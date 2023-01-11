ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fowler, MI

Jacob Halfmann a 'rock' for Fowler boys basketball in big league road victory

By Brian Calloway, Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
 3 days ago

POTTERVILLE — Jacob Halfmann experienced a lot of close games last winter during his debut season of varsity basketball.

And from that experience, the Fowler sophomore learned to play under control and keep his composure — qualities he displayed Tuesday in helping the Eagles hang on for a 48-41 road CMAC victory over Potterville.

Halfmann had a key basket with 1:30 remaining with Potterville within two points that played a part in helping Fowler (4-2, 3-1 CMAC) hang on.

"I just saw a crease and I took it," Halfmann said of his driving layup. "I thought it was a swing in the game. They had some good momentum going and we stopped it."

That basket was part of a team-high 18 points for Halfmann, who did most of his scoring in the first half. Halfmann had a couple of 3s during a strong opening half that as the Eagles bounced back from last week's loss to Lansing Christian.

"I think it's one thing for players to show up, but for players to show up in tough games on the road says a lot about their character and a lot about who they are as a player," Fowler coach Kam Riley said. "He really brought it and he was kind of our rock. That's huge on the road and as a sophomore."

Aaron Simon also was big down the stretch for Fowler, knocking down 5 of 6 free throws in the final 50 seconds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18MiCa_0kAQm4kQ00

Alex Halfmann also was in double figures with 12 points for the Eagles.

Chris Hicks had 18 points and Jonah Bovee added 12 points to lead Potterville (5-3, 2-1).  Both played key roles in the late comeback attempt for the Vikings, who got as close as one and had a chance to take the lead at the free-throw line with 3:23 to play before coming away empty.

The lone basket for Potterville in the final 4 minutes came on a basket as time expired.

"We're ecstatic," Riley said. "That's a really good Potterville team and any win in the CMAC — especially on the road — is tough. I'm just proud of our guys for the way they executed down the stretch."

Contact Brian Calloway at bcalloway@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @brian_calloway.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Jacob Halfmann a 'rock' for Fowler boys basketball in big league road victory

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLNS

5th Quarter: First place on the line for multiple CAAC teams

It’s Friday! That means we have another round of local high school basketball games to cover. Be sure to check back regularly to see the latest scores, updates and more! Our big game this week is Charlotte vs Ionia boys. It’s sure to be an exciting game! BOYS FINAL/OT: Ionia 49, Charlotte 45 FINAL: Mason […]
LANSING, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Body found in woods near Aquinas College

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man was found dead Thursday, Jan. 12, in woods near Aquinas College, university officials said. The man, who was not identified, was found by a passerby in a wooded area near Wilcox Park. Grand Rapids police are investigating the incident, the department confirmed.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WZZM 13

Here's Why: Warm Weather Could Lead To Big Snow!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The month of December had some pretty notable ups & downs, but overall temperatures ended the month right around average, when looking at all 31 days combined, with above average snowfall thanks to two notable storms. January, on the other hand, has been anything but...
COMSTOCK PARK, MI
MLive

Man dies when pickup strikes tree in southern Kent County

KENT COUNTY, MI -- A 60-year-old Ionia County man died when a pickup truck left a southern Kent County road and struck a tree. The crash happened about 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13 along 92nd Street, west of Alden Nash Avenue, in Bowne Township. Kent County sheriff’s deputies said the...
KENT COUNTY, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan News Anchor Says Goodbye After 20 Years

When someone has been a local TV anchor for many years, they become part of the community. That person may even feel like family, since you’ve seen them on TV every day for so long. Now, a popular Michigan TV anchor is saying farewell after almost 20 years in...
LANSING, MI
98.7 WFGR

Do You Know The 5 Most Dangerous Cities Near Grand Rapids?

Every city has its share of crime and Grand Rapids is no different but there are 5 cities near Beer City USA that are far more dangerous. I have been lucky enough to have traveled all over the United States and as far as cities go, Grand Rapids, Michigan, is one of the friendliest cities in the state and country. Grand Rapids is clean, there is a lot to do right in the city's heart, and you feel safe walking downtown in most areas. There are some areas to watch out for and you can find the top 5 most dangerous neighborhoods in GR here.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
townbroadcast.com

Martin School folks deserve to learn ‘rest of the story’

ACHTUNG: This is not a “fair and balanced” article. It is an editorial by the editor. Legendary news and views broadcaster Paul Harvey used to do a segment on radio called, “The rest of the story.” He would begin with an outline of some development and then proceed to provide a twist at the end to better expose information to the listener.
MARTIN, MI
WWMTCw

Dive team searching for missing Heather Kelley in area near Sprinkle Road

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A dive team is searching an area near Sprinkle Road, close to where Michigan State Police helicopters patrolled for missing Kalamazoo County mother, Heather Kelley. The team began searching around noon Friday near East Michigan Avenue. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller confirmed the search was for...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Lansing State Journal

Lansing State Journal

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
767K+
Views
ABOUT

lansingstatejournal.com is the home page of Lansing Michigan with in depth and updated Lansing local news.

 http://lansingstatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy