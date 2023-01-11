Jacob Halfmann a 'rock' for Fowler boys basketball in big league road victory

POTTERVILLE — Jacob Halfmann experienced a lot of close games last winter during his debut season of varsity basketball.

And from that experience, the Fowler sophomore learned to play under control and keep his composure — qualities he displayed Tuesday in helping the Eagles hang on for a 48-41 road CMAC victory over Potterville.

Halfmann had a key basket with 1:30 remaining with Potterville within two points that played a part in helping Fowler (4-2, 3-1 CMAC) hang on.

"I just saw a crease and I took it," Halfmann said of his driving layup. "I thought it was a swing in the game. They had some good momentum going and we stopped it."

That basket was part of a team-high 18 points for Halfmann, who did most of his scoring in the first half. Halfmann had a couple of 3s during a strong opening half that as the Eagles bounced back from last week's loss to Lansing Christian.

"I think it's one thing for players to show up, but for players to show up in tough games on the road says a lot about their character and a lot about who they are as a player," Fowler coach Kam Riley said. "He really brought it and he was kind of our rock. That's huge on the road and as a sophomore."

Aaron Simon also was big down the stretch for Fowler, knocking down 5 of 6 free throws in the final 50 seconds.

Alex Halfmann also was in double figures with 12 points for the Eagles.

Chris Hicks had 18 points and Jonah Bovee added 12 points to lead Potterville (5-3, 2-1). Both played key roles in the late comeback attempt for the Vikings, who got as close as one and had a chance to take the lead at the free-throw line with 3:23 to play before coming away empty.

The lone basket for Potterville in the final 4 minutes came on a basket as time expired.

"We're ecstatic," Riley said. "That's a really good Potterville team and any win in the CMAC — especially on the road — is tough. I'm just proud of our guys for the way they executed down the stretch."

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Jacob Halfmann a 'rock' for Fowler boys basketball in big league road victory