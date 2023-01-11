Read full article on original website
Long Island’s winter snowstorm season is just beginning
If this weather keeps up through the end of the month – and it looks like it could – it will be the warmest January on record for the Island.
News 12
North Jersey Orchid Society Show & Sale returns to New Brunswick
The North Jersey Orchid Society Show was back this weekend in New Brunswick. The show featured nearly 1,000 blooming orchids originating from all over the world of all shapes, sizes and colors. Experts were also on hand to offer advice for watering, nutrition and lighting. The event attracted people who...
'I just hope to make their day a little better.' Floral Park restaurant serves free lunch for ACDS clients
Kerri Ann O'Brien says Cavallo's hospitality makes her feel appreciated for who she is.
Chick-fil-A coming to Yonkers following city's planning board approval
The restaurant will open at the corner of Central Park and Roxbury Drive. The spot used to be an HSBC bank.
Fallen tree crushes home in Ossining, sleeping couple unharmed
The couple was sleeping in a bedroom in the back of the house when the fall occurred, according to authorities.
Nassau BOCES student remembered as kind and talented athlete
Nassau BOCES student Gerrin Hagen was riding his skateboard home from school when he was struck by an SUV on Cantiague Lane in Hicksville around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
Bergen County woman turns 104. Here’s her secret to longevity
Sadie Murphy from Woodcliff Lake turned 104 years old and shared her tips to living a long life.
Main break disrupts water service, closes streets in Port Chester
Water company crews are on the scene working to fix a 12-inch main on Irving Avenue.
News 12
City of Yonkers warns residents about upcoming alarm test
The City of Yonkers is putting out a warning about an upcoming alarm test residents should know about. The alarm will go off on Friday around 10 a.m. at the Hillview Reservoir, near Empire City Casino. The test is part of the alarm system's quarterly maintenance and inspection. The city...
Family of woman who has been missing since December pleads to New Yorkers to help bring her back home
The family of 46-year-old Samantha Primus say they have not seen her since Dec. 22.
Officials: Live hand grenade found at Hamptonburgh estate
The sheriff's office says it got a call around 4 p.m. of a potential hand grenade found by a contractor working at 172 Stony Ford Road.
News 12
Peekskill Cortlandt Veterinary Hospital sets up GoFundMe for puppy with rare congenital disorder
A GoFundMe page has been set up for a furry friend that needs your help. Eight-week-old German Shepherd, Maverick, was surrendered to Peekskill Cortlandt Veterinary Hospital due to a rare congenital heart defect called "persistent right aortic arch." Office manager Jillian Santana says Maverick has a valve that is constricting...
NYPD: Garbage truck fatally strikes man on Kings Highway
Officers say the garbage truck driver stayed on the scene, and no charges have been filed at this time.
Police: Long Beach hockey player fatally hit by car while riding skateboard
The driver of the car that struck the victim remained at the scene, and no charges have been filed.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Child with woman seen stealing puppy from The Left Paw
Surveillance video also shows the child and woman getting into a black car and driving off.
News 12
Councilmember fighting for enforcement of parking laws as double & triple parking plagues neighborhood
One Bronx councilmember is demanding that parking laws be enforced as cars continue to double and triple park outside of Horizon Juvenile Center. Councilmember Rafael Salamanca Jr. says that the parking along Brook Avenue near the juvenile center has gotten out of control. He says he’s been fighting this battle since he took office seven years ago and says the parking mess is dangerous for neighbors in his district.
Questions swirl about Roselle mayor's use of municipal car after documents reveal $5K worth of E-ZPass violations
News 12 has received documents showing Roselle Mayor Shaw racked up nearly $5,000 worth of E-ZPass violations.
Police: Person sought for stealing catalytic converters in Kings Park
Police say a person inside a white BMW stole catalytic converters from two cars on Whittier Drive and one on Old Commack Road in Kings Park on Dec. 28.
Exclusive: Mother calls for DOE investigation after son with autism returns from school bruised
A Bronx mother is calling for an investigation from the Department of Education, saying her son who has autism came home from school with a bruise on his face.
Suffolk DA: 4 Long Islanders charged for fatal botched robbery
Suffolk District Attorney Ray Tierney says the two women and two male teens tried to rob a marijuana dealer in 2021.
