Oregon, IL

rcreader.com

Whiteside County Sheriff's Office Dispatch, January 11

WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

After Sunday Crash in Downtown Oregon Resulted in Vehicle Smashing into Ogle County Brewery, Council Looking into Pole Barriers, But will IDOT Allow It

During the most recent Oregon City Council meeting, some members expressed their thoughts that the city dodge a big bullet and was lucky. They were referring to the two-vehicle accident that happened and resulted in one of the vehicles crashing into the Ogle County Brewery establishment. Mayor Ken Williams stated...
OGLE COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Some Bureau County Sheriff Operations At New Law Enforcement Center

The Bureau County Sheriff's Office is working out of two Princeton sites these days. Sheriff Jim Reed said Wednesday the Records, Civil Process, Operations, Investigations and Jail Administration now operate at 800 Ace Road. All road patrol and jail division tasks remain at 22 Park Avenue West. Reed added that all phone numbers and their extensions and email addresses are the same. There has been no changes in communications to the new facililty.
nrgmediadixon.com

Dixon Foundation Asking for Items for Silent Auction During Stupor Bowl

The Dixon Public Schools Foundation is looking for donations for Silent Auction items for their Stupor Bowl fundraiser. The Stupor Bowl, the biggest fundraiser for the Foundation will be held at Reagan Middle School on Saturday February 11. Part of the event is the Silent Auction. If you have an...
DIXON, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

Rockford City Council rejects proposal to allow backyard hens

ROCKFORD — City Council members decided Monday that allowing fowl in local neighborhoods would be a foul move. The council voted 9-5 to reject a proposal that would have allowed residents to raise up to four hens on their property. Aldermen Bill Rose, Mark Bonne, Jonathan Logemann, Tuffy Quinonez and Gabrielle Torina had voted in favor of the measure after 17 minutes of discussion.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Investigation underway after fire at Mowery’s Auto in Freeport

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Smoldering embers is all that’s left of Mowery’s Auto Parts on Van Buren Avenue in Freeport. The family-owned business went up in flames Wednesday night, keeping firefighters busy for hours. “In salvage yards; there’s piles of fires, piles of cars; there’s lots of metals...
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com

Explosions, massive fire reported at La Salle chemical plant Wednesday

Multiple explosions were reported at Carus Chemical in La Salle on Wednesday morning, and billowing clouds of smoke could be seen emanating from the factory. (Video: WLS) Explosions, massive fire reported at La Salle chemical …. Multiple explosions were reported at Carus Chemical in La Salle on Wednesday morning, and...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

IRS sends out 12 million refunds

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Coroner's office has created a position to fight against the ongoing opioid crisis in Winnebago County. The Community Care Coordinator is the new position title. The job will have a few roles. First and foremost, helping the families that have lost loved ones due to an overdose.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Rock Falls Accepting Bids for Lawn Maintenance

City of Rock Falls is seeking bids for Lawn Maintenance. The Scope of Services to be performed under the Contract Documents in general consists of mowing and other general lawn maintenance of various locations throughout the City of Rock Falls. Locations will be identified by the Building Inspector or his designee in accordance with specifications included in the bid packet.
ROCK FALLS, IL
WSPY NEWS

Rural bus crash leave six students uninjured

Six students from Hinckley-Big Rock School District 429 were uninjured following a bus crash with a pickup truck at the Somonauk Road and Shabbona Grove intersection before 8 a.m. Tuesday. The students ranged from elementary to high school age. The bus was picking up students when the crash occurred, resulting...
HINCKLEY, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Ogle County Sheriff Deputies Very Busy During Holiday Enforcement Campaign

The Ogle County Sheriff’s Department partnered with the Illinois Department of Transportation and law enforcement across the state for the holiday “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign. From Dec. 16 through Jan. 2, the Ogle County Sheriff’s Deputies issued 129 citations for various violations to motorists. The citations included offenses including:
OGLE COUNTY, IL

