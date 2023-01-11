ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
chatsports.com

Bucks vs. Heat Game Thread

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!. Game 42: Against the Heat, the Bucks will...
chatsports.com

Who would win a USA vs. the world NBA All-Star game?

LOS ANGELES – It’s been discussed probably in barber shops and likely around water coolers all over America. And that. is, what would happen if a team of American-born NBA players play an All-Star game against a team of international players?. Inquiring minds would like to know. “There’s...
chatsports.com

5 Blockbuster Trade Ideas: Lakers Trade Rumors On Buddy Hield, Myles Turner & Russell Westbrook

Buddy Hield, Los Angeles Lakers, Trade Ideas, National Basketball Association (NBA), Russell Westbrook, Myles Turner. On today’s edition of the Lakers Report, Chat Sports host Harrison Graham breaks down 5 blockbuster trades that could go down in the NBA ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline. The Lakers trade rumors surrounding Russell Westbrook have been nonstop since the end of the 2021-22 NBA season, but the Lakers have been hesitant to trade Westbrook. Even with the Indiana Pacers offering Myles Turner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
chatsports.com

Pilots Carry Momentum into matchup at No. 8 Gonzaga

Portland Pilots (9-10, 1-3 WCC) at #8 Gonzaga Bulldogs (15-3, 4-0 WCC) • Portland snapped a five-game losing streak with a thrilling 92-87 win over the San Francisco Dons on Thursday at the Chiles Center in a nationally televised game on ESPNU. • The Pilots now travel to No.
SPOKANE, WA
chatsports.com

California Game Preview & How to Watch

Record: 3-14 (2-4) Points For per Game: 609 (346th) Points Against per Game: 66.6 (86th) Adjusted Offensive Efficiency: 100.5 (239th) Adjusted Defensive Efficiency: 130.4 (175th) Strength of Schedule: 44th. California’s Key Players:. G- Dejuan Clayton, Sr. 6’2, 190: 11.8 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 3.
SEATTLE, WA
chatsports.com

Warriors look to rebound against Long Beach State

The University of Hawai’i basketball team will look to rebound from a road loss last week with a home game this Saturday against the top-rebounding team in the league. The Rainbow Warriors host Long Beach State in a Big West Conference game this Saturday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. It will be televised in Hawai’i on Spectrum Sports, with radio coverage on ESPN Honolulu. Hawai’i is 12-4 overall and 3-1 in the conference; the Beach is 8-9 overall and 2-3 in the BWC.
LONG BEACH, CA
chatsports.com

Men's Basketball Travels to Portland, Hosts SMC

PORTLAND, Ore./SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Entering the third week of conference play, the University of San Francisco men's basketball team (12-7, 1-3 WCC) will aim to pick up their second straight road win when they travel to Portland (8-10, 0-3 WCC) on Thursday night before the Dons return home to host Bay Area rival Saint Mary's (14-4, 3-0 WCC) at War Memorial at the Sobrato Center on Saturday night.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
chatsports.com

UCF Outlasts Memphis in Double Overtime in Wednesday Action

UCF defeated Memphis in one of four American Athletic Conference men's basketball games on Wednesday, January 11. ORLANDO -- UCF defeated Memphis, 107-104, in double overtime on Wednesday night. The combined 211 points were the most in an American Athletic Conference league contest and tied for the most for an...
ORLANDO, FL

