Rockford Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspect involved in a deadly robbery in Rockford, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockford, IL
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RockfordTed RiversRockford, IL
River ice jams are possible across parts of Northern Illinois following the cold surgeLimitless Production Group LLCIllinois State
rcreader.com
Whiteside County Sheriff's Office Dispatch, January 11
Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48. $24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!. Click this link to Old School Subscribe now. Help Keep the Reader Alive and Free Since '93!. "We're the...
nrgmediadixon.com
Rock Falls Council Approves Creation of Office of Economic Development and Search for Director
It has been a long time since the City of Rock Falls had someone who’s work was just economic development. The city used to have an Economic Development Office until the early 2,000’s when the council chose to defund the department. Following the last City Council meeting, the...
nrgmediadixon.com
After Sunday Crash in Downtown Oregon Resulted in Vehicle Smashing into Ogle County Brewery, Council Looking into Pole Barriers, But will IDOT Allow It
During the most recent Oregon City Council meeting, some members expressed their thoughts that the city dodge a big bullet and was lucky. They were referring to the two-vehicle accident that happened and resulted in one of the vehicles crashing into the Ogle County Brewery establishment. Mayor Ken Williams stated...
nrgmediadixon.com
Fritts Makes History as He is Sworn Into the 103 General Assembly Wednesday
History was made as the 103 General Assembly was sworn in on Wednesday. Part of that history is from Dixon as Brad Fritts, State Representative for the new 74th District took the oath of office. Fritts is the youngest elected official sworn into the General Assembly in its 200-year history.
starvedrock.media
Some Bureau County Sheriff Operations At New Law Enforcement Center
The Bureau County Sheriff's Office is working out of two Princeton sites these days. Sheriff Jim Reed said Wednesday the Records, Civil Process, Operations, Investigations and Jail Administration now operate at 800 Ace Road. All road patrol and jail division tasks remain at 22 Park Avenue West. Reed added that all phone numbers and their extensions and email addresses are the same. There has been no changes in communications to the new facililty.
nrgmediadixon.com
Dixon Foundation Asking for Items for Silent Auction During Stupor Bowl
The Dixon Public Schools Foundation is looking for donations for Silent Auction items for their Stupor Bowl fundraiser. The Stupor Bowl, the biggest fundraiser for the Foundation will be held at Reagan Middle School on Saturday February 11. Part of the event is the Silent Auction. If you have an...
wvik.org
Rockford mayor responds after anti-panhandling billboard campaign gets mixed reviews
Cities across the country wrestle with reducing the number of people asking for money on their streets citing a concern for traffic and public safety. Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says he hopes the billboards will move residents likely to donate by panhandlers to put their money elsewhere. “If you're providing...
nrgmediadixon.com
Sauk Valley Sheriff’s Voice Opposition to Assault Weapons Ban, Says Legislation is a Violation of the 2nd Amendment
Several of the area Sheriffs have voiced their opposition to the passing of the assault weapons ban in Illinois. Lee County Sheriff Clay Whelen, Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker and Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle all signed separate statements. The three sheriffs said. Part of my duties that I accepted...
fox32chicago.com
McHenry County Sheriff will not enforce assault weapons ban calling it 'clear violation of the 2nd Amendment'
MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. - The McHenry County Sheriff Robb Tadelman say his office will not enforce the newly signed assault weapons ban. Sheriff Tadelman released a statement Thursday saying he and many others believe the new Illinois law "is a clear violation of the 2nd Amendment to the US Constitution."
rockrivercurrent.com
Rockford City Council rejects proposal to allow backyard hens
ROCKFORD — City Council members decided Monday that allowing fowl in local neighborhoods would be a foul move. The council voted 9-5 to reject a proposal that would have allowed residents to raise up to four hens on their property. Aldermen Bill Rose, Mark Bonne, Jonathan Logemann, Tuffy Quinonez and Gabrielle Torina had voted in favor of the measure after 17 minutes of discussion.
WIFR
Investigation underway after fire at Mowery’s Auto in Freeport
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Smoldering embers is all that’s left of Mowery’s Auto Parts on Van Buren Avenue in Freeport. The family-owned business went up in flames Wednesday night, keeping firefighters busy for hours. “In salvage yards; there’s piles of fires, piles of cars; there’s lots of metals...
Procurement problems and staffing shortages force Kaneland schools to limit lunch options
Kaneland School District 302 is no longer providing a la carte menu items at either Kaneland High School or Kaneland Harter Middle School. District officials say they’re dealing with a double edged sword of staffing shortages and supply chain issues.
Pinnon Meats closed temporarily in aftermath of Wednesday shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Pinnon Meats, at 2324 N. Court, has closed after a 63-year-old woman was shot and killed there on Wednesday. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Police responded to the grocery store for a report of an armed robbery. When officers arrived, they found Peggy Anderson, 63, lying at the bottom of […]
2022 Year End Report the Top 10 Most Dangerous Towns in Illinois
Out of the 1,369 cities in Illinois, 10 of them have been ranked as the most dangerous for 2022. This is a lit no town wants to be on, but unfortunlety there are 10 towns that ranked high in crime over the past year. We can have a little comfort in knowing that no local towns/cities are on the list in the Tri-States.
MyStateline.com
Explosions, massive fire reported at La Salle chemical plant Wednesday
Multiple explosions were reported at Carus Chemical in La Salle on Wednesday morning, and billowing clouds of smoke could be seen emanating from the factory. (Video: WLS) Explosions, massive fire reported at La Salle chemical …. Multiple explosions were reported at Carus Chemical in La Salle on Wednesday morning, and...
MyStateline.com
IRS sends out 12 million refunds
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Coroner's office has created a position to fight against the ongoing opioid crisis in Winnebago County. The Community Care Coordinator is the new position title. The job will have a few roles. First and foremost, helping the families that have lost loved ones due to an overdose.
nrgmediadixon.com
Dixon Mayor Sees Big Improvement in Dixon This Year, But, Inflations Impact Could be the Wild Card
Dixon Mayor Li Arellano says the city could continue down its current path of seeing big improvements to the city. The hope is all will go well and we will finally see construction on the Gateway Development Project on South Galena near I-88. Mayor Arellano also knows there will be...
nrgmediadixon.com
Rock Falls Accepting Bids for Lawn Maintenance
City of Rock Falls is seeking bids for Lawn Maintenance. The Scope of Services to be performed under the Contract Documents in general consists of mowing and other general lawn maintenance of various locations throughout the City of Rock Falls. Locations will be identified by the Building Inspector or his designee in accordance with specifications included in the bid packet.
WSPY NEWS
Rural bus crash leave six students uninjured
Six students from Hinckley-Big Rock School District 429 were uninjured following a bus crash with a pickup truck at the Somonauk Road and Shabbona Grove intersection before 8 a.m. Tuesday. The students ranged from elementary to high school age. The bus was picking up students when the crash occurred, resulting...
nrgmediadixon.com
Ogle County Sheriff Deputies Very Busy During Holiday Enforcement Campaign
The Ogle County Sheriff’s Department partnered with the Illinois Department of Transportation and law enforcement across the state for the holiday “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign. From Dec. 16 through Jan. 2, the Ogle County Sheriff’s Deputies issued 129 citations for various violations to motorists. The citations included offenses including:
