to reward Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Bharatiya...
Dozens of China's Elites Die of COVID as State Plays Down Outbreak
China has reported 37 deaths from the virus since last month.
China Australia trade war threat over AUKUS submarines and HIMARS missiles
China's ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian has warned the thawing trade war could come crashing down with a devastating effect on local jobs if Australia persists with US military deals.
Benin's famed Voodoo festival draws back Afro-descendants
Every year in Benin, locals celebrate a festival in tribute to the deities of Voodoo, the indigenous religion worshipping natural spirits and revering their ancestors. This year, she came to pay hommage to the Snake deity Dan.
