Auburn basketball loses starter to injury
The Auburn Tigers lose one of their starters to injury vs Ole Miss.
Starting small forward Chris Moore exited the game vs Ole Miss on Tuesday night with an injury.
He reemerged from the locked room with a cast around his right arm and an ice pack. Per the Auburn Tigers' Twitter page, he will not be returning tonight due to a right shoulder injury. He only played two minutes before being taken out of the game.
Moore, a surprise starter over Allen Flanigan to begin the season, has been one of if not the most efficient player for the Tigers this year. He's averaging a career-best 6.4 points per game on 54.1% shooting - including 50% from outside the arc and 75.9% from the foul line.
His 2.9 rebounds and 0.7 steals per game are also career highs this season.
No. 21 Auburn currently leads Ole Miss 46-41 with 14 minutes left in the game.
Series History
Auburn leads the all-time series over Ole Miss 78-62, having evenly split the series 4-4 over the last eight contests.
Fun Fact
Despite holding a lead in the all-time series, the Tigers took a significant hit in their record following a series high 10-game losing streak from 2012-2017.
