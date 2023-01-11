The University of Hawai’i basketball team will look to rebound from a road loss last week with a home game this Saturday against the top-rebounding team in the league. The Rainbow Warriors host Long Beach State in a Big West Conference game this Saturday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. It will be televised in Hawai’i on Spectrum Sports, with radio coverage on ESPN Honolulu. Hawai’i is 12-4 overall and 3-1 in the conference; the Beach is 8-9 overall and 2-3 in the BWC.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO